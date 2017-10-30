Onstage This Halloween 🦇

"Fifth Bank's Dracula," adapted by William McNulty from Bram Stoker, at Actor's Theatre of Louisville in Louisville, Ky., through Nov. 2. (Photo by Bill Brymer)
“Evil Dead the Musical,” by George Reinblatt, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris, and Frank Cipolla, at Trustus Theatre in Columbia, S.C., through Nov. 11.
“Ghost the Musical” by Bruce Joel Rubin, at Centre Stage in Greenville, S.C., through Nov. 12. (Photo by Wallace Krebs Photography)
“Goosebumps the Musical: The Phantom of the Auditorium,” by John Maclay and Danny Abosch, at Boston Children’s Theatre through Nov. 5.
“Feathers and Teeth” by Charise Castro Smith, at Mildred’s Umbrella Company in Houston through Nov. 4. Pictured: Maddie Calais. (Photo by Gentle Bear Photography)
“Jasper in Deadland,” by Hunter Foster and Ryan Scott Oliver, at Oregon Children’s Theatre in Portland, Ore., through Nov. 12. (Photo by Blake Wales)
“Misery,” adapted by William Goldman from Stephen King, at Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor, Me., through Nov. 5.
“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” adapted by Brian Clowdus from Washington Irving, at Serenbe Playhouse in Palmetto, Ga., through Nov. 5. (Photo by BreeAnne Clowdus)
“Par for the Corpse” by Jack Sharkey, at Oil Lamp Theater in Glenview, Ill., through Nov. 19.
“Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott, at Cape Fear Regional Theatre in Fayetteville, N.C., through Nov. 12. Pictured: Leah Carney and Patrick Falcon. (Photo by Leslie Flom)
