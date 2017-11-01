November 2017 Onstage

Here's what's playing this month at TCG theatres nationwide. For the most up-to-date information about performance schedules, contact the theatre or visit Theatre Profiles.
Alabama
Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Montgomery, (334) 271-5353, asf.net
The Glass Menagerie, Tennessee Williams. Thru Nov 5.
A Christmas Carol, Nov 19-Dec 24.
Alaska
Cyrano’s Theatre Company, Anchorage, (907) 274-2599, cyranos.org
TBA, Thru Nov 19.
Perseverance Theatre, Douglas, (907) 463-8497, perseverancetheatre.org
Dreaming Glacier Bay, Joel Bennett; dir: Michael Haney. Thru Nov 19.
The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Kristoffer Diaz; dir: Shona Osterhout. Nov 9-19.
Arizona
Arizona Theatre Company, Tucson, (520) 622-2823, arizonatheatre.org
The River Bride (Phoenix), Marisela Treviño Orta; dir: Kinan Valdez. Nov 16-Dec 3.
Childsplay, Tempe, (480) 350-2822, childsplayaz.org
On Tour: Tomás and the Library Lady, book, music, lyrics: José Cruz González; dir: David Saar. Sep 18-Dec 22.
Tomás and the Library Lady, book, music, lyrics: José Cruz González; dir: David Saar. Thru Nov 12.
Go, Dog. Go!, Steven Dietz, Allison Gregory; music and lyrics: Michael Koerner; dir: Andrés Alcalá. Nov 25-Dec 23.
Invisible Theatre Co, Tucson, (520) 882-9721, invisibletheatre.com
The Value of Names, Jeffrey Sweet; dir: Fred Rodriguez. Nov 7-19.
iTheatre Collaborative, Phoenix, (602) 252-8497, itheatreaz.org
Building the Wall, Robert Schenkkan; dir: Rosemary Close. Thru Nov 4.
The Rogue Theatre, Tucson, (520) 551-2053, theroguetheatre.org
Tales of the Jazz Age, adapt: Cynthia Meier from F. Scott Fitzgerald; music: Mary Turcotte; dir: Cynthia Meier. Thru Jul 14, 2018.
Bach at Leipzig, Itamar Moses; dir: Cynthia Meier. Nov 2-19.
Arkansas
Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Little Rock, (501) 378-0405, therep.org
The Gift of the Magi, book: Jeffrey Hatcher; lyrics: Maggie-Kate Coleman; music: Andrew Cooke; dir: John Miller-Stephany. Nov 29-Dec 24.
TheatreSquared, Fayetteville, (479) 443-5600, theatre2.org
The Champion, Amy Evans. Thru Nov 5.
It’s a Wonderful Life, adapt: Joe Landry. Nov 29-Dec 31.
California
American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco, (415) 749-2228, act-sf.org
Small Mouth Sounds, Bess Wohl; dir: Rachel Chavkin. Thru Dec 10.
Antaeus Theatre Company, Glendale, (818) 506-1983, antaeus.org
Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Christopher Hampton; dir: Robin Larsen. Thru Dec 10.
Aurora Theatre Company, Berkeley, (510) 843-4822, auroratheatre.org
The Royale, Marco Ramirez; dir: Darryl V. Jones. Nov 3-Dec 3.
Berkeley Repertory Theatre, (510) 647-2949, berkeleyrep.org
Imaginary Comforts, Daniel Handler; dir: Tony Taccone. Thru Nov 19.
Watch on the Rhine, Lillian Hellman; dir: Lisa Peterson. Nov 17-Dec 31.
Co-production with Guthrie Theatre, MN
Bootleg Theater, Los Angeles, bootlegtheater.org
Live Arts Exchange/LAX Festival, Thru Oct 25, 2018.
A Very Janky Christmas Show, dir: Kristin Campbell Taylor. Dec 16-17.
CalArts Center for New Performance, Valencia, (661) 253-7800, centerfornewperformance.org
Natalia Korczakowska Residency, dir: Natalia Korczakowska. Nov 1-15.
Rasgos Asiaticos, Virginia Grise. Nov 6-21.
California Repertory Company, Long Beach, (562) 985-5526, calrep.org
Woke: A Revolutionary Cabaret, Joanne Gordon (also dir). Nov 3-12.
Polaroid Stories, Naomi Iizuka; dir: Eric Hoff. Nov 17-Dec 3.
Capital Stage Company, Sacramento, (916) 995-5464, capstage.org
Luna Gale, Rebecca Gilman. Thru Nov 19.
Center Repertory Company, Walnut Creek, (925) 943-7469, centerrep.org
The Liar, David Ives; dir: Michael Butler. Thru Nov 18.
Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, (213) 972-4400, centertheatregroup.org
Bright Star, book, music, lyrics: Edie Brickell, Steve Martin; dir: Walter Bobbie. Thru Nov 19.
Spamilton, Gerard Alessandrini (also dir). Nov 5-Dec 31.
Something Rotten!, John O’Farrell; music and lyrics: Karey Kirkpatrick (also book), Wayne Kirkpatrick; dir: Casey Nicholaw. Nov 21-Dec 31.
Central Works, Berkeley, centralworks.org
Strange Ladies, Susan Sobeloff; dir: Jan Zvaifler. Thru Nov 12.
The Chance Theater, Anaheim, (888) 455-4212, ChanceTheater.com
The Secret Garden, book and lyrics: Marsha Norman; music: Lucy Simon; dir: Casey Long, KC Wilkerson. Nov 24-Dec 23.
City Lights Theater Company, San Jose, cltc.org
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Lauren Gunderson, Margot Melcon; dir: Virginia Drake. Nov 16-Dec 17.
Coachella Valley Repertory, Rancho Mirage, (760) 296-2966, cvrep.org
Venus in Fur, David Ives; dir: Ron Celona. Thru Nov 19.
Company of Angels, Los Angeles, companyofangels.org
This Land, Evangeline Ordaz; dir: Armando Molina. Thru Nov 13.
Cornerstone Theater Co, Los Angeles, (213) 613-1700, cornerstonetheater.org
Magic Fruit, Michael John Garcés; dir: Shishir Kurup. Nov 16-Dec 10.
Cygnet Theatre Company, San Diego, (619) 337-1525, cygnettheatre.com
The Legend of Georgia McBride, Matthew Lopez; dir: Sean Murray. Thru Nov 5.
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Sean Murray; music: Billy Thompson. Nov 24-Dec 24.
Dell’Arte International, Blue Lake, (707) 668-5663, dellarte.com
The Snow Queen, adapt: Playwright’s Ensemble from Hans Christian Andersen; dir: Michael Fields. Nov 24-Dec 17.
Diversionary Theatre, San Diego, (619) 220-0097, diversionary.org
The Moors, Jen Silverman; dir: Lisa Berger. Nov 9-Dec 10.
East West Players, Los Angeles, (213) 625-7000, eastwestplayers.org
Yohen, Philip Kan Gotanda; dir: Ben Guillory. Thru Nov 19.
Co-production with the Robey Theatre Company, CA
Ensemble Theatre Company, Santa Barbara, (805) 965-5400, etcsb.org
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Lauren Gunderson, Margot Melcon; dir: Andrew Barnicle. Nov 30-Dec 17.
Fountain Theatre, Los Angeles, (323) 663-1525, fountaintheatre.com
The Chosen, adapt: Aaron Posner from Chaim Potok. Thru Dec 17.
Runaway Home, Jeremy J. Kamps; dir: Shirley Jo Finney. Thru Nov 5.
Geffen Playhouse Los Angeles, (310) 208-5454, geffenplayhouse.org
Underneath the Lintel, Glen Berger; dir: Steve Robman. Thru Nov 19.
Chasing Mem’ries: A Different Kind of Musical, Josh Ravetch (also dir); lyrics: Alan & Marilyn Bergman; music: Bill Cantos, Mari Falcone, Dave Grusin, Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand, Johnny Mandel. Nov 7-Dec 10.
Golden Thread Productions, San Francisco, (415) 626-4061, goldenthread.org
New Threads Staged Reading Series 2017, Thru Dec 31.
ReOrient Festival of Short Plays 2017, Nov 17-Dec 10.
Impro Theatre, Los Feliz, improtheatre.com
L.A. Noir UnScripted, Impro Theatre; dir: Brian Lohmann. Nov 10-12.
International City Theatre, Long Beach, (562) 436-4610, ictlongbeach.org
Home, Samm-Art Williams; dir: Gregg T. Daniel. Thru Nov 5.
Intrepid Theatre Company, San Diego, 188871TICK, intrepidtheatre.org
Father Comes Home From the Wars, Parts 1, 2, & 3, Suzan-Lori Parks; dir: Christy Yael-Cox. Thru Nov 5.
L.A. Theatre Works, Venice, (310) 827-0889, latw.org
Between Riverside and Crazy, Stephen Adly Guirgis. Nov 16-19.
La Jolla Playhouse, (858) 550-1010, lajollaplayhouse.org
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, book: Robert Cary, Coleman Domingo, Des McAnuff (also dir); music: Georgio Moroder, Donna Summer. Nov 7-Dec 10.
Magic Theatre, San Francisco, (415) 441-8822, magictheatre.org
The Eva Trilogy, Barbara Hammond; dir: Loretta Greco. Thru Nov 12.
Marin Theatre Company, Mill Valley, (415) 388-5208, marintheatre.org
Shakespeare in Love, adapt: Lee Hall from Marc Norman, Tom Stoppard; music: Paddy Cunneen; dir: Jasson Minadakis. Nov 24-Dec 17.
The New Conservatory Theatre Center, San Francisco, (415) 861-8972, nctcsf.org
Still at Risk, Tim Pinckney. Thru Feb 25, 2018.
Le Switch, Phillip Dawkins. Thru Dec 3.
New Village Arts Theatre, Calrsbad, (760) 433-3245, newvillagearts.org
The Secret Garden, music and lyrics: Marsha Norman; music: Lucy Simon; dir: Rosina Reynolds. Nov 3-Dec 24.
A Noise Within, Pasadena, (626) 356-3100, anoisewithin.org
A Tale of Two Cities, adapt: Mike Poulton from Dickens; music: Robert Oriol; dir: Geoff Elliott, Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. Thru Nov 19.
The Madwoman of Chaillot, Jean Giraudoux; dir: Stephanie Shroyer. Thru Nov 11.
Mrs. Warren’s Profession, George Bernard Shaw; dir: Michael Michetti. Thru Nov 18.
North Coast Repertory Theatre, Solana Beach, (858) 481-1055, northcoastrep.org
Of Mice and Men, John Steinbeck; dir: Richard Baird. Thru Nov 12.
The Old Globe, San Diego, (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org
Twelfth Night, Shakespeare; dir: Jerry Ruiz. Thru Nov 19.
Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, book and lyrics: Timothy Mason; music: Mel Marvin; dir: Jack O’Brien, James Vasquez. Nov 4-Dec 24.
Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare; dir: Delicia Turner Sonnenberg. Nov 11-19.
The Pasadena Playhouse, (626) 356-7529, pasadenaplayhouse.org
King Charles III, Mike Bartlett. Nov 7-Dec 3.
PCPA Pacific Conservatory Theatre, Santa Maria, (805) 922-8313, pcpa.org
Freaky Friday, book: Bridget Carpenter; lyrics: Brian Yorkey; music: Tom Kitt. Nov 9-Dec 23.
The Road Theatre Company, North Hollywood, roadtheatre.org
Stupid Kid, Sharr White; dir: Cameron Watson. Thru Nov 12.
The Robey Theatre Company, Los Angeles, (186) 681-1411, robeytheatrecompany.com
Yohen, Philip Kan Gotanda; dir: Ben Guillory. Thru Nov 19.
Co-production with East West Players, CA
Sacred Fools Theater, Los Angeles, sacredfools.org
Mr. Burns, a post-electric play, Anne Washburn; dir: Jaime Robledo. Thru Nov 18.
San Diego Repertory Theatre, (619) 544-1000, sdrep.org
Hand to God, Robert Askins; dir: Sam Woodhouse. Thru Nov 12.
Black Pearl Sings!, Frank Higgins; dir: Thomas W. Jones II. Nov 22-Dec 17.
San Francisco Playhouse, (415) 677-9596, sfplayhouse.org
Barbecue, Robert O’Hara; dir: Margo Hall. Thru Nov 11.
A Christmas Story: The Musical, book: Joseph Robinette; lyrics: Benj Pasek; music: Justin Paul; dir: Susi Damilano. Nov 22-Jan 13.
Scripps Ranch Theatre, San Diego, (858) 578-7728, scrippsranchtheatre.org
The Season of Love, James Caputo. Nov 10-Dec 10.
Shotgun Players, Berkeley, (510) 841-6500, shotgunplayers.org
The Black Rider, William S. Burroughs; music and lyrics: Tom Waits; music: Greg Cohen; dir: Mark Jackson. Nov 9-Dec 31.
South Coast Repertory, Costa Mesa, (714) 708-5555, scr.org
Gem of the Ocean, August Wilson; dir: Kent Gash. Thru Nov 11.
Ella Enchanted: The Musical, Karen Zacarias; lyrics: Deborah Wicks La Puma; dir: Casey Stangl. Thru Nov 12.
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Jerry Patch from Dickens; dir: John David Keller. Nov 24-Dec 24.
The Theatre @ Boston Court, Pasadena, bostoncourt.org
With Love and a Major Organ, Julia Lederer; dir: Jessica Kubzansky. Thru Nov 5.
TheatreWorks, Palo Alto, (650) 463-1960, theatreworks.org
The Prince of Egypt, book: Philip LaZebnik; music and lyrics: Stephen Schwartz; dir: Scott Schwartz. Thru Nov 5.
Around the World in 80 Days, adapt: Mark Brown; dir: Robert Kelley. Nov 29-Dec 23.
The Western Stage, Salinas, (831) 755-6816, westernstage.com
Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Steve Martin; dir: Dennis Beasley. Thru Nov 18.
The New Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein, book: Mel Brooks (also lyrics), Thomas Meehan (also music); dir: Jon Patrick Selover. Nov 11-Dec 9.
Colorado
Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities, (720) 898-7200, arvadacenter.org
The Foreigner, Larry Shue; dir: Geoffrey Kent. Thru Nov 18.
TBA, Nov 17-Dec 23.
Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, betc.org
Birds of North America, Anna Moench; dir: Stephen Weitz. Thru Nov 12.
The SantaLand Diaries, David Sedaris; dir: Stephen Weitz. Nov 24-Dec 24.
Co-production with Off-Center at Denver Center for the Performing Arts, CO
The Butte Theater Cripple Creek, buttetheater.com
Angel of the Christmas Mine, Chris Sorensen. Nov 24-Dec 30.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Theatre Company, (719) 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org
Bunnicula, book and lyrics: Jon Klein; music: Chris Jeffries. Thru Nov 12.
Curious Theatre Company, Denver, (303) 623-0524, curioustheatre.org
Body of An American, Dan O’Brien ; dir: Chip Walton. Nov 2-Dec 9.
Denver Center Theatre Co, (303) 893-4100, denvercenter.org
Smart People, Lydia Diamond; dir: Nataki Garrett. Thru Nov 19.
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Richard Hellesen from Dickens; music: David de Berry; dir: Melissa Rain Anderson. Nov 24-Dec 24.
OpenStage Theatre & Co, Fort Collins, (970) 221-6730, openstage.com
Monty Python’s Spamalot, book and lyrics: Eric Idle; music: John DuPrez; dir: Emelie Borello. Thru Nov 25.
THEATREWORKS, Colorado Springs, (719) 255-3232, theatreworkscs.org
Wild Honey, adapt: Michael Frayn; dir: Kevin Landis. Thru Nov 5.
The Santaland Diaries, adapt: Joe Mantello. Nov 30-Dec 23.
Connecticut
Connecticut Repertory Theatre, Storrs, (860) 486-2113, crt.uconn.edu
That Poor Girl and How He Killed Her, Jen Silverman; dir: Matthew J. Pugliese. Thru Nov 5.
Our Country’s Good, Timberlake Wertenbaker; dir: Michael Bradford. Nov 30-Dec 9.
Hartford Stage, (860) 527-5151, hartfordstage.org
Seder, Sarah Gancher; dir: Elizabeth Williamson. Thru Nov 12.
A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas, adapt: Michael Wilson; dir: Rachel Alderman. Nov 24-Dec 31.
Long Wharf Theatre, New Haven, (203) 787-4282, longwharf.org
Fireflies, Matthew Barber; dir: Gordon Edelstein. Thru Nov 5.
The Chosen, adapt: Aaron Posner, Chaim Potok. Nov 22-Dec 17.
Yale Repertory Theatre, New Haven, (203) 432-1234, yalerep.org
Native Son, Nambi E. Kelley; dir: Seret Scott. Nov 24-Dec 16.
Delaware
Delaware Theatre Company, Wilmington, (302) 594-1100, delawaretheatre.org
Dare To Be Black: The Jack Johnson Story, Tommie J. Moore; dir: Bud Martin. Thru Nov 12.
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [Revised], Adam Long, Daniel Singer, Jess Winfield; dir: Steve Tague. Nov 29-Dec 23.
Resident Ensemble Players, Newark, (302) 831-2204, rep.udel.edu
From the Author of…, Chisa Hutchinson; dir: Jade King Carroll. Nov 9-Dec 3.
District of Columbia
Arena Stage, (202) 488-3300, arenastage.org
The Price, Arthur Miller; dir: Seema Sueko. Thru Nov 5.
The Pajama Game, book: George Abbott, Richard Bissell; music and lyrics: Richard Adler, Jerry Ross; dir: Alan Paul. Thru Dec 24.
Nina Simone: Four Women, Christina Ham; dir: Timothy Douglas. Nov 10-Dec 24.
Folger Theatre, (202) 544-7077, folger.edu/theatre Antony and Cleopatra, Shakespeare; dir: Robert Richmond. Thru Nov 19.
GALA Hispanic Theatre, (202) 234-7174, galatheatre.org
Flamenco Aparicio Dance Company, Flamenco Extranjero (Flamenco Foreigner), Nov 3-5.
Francisco Hidalgo & Company, Binomio, Nov 9-12.
Oruro: Ballets Folclóricos Milenarios de Bolivia, Nov 17-19.
Reel Time at GALA, Nov 29-Dec 3.
Mosaic Theater Company of DC, mosaictheater.org
Vicuña & An Epilogue, Jon Robin Baitz; dir: Robert Egan. Nov 1-26.
The Real Americans, Dan Hoyle; dir: Charlie Varon. Nov 10-Dec 22.
The Birds and the Bees: Unabridged, Honest Accomplice Theater. Nov 27.
The Shakespeare Theatre Company, (202) 547-1122, shakespearetheatre.org
Twelfth Night, Shakespeare; dir: Ethan McSweeny. Nov 14-Dec 20.
Studio Theatre, (202) 332-3300, studiotheatre.org
A Short Series of Disagreements Presented Here In Chronological Order, Daniel Kitson. Nov 1-26.
Curve of Departure, Rachel Bonds; dir: Mike Donahue. Nov 28-Dec 31.
Theater J, (202) 777-3210, theaterj.org
The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Alfred Uhry; dir: Amber McGinnis. Nov 29-Dec 31.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Co, (202) 393-3939, woollymammoth.net
The Second City Presents Nothing to Lose (But Our Chains), Felonious Munk; dir: Billy Bungeroth. Nov 11-Dec 31.
Florida
American Stage Theatre Company, St Petersburg, (727) 823-7529, americanstage.org
Much Ado About Nothing, adapt: Stephanie Gularte, Benjamin T. Ismail (also dir) from Shakespeare. Nov 8-Dec 10.
Arca Images, Coral Gables, arcaimages.org
Sotto Voce, Nilo Cruz. Nov 16-19.
Asolo Repertory Theatre, Sarasota, (941) 351-8000, asolo.org
Evita, lyrics: Tim Rice; music: Andrew Lloyd Webber; dir: Josh Rhodes. Nov 14-Dec 30.
Florida Repertory Theatre, Fort Myers, (239) 332-4488, floridarep.org
Sylvia, A.R. Gurney; dir: Maureen Heffernan. Thru Nov 15.
Disgraced, Ayad Akhtar; dir: V Craig Heidenreich. Nov 7-Dec 10.
The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Alfred Uhry; dir: Greg Longenhagen. Nov 28-Dec 17.
Florida Studio Theatre, Sarasota, (941) 366-9000, floridastudiotheatre.org
CABARET – Mack The Knife: The Bobby Darin Songbook, Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins; book: Jim Prosser; dir: Catherine Randazzo. Thru Jan 28, 2018.
FST IMPROV- Out of Bounds, dir: Will Luera. Thru Mar 25, 2018.
MAINSTAGE – Once, Enda Walsh; lyrics: Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova; dir: Jason Cannon. Nov 8-Dec 31.
CHILDREN’S THEATRE – Deck the Halls: ‘Tis The Season, Alexander Hehr, Caroline Kaiser. Nov 25-Dec 23.
CABARET – Blue Suede Shoes, Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins; book: Jim Prosser; dir: Catherine Randazzo. Nov 29-Apr 1.
GableStage, Coral Gables, (305) 445-1119, gablestage.org
The Humans, Stephen Karam. Thru Nov 5.
Becoming Dr. Ruth, Mark St. Germain. Nov 25-Dec 23.
Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples, (866) 811-4111, gulfshoreplayhouse.org
Leading Ladies, Ken Ludwig; dir: Darren Katz. Nov 11-12.
Island City Stage, Wilton Manors, (954) 519-2533, islandcitystage.org
HIR, Taylor Mac; dir: Andy Rogow. Nov 9-Dec 10.
Jobsite Theater, Tampa, (813) 229-7827, jobsitetheater.org
The Threepenny Opera, adapt: Marc Blitzstein from Brecht (book and lyrics); music: Kurt Weill; dir: David Jenkins. Thru Nov 12.
Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Jupiter, (561) 575-2223, jupitertheatre.org
Born Yesterday, Garson Kanin; dir: Peter Flynn. Thru Nov 12.
Disney Newsies The Musical, book: Harvey Fierstein; lyrics: Jack Feldman; music: Alan Menken; dir: Marcos Santana. Nov 28-Dec 17.
Palm Beach Dramaworks, West Palm Beach, (561) 514-4042, palmbeachdramaworks.org
The Little Foxes, Lillian Hellman; dir: J. Barry Lewis. Thru Nov 12.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Sarasota (941) 366-1505, westcoastblacktheatre.org
In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda; book: Quiara Alegria Hudes; dir: Jim Weaver. Thru Nov 19.
A Motown Christmas, Nate Jacobs (also dir). Nov 29-Dec 23.
Georgia
7 Stages, Atlanta, (404) 523-7647, 7stages.org
Home Brew Festival, Nov 6-18.
Actor’s Express, Atlanta, (404) 607-7469, actors-express.com
Cardboard Piano, Hansol Jung; dir: Karen Robinson. Nov 11-Dec 3.
Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, (404) 733-5000, alliancetheatre.org
Beautiful Blackbird, dir: Donya K. Washington. Thru Nov 5.
Crossing Delancey, Susan Sandler; dir: Leora Morris. Thru Nov 18.
Hand to God, Robert Askins; dir: Marc Masterson. Thru Nov 12.
Alice Between, Neeley Gossett; dir: Rosemary Newcott. Nov 12-19.
Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville, (678) 226-6222, auroratheatre.com
Christmas Canteen 2017, Brandon O’Dell; dir: Jen MacQueen, Anthony Rodriguez. Nov 16-Dec 23.
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Tony Brown (also dir). Nov 24-Dec 23.
The 12 Dates of Christmas, Ginna Hoben; dir: Megan Rose Houchins. Nov 25-Dec 23.
Dad’s Garage, Atlanta, (404) 523-3141, dadsgarage.com
Invasion Christmas Carol, Nov 24-Dec 24.
Out of Hand Theater, Atlanta, (404) 462-8836, outofhandtheater.com
Dogs of Rwanda, Sean Christopher Lewis. Thru Nov 19.
Serenbe Playhouse, Chattahoochee Hills, (770) 463-1110, serenbeplayhouse.com
The Sleepy Hollow Experience, Brian Clowdus; dir: Ryan Oliveti. Thru Nov 5.
The Snow Queen, Rachel Teagle; dir: Ryan Oliveti. Nov 30-Dec 30.
Theatrical Outfit, Atlanta, (678) 528-1500, theatricaloutfit.org
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Lauren Gunderson, Margot Melcon; dir: Carolyn Cook. Nov 30-Dec 24.
Hawaii
Honolulu Theatre for Youth, (808) 839-9885, htyweb.org
OUCH!, Annie Cusick Wood (also dir). Nov 4-11.
Extraordinary Stories From An Ordinary Ohana, Lee Cataluna; dir: Eric Johnson. Nov 24-Dec 16.
Kumu Kahua Theatre, Honolulu, (808) 536-4222, kumukahua.org
The Wild Birds, Eric Anderson; dir: Harry Wong. Nov 2-Dec 3.
Idaho
Boise Contemporary Theater, Boise, (208) 331-9224, bctheater.org
Hand to God, Robert Askins; dir: Matthew Cameron Clark. Thru Nov 4.
Illinois
Adventure Stage Chicago, (773) 342-4141, adventurestage.org
Akeelah and the Bee, adapt: Cheryl L. West; dir: Daryl Brooks. Thru Nov 25.
American Blues Theater, Chicago, (773) 327-5252, americanbluestheater.com
This Wonderful Life, Steve Murray; dir: Carmen Roman. Nov 2-26.
It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!, dir: Gwendolyn Whiteside. Nov 16-Jan 6, 2018.
Chicago Shakespeare Theater, (312) 595-5600, chicagoshakes.com
The Taming of the Shrew, adapt: Barbara Gaines (also dir) from Shakespeare. Thru Nov 12.
Court Theatre, Chicago, (773) 753-4472, courttheatre.org
The Belle of Amherst, William Luce; dir: Sean Graney. Nov 2-Dec 3.
First Folio Theatre, Oak Brook, (630) 986-8067, firstfolio.org
The Man-Beast, Joseph Zettelmaier; dir: Hayley Rice. Thru Nov 5.
Goodman Theatre, Chicago, (312) 443-3800, goodmantheatre.org
Yasmina’s Necklace, Rohina Malik; dir: Ann Filmer. Thru Nov 19.
40th Annual Production of A Christmas Carol, adapt: Tom Creamer; dir: Henry Wishcamper. Nov 18-Dec 31.
The House Theatre of Chicago, (773) 769-3832, thehousetheatre.com
The Magic Parlour, Dennis Watkins. Thru Jul 28, 2018.
The Nutcracker, Phillip Klapperich, Jake Minton, Kevin O’Donnell, Tommy Rapley. Nov 3-Dec 30.
Lookingglass Theatre Co, Chicago, (312) 337-0665, lookingglasstheatre.org
Hard Times for These Times, adapt: Heidi Stillman (also dir). Thru Jan 14, 2018.
Northlight Theatre, Skokie, (847) 673-6300, northlight.org
The Book of Will, Lauren Gunderson; dir: Jessica Thebus. Nov 9-Dec 17.
Oil Lamp Theater, Glenview, (847) 834-0738, oillamptheater.org
Par for the Corpse, Jack Sharkey; dir: Keith Gerth. Thru Nov 19.
Piven Theatre Workshop, Evanston, (847) 866-8049, piventheatre.org
Story & Sketch: The Fourth Annual Piven Improv Series, Thru Nov 19.
Raven Theatre Company, Chicago, (773) 338-2177, raventheatre.com
Choir Boy, Tarell Alvin McCraney. Thru Nov 12.
A Red Orchid Theatre, Chicago, aredorchidtheatre.org
Evening at the Talkhouse, Wallace Shawn; dir: Shade Murray. Thru Nov 19.
Silk Road Rising, Chicago, silkroadrising.org
Wild Boar, adapt: David Henry Hwang from Candace Chong; dir: Helen Young. Nov 9-Dec 17.
Steep Theatre Company, Chicago, (866) 811-4111, steeptheatre.com
The Invisible Hand, Ayad Akhtar; dir: Audrey Francis. Thru Nov 11.
Steppenwolf Theatre Co, Chicago, (312) 335-1650, steppenwolf.org
The Rembrandt, Jessica Dickey; dir: Hallie Gordon. Thru Nov 5.
The Minutes, Tracy Letts; dir: Anna D. Shapiro. Nov 9-Dec 31.
TimeLine Theatre Company, Chicago, (773) 281-8463, timelinetheatre.com
The Audience, Peter Morgan; dir: Nick Bowling. Thru Nov 12.
In the Next Room or the vibrator play, Sarah Ruhl; dir: Mechelle Moe. Thru Dec 16.
Victory Gardens Theater, Chicago, (773) 871-3000, VictoryGardens.org
Fun Home, book: Lisa Kron; lyrics: Jeanine Tesori; dir: Gary Griffin. Thru Nov 12.
FADE, Tanya Saracho; dir: Sandra Marquez. Nov 4-23.
Co-production with Teatro Vista, IL
Writers Theatre, Glencoe, (847) 242-6000, writerstheatre.org
The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde; dir: Michael Halberstam. Nov 8-Dec 23.
Indiana
Indiana Repertory Theatre, Indianapolis, (317) 635-5252, irtlive.com
The Originalist, John Strand; dir: James Still. Thru Nov 12.
A Christmas Carol, Tom Haas; dir: Janet Allen. Nov 14-Dec 24.
Phoenix Theatre, Inc, Indianapolis, (317) 635-7529, phoenixtheatre.org
Barbecue, Robert O’Hara. Thru Nov 19.
A Very Phoenix Xmas 12, Nov 24-Dec 23.
Kansas
William Inge Center for the Arts, Independence, (620) 332-5491, ingecenter.org
Fall Inge House Playwrights-in-Residence Reading, Mary Sue Price. Nov 11.
Fall Inge House Playwrights-in-Residence Reading, Deborah Yarchun. Nov 11.
Kentucky
Actors Theatre of Louisville, (502) 584-1205, actorstheatre.org
Fifth Third Bank’s Dracula, adapt: William McNulty from John L. Balderston, Hamilton Deane; dir: William McNulty. Thru Nov 2.
Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau; dir: Steve H. Broadnax III. Nov 14-Dec 10.
Fifth Third Bank’s A Christmas Carol, adapt: Barbara Field; dir: Drew Fracher. Nov 21-Dec 23.
Lexington Children’s Theatre, (859) 254-4546, lctonstage.org
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Barbara Robinson; dir: Jeremy Kisling. Nov 25-Dec 3.
Commonwealth Theatre Center, Louisville, (502) 589-0084, commonwealththeatre.org
Welcome to Wandaland, Ifa Bayeza; dir: Julane Havens. Nov 9-18.
The Comedy of Oedipus, Ali Salim; dir: Mera Kathryn Corlett. Nov 30-Dec 9.
Louisiana
The NOLA Project, New Orleans, (504) 302-9117, nolaproject.com
The Battle for New Orleans, Jim Fitzmorris; dir: Beau Bratcher. Nov 2-18.
Southern Rep Theatre New Orleans, (504) 522-6545, southernrep.com
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Lauren Gunderson, Margot Melcon. Nov 29-Dec 23.
Maine
Penobscot Theatre, Bangor, (207) 942-3333, penobscottheatre.org
Misery, adapt: William Goldman; book: Stephen King. Thru Nov 5.
Portland Stage Company, (207) 774-0465, portlandstage.org
Complications from a Fall, Kate Hawley. Thru Nov 12.
It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, adapt: Joe Landry. Nov 24-Dec 24.
The Public Theatre, Lewiston, (207) 782-3200, thepublictheatre.org
My Mother’s Clothes Are Not My Mother, Elizabeth Peavey; dir: Janet Mitchko. Nov 10-12.
Maryland
Center Stage, Baltimore, (410) 332-0033, centerstage.org
Shakespeare in Love, adapt: Lee Hall; dir: Blake Robinson. Thru Nov 26.
Co-production with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, OH Lookingglass Alice, adapt: David Catlin; dir: Jeremy Cohen. Nov 30-Dec 31.
Everyman Theatre, Baltimore, (410) 752-2208, everymantheatre.org
Intimate Apparel, Lynn Nottage; dir: Tazewell Thompson. Thru Nov 19.
Forum Theatre, Silver Spring, forum-theatre.org
The State, Alexander Manuiloff (also dir). Nov 28-Dec 3.
Imagination Stage, Bethesda, (301) 280-1660, imaginationstage.org
Charlotte’s Web, adapt: Joseph Robinette; dir: Kathryn Chase Bryer. Nov 18-Jan 7, 2018.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre, Frederick, (301) 694-4744, marylandensemble.org
1984, Michael Gene Sullivan; book: George Orwell; dir: Julie Herber. Thru Nov 12.
A Christmas Story, Joseph Robinette; dir: Gene Fouche. Nov 30-Dec 23.
Olney Theatre Center for the Arts, (301) 924-3400, olneytheatre.org
Our Town, Thornton Wilder; dir: Aaron Posner. Thru Nov 12.
Annie, book: Thomas Meehan; lyrics: Martin Charnin; music: Charles Strouse; dir: Jason King Jones. Nov 8-Dec 31.
Rep Stage, Columbia, (443) 518-1500, repstage.org
Lady Day “Emerson’s Bar and Grill”, Lanie Robertson. Nov 2-19.
Round House Theatre, Bethesda, (240) 644-1100, roundhousetheatre.org
The Book of Will, Lauren Gunderson; dir: Ryan Rilette. Nov 29-Dec 24.
Theatre Project, Baltimore, (410) 752-8558, theatreproject.org
Manifesto!, Ensemble; dir: Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell. Thru Nov 12.
Massachusetts
Actors’ Shakespeare Project, Somerville, (866) 811-4111, actorsshakespeareproject.org
Julius Caesar, Shakespeare; dir: Bryn Boice. Nov 15-Dec 17.
ArtsEmerson, Boston, (617) 824-8000, artsemerson.org
Kiss, Guillermo Calderón; dir: David Dower. Thru Nov 19.
Gardens Speak, Tania El Khoury. Nov 8-19.
The State of Siege, Albert Camus; dir: Emmanuel Demarcy-Mota, Christophe Lemaire. Nov 9-11.
Co-production with Les Théâtre de Luxembourg & Théâtre National de Bretagne and BAM
Boston Children’s Theatre, (617) 424-6634, bostonchildrenstheatre.org
Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium, book and lyrics: John Maclay; music and lyrics: Danny Abosch. Thru Nov 7.
A Charlie Brown Christmas, adapt: Eric Schaeffer. Nov 25-Dec 31.
Huntington Theatre Company, Boston, (617) 266-0800, huntingtontheatre.org
A Guide for the Homesick, Ken Urban; dir: Colman Domingo. Thru Nov 4.
Tartuffe, Moliere; dir: Peter DuBois. Nov 10-Dec 10.
The Lyric Stage Company of Boston, (617) 585-5678, lyricstage.com
Souvenir, Stephen Temperley; dir: Spiro Veloudos. Thru Nov 19.
Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Lowell, (978) 654-4678, mrt.org
Silent Sky, Lauren Gunderson; dir: Sean Daniels. Thru Nov 12.
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Tony Brown; dir: Megan Sandberg-Zakian. Nov 29-Dec 24.
New Repertory Theatre, Watertown, (617) 923-8487, newrep.org
Oleanna, David Mamet; dir: Elaine Vaan Hogue. Thru Nov 5.
SpeakEasy Stage Company, Boston, (617) 933-8600, speakeasystage.com
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapt: Simon Stephens; dir: Paul Daigneault. Thru Nov 18.
Michigan
Detroit Public Theatre, (313) 576-5111, detroitpublictheatre.org
No Child – created and performed by Nilija Sun, Nilija Sun; dir: Hal Brooks. Nov 11-18.
Pike Street – created and performed by Nilija Sun, Nilija Sun; dir: Ron Russell. Nov 19-26.
Detroit Repertory Theatre, (313) 868-1347, detroitreptheatre.com
Swimming Upstream, Rich Rubin; dir: Harry Wetzel. Nov 2-Dec 23.
Meadow Brook Theatre, Rochester, (248) 377-3300, mbtheatre.com
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Charles Nolte from Dickens; dir: Terry Carpenter. Nov 10-Dec 24.
Thunder Bay Theatre, Inc., Alpena, thunderbaytheatre.com
William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Shakespeare; dir: Jeffrey Mindock. Thru Nov 12.
Meet Me In St. Louis, book: Hugh Wheeler; lyrics: Hugh Martin; music: Ralph Blane; dir: Jeffrey Mindock. Nov 24-Dec 10.
Williamston Theatre, (517) 655-7469, williamstontheatre.org
Beau Jest, James Sherman; dir: Tony Caselli. Nov 16-Dec 23.
Minnesota
Children’s Theatre Company, Minneapolis, (612) 874-0400, childrenstheatre.org
Balloonacy, Barry Kornhauser; music: Victor Zupanc; dir: Peter C. Brosius. Thru Nov 12.
Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, book and lyrics: Timothy Mason; music: Mel Marvin; dir: Peter C. Brosius. Nov 7-Jan 7, 2018.
Commonweal Theatre Company, Lanesboro, (800) 657-7025, commonwealtheatre.org
Ghost-Writer, Michael Hollinger. Thru Nov 12.
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge, Mark Brown. Nov 16-Dec 22.
Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis, (612) 377-2224, guthrietheater.org
Watch on the Rhine, Lillian Hellman; dir: Lisa Peterson. Thru Nov 5.
Co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, CA Leila’s Death, dir: Ali Chahrour. Nov 11.
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Crispin Whittell from Dickens; dir: Lauren Keating. Nov 14-Dec 30.
Blithe Spirit, Noel Coward; dir: David Ivers. Nov 25-Jan 14, 2018.
History Theatre, St Paul, (651) 292-4323, historytheatre.com
Coco’s Diary A Christmas Gift to Remember, adapt: Bob Beverage, Ron Peluso. Nov 25-Dec 23.
Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company, St Paul, (651) 647-4315, mnjewishtheatre.org
Church & State, Jason Odell Williams. Thru Nov 12.
Park Square Theatre, St Paul, (651) 291-7005, parksquaretheatre.org
William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, adapt: Joel Sass. Thru Nov 11.
Of Mice and Men, dir: Annie Enneking. Nov 9-Dec 16.
Penumbra Theatre Company, St Paul, (651) 224-3180, penumbratheatre.org
Wedding Band: A Love Story in Black and White, Alice Childress; dir: Lou Bellamy. Thru Nov 12.
Black Nativity, Langston Hughes; dir: Lou Bellamy. Nov 30-Dec 24.
Stages Theatre Company, Hopkins, (952) 979-1111, stagestheatre.org
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr., book: Linda Woolverton; lyrics: Howard Ashman, Tim Rice; music: Alan Menken; dir: Sandy Boren-Barrett. Nov 17-Dec 28.
Ten Thousand Things Theater Company, Minneapolis, (612) 203-9052, tenthousandthings.org
Electra, Euripides; dir: Rebecca Novick. Thru Nov 5.
Theater Latte Da, Minneapolis, latteda.org
A Christmas Carole Peterson, Tod Peterson, Peter Rothstein (also dir). Nov 29-Dec 30.
Mississippi
New Stage Theatre, Jackson, (601) 948-3531, newstagetheatre.com
The Eccentricities of a Nightingale, Tennesse Williams; dir: Rus Blackwell. Thru Nov 5.
Missouri
The Coterie Theatre, Kansas City, (816) 474-6552, thecoterie.org
A Charlie Brown Christmas, adapt: Eric Schaeffer; music: Vince Guaraldi; dir: William J. Christie. Nov 7-Dec 31.
Kansas City Repertory Theatre, (816) 235-2700, kcrep.org
Fences, August Wilson; dir: Ron OJ Parson. Thru Nov 5.
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Eric Rosen (also dir) from Dickens. Nov 17-Dec 24.
Metro Theater Company, St Louis, metroplays.org
Games Dad Didn’t Play, Jeremy Schaefer; dir: Jacqueline Thompson. Thru Nov 22.
Metropolitan Ensemble Theare, Kansas City, (816) 569-3226, metkc.org
Cymbaline, Shakespeare; dir: Karen Paisley. Nov 9-26.
The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, (314) 968-4925, repstl.org
Hamlet, Shakespeare; dir: Paul Mason Barnes. Thru Nov 5.
The City Mouse and the Country Mouse, book: Sarah Brandt; music and lyrics: Stephen James Neale; dir: Suki Peters. Thru Apr 8, 2018.
Heisenberg, Simon Stephens; dir: Steven Woolf. Thru Nov 12.
The Nutcracker, book: Sarah Brandt; music and lyrics: Neal Richardson; dir: Suki Peters. Nov 16-Dec 23.
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Lauren Gunderson, Margot Melcon; dir: Jenn Thompson. Nov 29-Dec 24.
Unicorn Theatre, Kansas City, (816) 531-7529, unicorntheatre.org
Disgraced, Ayad Akhtar; dir: Sidonie Garrett. Thru Nov 12.
Stupid Fucking Bird, Aaron Posner; dir: Theodore Swetz. Nov 29-Dec 23.
Co-production with UMKC Theatre, MO
Nebraska
The BLUEBARN Theatre, Omaha, (402) 345-1576, bluebarn.org
The 39 Steps, adapt: Patrick Barlow; dir: Susan Clement-Toberer. Nov 24-Dec 17.
Nebraska Repertory Theatre, Lincoln, (402) 472-4747, nebraskarep.org
The Serpent, Jean-Claude van Itallie; dir: Wesley Broulik. Nov 3-19.
Omaha Theater Company (402) 345-4849, rosetheater.org
Point A to Point B (A Rose First Stage Production), David Kilpatrick; dir: Michael Miller. Thru Nov 12.
Van Gogh & Me, Matthew Gutschick; dir: John Hardy. Nov 3-12.
New Jersey
Cape May Stage, Cape May, (609) 770-8311, capemaystage.org
Outside Mullingar, John Patrick Stanley; dir: Roy Steinberg. Thru Nov 10.
The Ultimate Christmas Show, Reed Martin, Austin Tichenor; dir: Roy Steinberg. Nov 15-Dec 30.
Centenary Stage Company, Hackettstown, (908) 979-0900, centenarystageco.org
NextStage Rep presents Schoolhouse Rock Live!, Nov 2-6.
Seeger: A Multimedia Solo Show, Nov 9-12.
My Name is Gideon: I’m Probably Going To Die, Eventually, Nov 16-19.
NEWSIES The Musical: CSC Holiday Musical Spectacular, Nov 24-Dec 10.
Crossroads Theatre Company, New Brunswick, crossroadstheatrecompany.org
Mecca Tales, Rohina Malik; dir: Melissa Maxwell. Nov 8-11.
New Jersey Repertory Company, Long Branch, (732) 229-3166, njrep.org
Mutual Philanthropy, Karen Rizzo; dir: Evan Bergman. Thru Nov 19.
Premiere Stages at Kean University, Union, (908) 737-7469, premierestagesatkean.com
Black Tom Island, Martin Casella. Nov 17-19.
Two River Theater, Red Bank, (732) 345-1400, tworivertheater.org
The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde; dir: Michael Cumpsty. Nov 11-Dec 3.
New Mexico
Tricklock Theatre Co, Albuquerque, (505) 414-3738, tricklock.com
Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Alice Birch; dir: Hannah Kauffmann. Nov 16-Dec 2.
New York
The Barrow Group, NYC, (212) 760-2615, barrowgroup.org
Muswell Hill, Torbin Betts; dir: Shannon Patterson. Nov 11-Dec 16.
Classic Stage Company, NYC, (212) 677-4210, classicstage.org
The Stowaway, Drew Peterson. Nov 6-19.
Twelfth Night, Shakespeare. Nov 30-Jan 6, 2018.
Co-production with Fiasco Theater Company, NY
Geva Theatre Center, Rochester, (585) 232-4382, gevatheatre.org
The Agitators: The Story of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass, Mat Smart; dir: Logan Vaughn. Thru Nov 12.
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Mark Cuddy (also dir); music and lyrics: Gregg Coffin. Nov 22-Dec 24.
HERE, NYC, (212) 352-3101, here.org
Thomas Paine in Violence, Paul Pinto. Nov 6-18.
Tree Pop, Lake Simons (also dir); music: John Dyer. Nov 30-Dec 10.
Irish Classical Theatre Co, Buffalo, (716) 853-4282, irishclassicaltheatre.com
Minding Frankie, Shay Linehan; dir: Chris Kelly. Nov 3-26.
Kitchen Theatre Company, Ithaca, (607) 272-0403, kitchentheatre.org
Every Brilliant Thing, Duncan Macmillan; dir: Wendy Dann. Nov 11-Dec 3.
La MaMa E.T.C., NYC, (646) 430-5374, lamama.org
Don’t Feed the Indians, Murielle Borst-Tarrant (also dir). Nov 2-19.
Conquest of the Universe, or When Queens Collide, Charles Ludlam; dir: Everett Quinton. Nov 2-19.
The Perforations Festival, Nov 23-26.
Upside Down, Dario D’Ambrosi (also dir). Nov 30-Dec 10.
Lincoln Center Theater, NYC, (212) 239-6200, lct.org
JUNK, Ayad Akhtar; dir: Doug Hughes. Thru Jan 7, 2018.
After The Blast, Zoe Kazan; dir: Lila Neugebauer. Thru Nov 19.
The Wolves, Sarah DeLappe; dir: Lila Neugebauer. Nov 1-Jan 7, 2018.
Mabou Mines, NYC, maboumines.org
Imaginging The Imaginary Invalid, adapt: Clove Galilee, Valeria Vasilevski. Thru Feb 7, 2018.
Co-production with La Mama ETC, NY
Manhattan Theatre Club, NYC, (212) 239-6200, ManhattanTheatreClub.com
The Portuguese Kid, John Patrick Shanley; dir: John Patrick Shanley. Thru Nov 12.
Actually, Anna Ziegler; dir: Lileana Blain-Cruz. Thru Dec 3.
The Children, Lucy Kirkwood; dir: James MacDonald. Nov 28-Jan 28, 2018.
MusicalFare Theatre, Amherst, (716) 839-8540, musicalfare.com
Violet, book: Brian Crawley; music: Jeanine Tesori; dir: Susan Drozd. Nov 1-Dec 3.
National Black Theatre, Inc, NYC, nationalblacktheatre.org
Untitled New Work, Nambi E. Kelley; dir: Elizabeth Van Dyke. Nov 15-19.
New York Theatre Workshop, NYC, (212) 460-5475, nytw.org
Hundred Days, book: The Bengsons (also music and lyrics), Sarah Gancher; dir: Anne Kauffman. Nov 15-Dec 31.
Penguin Rep Theatre, Stony Point, penguinrep.org
Fall River, Frederick Stroppel; dir: Joe Brancato. Thru Nov 5.
The Public Theater, NYC, (212) 967-7555, publictheater.org
Measure for Measure, adapt: Elevator Repair Service from Shakespeare; dir: John Collins. Thru Nov 5.
Tiny Beautiful Things, adapt: Nia Vardalos from Cheryl Strayed; dir: Thomas Kail. Thru Nov 12.
Oedipus El Rey, Luis Alfaro; dir: Chay Yew. Thru Nov 19.
Office Hour, Julia Cho; dir: Neel Keller. Thru Dec 3.
Illyria, Richard Nelson (also dir). Thru Nov 26.
The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare; dir: Lee Sunday Evans. Nov 26-Dec 17.
Road Less Traveled Productions, Buffalo, (716) 629-3069, roadlesstraveledproductions.org
Glengarry Glen Ross, David Mamet; dir: Scott Behrend. Thru Nov 19.
Roundabout Theatre Co, NYC, (212) 719-1300, roundabouttheatre.org
Time and the Conways, J.B. Priestley; dir: Rebecca Taichman. Thru Nov 26.
Too Heavy To Pocket, Jiréh Breon Holder; dir: Margot Bordelon. Thru Nov 19.
The Last Match, Anna Ziegler; dir: Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Thru Dec 24.
Syracuse Stage, (315) 443-3275, syracusestage.org
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapt: Simon Stephens; dir: Risa Brainin. Thru Nov 12.
Co-production with Indiana Repertory Theatre, IN The Wizard of Oz, adapt: John Kane from Harold Arlen (music and lyrics), L. Frank Baum, E.Y. Harburg (music and lyrics); music: Herbert Stothart; dir: Donna Drake. Nov 29-Jan 7.
Co-production with Syracuse University Department of Drama, NY
Transport Group Theatre Company, NYC, transportgroup.org
Strange Interlude, Eugene O’Neill; dir: Jack Cummings III. Thru Nov 18.
The Wooster Group, NYC, (212) 966-3651, thewoostergroup.org
The B-Side: Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons, A Record Album Interpretation, dir: Kate Valk. Thru Nov 12.
North Carolina
Burning Coal Theatre Co, Raleigh, (919) 834-4001, burningcoal.org
Peter Pan, adapt: Burning Coal Theatre Co., Lillian White (also dir). Nov 30-Dec 17.
Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Fayetteville, (910) 323-4233, cfrt.org
Wait Until Dark, Frederick Knott; dir: Tayla Klein. Thru Nov 12.
Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, (704) 973-2828, ctcharlotte.org
The Snowy Day and Other Stories, Jerome Hairston. Thru Nov 12.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, Jahnna Beecham, Malcolm Hillgartner. Nov 24-Dec 23.
PlayMakers Repertory Company, Chapel Hill, (919) 962-7529, playmakersrep.org
Sense and Sensibility, Kate Hamill; music: Justin Ellington; dir: Taibi Magar. Thru Nov 5.
Dot, Coleman Domingo; dir: Valerie Curtis-Newton. Nov 22-Dec 10.
Triad Stage, Greensboro, (336) 272-0160, triadstage.org
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Preston Lane from Dickens; dir: Sarah Hankins. Nov 24-Dec 24.
Ohio
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, (513) 421-3888, cincyplay.com
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapt: Simon Stephens; dir: Marcia Milgrom Dodge. Thru Nov 11.
Co-production with The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, MO Frank Ferrante in An Evening with Groucho, Nov 4-Dec 17.
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Howard Dallin; dir: Michael Evan Haney. Nov 21-Dec 30.
Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, (513) 381-2273, cincyshakes.com
On Tour: The Merry Wives of Windsor, Shakespeare; dir: Jeremy Dubin. Thru Dec 31.
On Tour: Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare; dir: Jeremy Dubin. Aug 3-May 27.
On Tour: Macbeth, Shakespeare; dir: Darnell Pierre Benjamin. Thru May 27.
Dracula, Steven Dietz; dir: Brian Isaac Phillips. Thru Nov 4.
The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Laura Eason; dir: Sara Clark. Nov 15-Dec 9.
Cleveland Play House, (216) 241-6000, clevelandplayhouse.com
The Diary of Anne Frank, adapt: Wendy Kesselman from Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett; dir: Laura Kepley. Thru Nov 12.
A Christmas Story, adapt: Leigh Brown, Bob Clark, Jean Shepherd from Philip Grecian; dir: John McCluggage. Nov 24-Dec 23.
Cleveland Public Theatre, (216) 631-2727, cptonline.org
The Art of Longing, Lisa Langford; dir: Jimmie Woody. Thru Nov 18.
Y-Haven Theatre Project, CPT Teaching Artists, Y-Haven Theatre Project Ensemble. Nov 2-5.
The Loush Sisters get HARD for the Holidays; Yippie-Kai-Yay Mother-Loushers, Liz Conway, Michael Seevers Jr., Beth Wood (also dir). Nov 24-Dec 17.
Dobama Theatre, Cleveland Heights, (216) 932-3396, dobama.org
Marjorie Prime, Jordan Harrison; dir: Shannon Sindelar. Thru Nov 12.
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, (513) 421-3555, ensemblecincinnati.org
This Random World, Steven Dietz. Thru Nov 4.
The Dancing Princesses, book: Joseph McDonough; music and lyrics: David Kisor; dir: D. Lynn Meyers. Nov 29-Dec 30.
Know Theatre of Cincinnati, (513) 300-5669, knowtheatre.com
Neverwhere, adapt: Robert Kauzlaric; dir: Andrew Hungerford, Daniel Winters. Nov 25-Dec 17.
Theater Ninjas, Cleveland, theaterninjas.com
Who We Used to Be, Jeremy Paul (also dir). Thru Nov 4.
Ontario
Shaw Festival, Niagara-on-the-Lake, (180) 051-1742, shawfest.com
Secret Theatre Events, yes shhhhhh; dir: its a secret. Thru Dec 31.
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Tim Carroll (also dir). Nov 15-Dec 23.
Oregon
Bag&Baggage Productions, Hillsboro, (503) 345-9590, bagnbaggage.org
Charles Dickens Writes “A Christmas Carol”, adapt: Scott Palmer (also dir) from Dickens. Nov 30-Dec 23.
Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard, (503) 620-5262, broadwayrose.org
Your Holiday Hit Parade, Nov 22-Dec 23.
CoHo Productions, Portland, (503) 220-2646, cohoproductions.org
Year of the Rooster, Olivia Dufault; dir: Alexandra Kuechler-Caffall. Thru Nov 18.
Corrib Theatre, Portland, corribtheatre.org
Belfast Girls, Jaki McCarrick; dir: Gemma Whelan. Nov 17-Dec 10.
Hand2Mouth, Portland, hand2mouththeatre.org
Psychic Utopia, Hand2Mouth Ensemble, Andrea Stolowitz; dir: Jonathan Walters. Nov 16-Dec 3.
Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene, (541) 465-1506, octheatre.org
Marjorie Prime, Jordan Harrison; dir: Willow Norton. Nov 2-25.
Miracle Theatre Group, Portland, (503) 236-7253, milagro.org
Éxodo, dir: Roy Arauz. Thru Nov 12.
Oregon Children’s Theatre, Portland, (503) 228-9571, octc.org
Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt, adapt: Allison Gregory; book: Megan McDonald; music: Rory Stitt; dir: Stan Foote. Oct 21-Nov 19.
Co-production with Adventure Theatre, Bay Area Children’s Theatre, Chidren’s Theatre of Charlotte, First Stage Children’s Theatre, Orlando Repertory Theatre, and The Rose Theatre Jasper in Deadland, Hunter Foster, Ryan Scott Oliver (also music and lyrics); dir: Dani Baldwin. Thru Nov 12.
Portland Center Stage, (503) 445-3700, pcs.org
Every Brilliant Thing, Duncan Macmillan; dir: Rose Riordan. Thru Nov 5.
Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles, Luis Alfaro; dir: Juliette Carrillo. Nov 4-26.
Co-production with Oregon Shakespeare Festival, OR A Christmas Memory, Truman Capote; dir: Brandon Woolley. Nov 18-Dec 31.
Winter Song, Merideth Kaye Clark, Brandon Woolley (also dir). Nov 18-Dec 31.
Portland Playhouse, (503) 488-5822, portlandplayhouse.org
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Rick Lombardo (also music and lyrics) from Dickens; music: Anna Lackaff dir: Cristi Miles, Brian Weaver. Nov 30-Dec 30.
Profile Theatre, Portland, (503) 242-0080, profiletheatre.org
Water By the Spoonful, Quiara Alegría Hudes. Nov 1-19.
The Happiest Song Plays Last, Quiara Alegría Hudes. Nov 2-Nov 19.
Stumptown Stages Portland, (503) 381-8686, stumptownstages.org
A Christmas Carol, book: Lynn Ahrens (also lyrics), Mike Ockrent; music: Alan Menken; dir: Kirk Mouser. Nov 30-Dec 24.
Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland, (503) 235-1101, thirdrailrep.org
The Events, David Greig; music: John Browne; dir: Scott Yarbrough. Thru Nov 18.
Pennsylvania
1812 Productions, Philadelphia, (215) 592-9560, 1812productions.org
This Is The Week That Is, Nia-Samara Benjamin, Jennifer Childs, Sean Close, Dave Jadico, Jenson Titus Lavalee, Rob Tucker; dir: Jennifer Childs. Nov 24-Dec 31.
Act II Playhouse, Ambler, (215) 654-0200, act2.org
Red Herring, Michael Hollinger; dir: David Bradley. Thru Nov 19.
Arden Theatre Co, Philadelphia, (215) 922-1122, ardentheatre.org
TouchTones, book and lyrics: Micheal Hollinger; music: Robert Maggio; dir: Emmanuelle Delpech. Thru Dec 3.
TouchTones, adapt: Tony Lawton from Micheal Hollinger (book and lyrics); music: Robert Maggio. Thru Dec 3.
Every Brilliant Thing, book: Duncan Macmillan; dir: Matt Pfeiffer. Nov 9-Dec 3.
Peter Pan, dir: Whit MacLaughlin. Nov 22-Jan 22.
Azuka Theatre, Philadelphia, (215) 563-1100, azukatheatre.org
The Gap, Emma Goidel; dir: Rebecca Wright. Nov 1-19.
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, (570) 784-8181, bte.org
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Richard Cannaday (also dir). Nov 24-Dec 27.
Bricolage Production Company, Pittsburgh, bricolagepgh.org
DODO, Thru Nov 19.
WordPlay, Nov 3-4.
WordPlay, Nov 8-9.
Bristol Riverside Theatre, (215) 785-0100, brtstage.org
Quartet, Ronald Harwood; dir: Susan D. Atkinson. Thru Nov 19.
City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh, (412) 431-2489, citytheatrecompany.org
The Old Man and the Old Moon, PigPen Theatre Co.; dirs: PigPen Theatre Co., Stuart Carden. Nov 11-Dec 3.
Gamut Theatre Group, Harrisburg, (717) 238-4111, gamuttheatre.org
A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams; dir: Clark Nicholson. Nov 4-26.
TMI Improv, Nov 16.
A Popcorn Hat Christmas Carol, Tara Herweg-Mann. Nov 29-Dec 16.
InterAct Theatre Company, Philadelphia, (215) 568-8079, interacttheatre.org
Broken Stones, Fin Kennedy; dir: Seth Rozin. Thru Nov 19.
Lantern Theater Company, Philadelphia, (215) 829-0395, lanterntheater.org
The Craftsman, Bruce Graham; dir: M. Craig Getting. Nov 9-Dec 10.
Montgomery Theater, Souderton, (215) 723-9984, montgomerytheater.org
Plaid Tidings, book: Stuart Ross; dir: Stephen Casey. Nov 9-Dec 3.
People’s Light Malvern, (610) 644-3500, peopleslight.org
Lights Out: Nat ‘King’ Cole, Colman Domingo, Patricia McGregor (also dir). Thru Dec 3.
Aladdin: A Musical Panto, Pete Pryor (also dir), Samantha Reading; music and lyrics: Michael Ogborn. Nov 15-Jan 7, 2018.
Pittsburgh Public Theater, (412) 316-1600, ppt.org
The Humans, Stephen Karam; dir: Pamela Berlin. Nov 9-Dec 10.
Quantum Theatre, Pittsburgh, (412) 362-1713, quantumtheatre.com
The Hard Problem, Tom Stoppard; dir: Rachel M. Stevens. Thru Nov 19.
Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia, (215) 987-4450, qtgrep.org
My Fair Lady, Alan Jay Lerner, Frederick Loewe. Nov 15-Dec 17.
Theatre Exile, Philadelphia, (215) 218-4022, theatreexile.org
Ideation, Aaron Loeb; dir: Joe Canuso. Thru Nov 5.
Touchstone Theatre, Bethlehem, (610) 867-1689, touchstone.org
Aliens, Immigrants & Other Evildoers, Jose Torres-Tama. Nov 3-6.
The Wilma Theater, Philadelphia, (215) 546-7824, wilmatheater.org
Blood Wedding, Federico García Lorca; dir: Csaba Horváth. Thru Nov 19.
Rhode Island
Gamm Theatre, Pawtucket, (401) 723-4266, gammtheatre.org
Incognito, Nick Payne. Nov 9-Dec 10.
Trinity Repertory Co, Providence, (401) 351-4242, trinityrep.com
Death of a Salesman, Arthur Miller; dir: Brian McEleney. Thru Nov 26.
Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau; dir: Tiffany Nichole Greene. Thru Nov 26.
The Wilbury Theatre Group, Providence, (401) 400-7100, thewilburygroup.org
Neighbors, Branden Jacob-Jenkins; dir: Christopher Johnson. Nov 2-19.
South Carolina
Centre Stage- South Carolina Greenville, (864) 233-6733, centrestage.org
Ghost The Musical, book: Bruce Joel Rubin; lyrics: Glen Ballard, Dave Stewart. Thru Nov 12.
When The Rain Stops Falling, Andrew Bovell. Thru Nov 8.
Charleston Stage, (843) 577-7183, charlestonstage.com
To Kill a Mockingbird, adapt: Christopher Sergel; dir: Jesse Siak. Thru Nov 5.
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Julian Wiles (also dir). Nov 29-Dec 20.
PURE Theatre, Charleston, (843) 723-4444, puretheatre.org
The Royale, Marco Ramirez. Thru Nov 18.
Trustus Theatre, Columbia, (803) 254-9732, trustus.org
Evil Dead, The Musical, Christopher Bond, Frank Cipolia, Melissa Morris, George Reinblatt; dir: Chad Henderson. Thru Nov 11.
The Village Repertory Co, Charleston, villagerep.com
Sweeney Todd, Patrick Quentin; music and lyrics: Stephen Sondheim; dir: Keely Enright. Thru Nov 18.
Tennessee
Clarence Brown Theatre Co, Knoxville, (865) 974-5161, clarencebrowntheatre.org
Blue Window, Craig Lucas. Thru Nov 12.
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Joseph Hanreddy, Edward Morgan; book: Dickens. Nov 22-Dec 17.
Texas
A. D. Players, Houston, adplayers.org
Balloonacy, Barry Kornhauser; dir: Philip Hays. Thru Nov 4.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Barbara Robinson; dir: Joey Watkins. Nov 29-Dec 23.
Alley Theatre, Houston, (713) 220-5700, alleytheatre.org
A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story of Christmas, adapt: Michael Wilson. Nov 17-Dec 30.
The Santaland Diaries, adapt: Joe Mantello; dir: David Cromer. Nov 30-Dec 31.
Amphibian Stage Productions, Fort Worth, (817) 923-3012, amphibianstage.com
A Lost Leonardo, David Davalos. Thru Nov 5.
Cara Mía Theatre Co, Dallas, (214) 516-0706, caramiatheatre.org
Deferred Action Tour, David Lozano (also dir), Lee Trull. Thru Nov 29.
The Catastrophic Theatre, Houston, (713) 521-4533, catastrophictheatre.com
Rhinoceros, Eugene Ionesco; dir: Tamarie Cooper, Jason Nodler. Nov 17-Dec 9.
Dallas Children’s Theater, (214) 740-0051, dct.org
A Charlie Brown Christmas, adapt: Eric Schaeffer from Charles M. Schultz. Nov 17-Dec 23.
Frosty & Friends, book, music, lyrics: B. Wolf. Nov 17-Dec 23.
Dallas Theater Center, (214) 252-3927, dallastheatercenter.org
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Kevin Moriarty from Dickens; dir: Lee Trull. Nov 22-Dec 28.
The Ensemble Theatre Houston, (713) 807-4300, EnsembleHouston.org
Soulful Sounds of Christmas, Greg Williams, Jr.; dir: Patdro Harris. Nov 11-Dec 20.
Kitchen Dog Theater, Dallas, (214) 953-1055, kitchendogtheater.org
Ironbound, Martyna Majok; dir: Tina Parker. Thru Nov 12.
Main Street Theater, Houston, (713) 524-6706, mainstreettheater.com
Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, Allison Gregory; dir: Katie Harrison. Thru May 26.
Akeelah and the Bee, adapt: Cheryl L. West; dir: Troy Scheid. Thru Nov 11.
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Lauren Gunderson, Margot Melcon; dir: Claire Hart-Palumbo. Nov 11-Dec 17.
A Charlie Brown Christmas, adapt: Eric Schaeffer; dir: Jimmy Phillips. Nov 21-Dec 21.
Mary Moody Northen Theatre, Austin, (512) 448-8484, stedwards.edu/theatre Anon(ymous), Naomi Izuka; dir: Michelle Polgar. Nov 9-19.
Mildred’s Umbrella Theater Company, Houston, (832) 463-0409, mildredsumbrella.com
Feathers and Teeth, Charise Castro Smith; dir: Jacey Little. Thru Nov 4.
Rude Mechs, Austin, (512) 476-7833, rudemechs.com
Gin & Tonix, Nov 1-30.
4th Wall Theatre Co, Houston, 4thwalltheatreco.com
Reckless, Craig Lucas; dir: Philip Lehl. Nov 30-Dec 16.
Theatre Britain, Addison, (972) 492-4202, theatre-britain.com
The Three Musketeers, Jackie Mellor-Guin; music: Aaron Fryklund; dir: Sue Birch. Nov 25-Dec 30.
Undermain Theatre, Dallas, (214) 747-5515, undermain.org
John, Annie Baker; dir: Bruce DuBose. Nov 8-Dec 3.
The VORTEX, Austin, (512) 478-5282, vortexrep.org
Plurality of Privacy in 5 Minute Plays (P3M5), Nov 2-5.
Birth/Death: Viewer Discretion Advised, Linda Mary Montano. Nov 10-11.
Wild Horses, Allison Gregory; dir: Rudy Ramirez. Nov 16-Dec 9.
The Member of the Wedding, Carson McCullers; dir: Karen Jambon. Nov 17-Dec 9.
WaterTower Theatre, Addison, (972) 450-6232, watertowertheatre.org
Pride and Prejudice, adapt: Kate Hamill; dir: Joanie Schultz. Thru Nov 5.
ZACH Theatre, Austin, (512) 476-0541, zachtheatre.org
The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, adapt: le Clanche du Rand; dir: Nat Miller. Thru Feb 4, 2018.
A Tuna Christmas, Ed Howard, Joe Sears, Jaston Williams (also dir). Nov 1-Dec 31.
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Dave Steakley; dir: Bryan Bradford. Nov 22-Dec 31.
Utah
Salt Lake Acting Company, Salt Lake City, (801) 363-7522, saltlakeactingcompany.org
Mercury, Steve Yockey; dir: Shannon Musgrave. Thru Nov 12.
Virgin Islands
Pistarckle Theater, St. Thomas, pistarckletheater.com
Alternative Facts, Matthew Hamilton-Kraft. Nov 9-18.
Virginia
1st Stage, Tysons, 1ststagetysons.org
My Name is Asher Lev, Aaron Posner; dir: Nick Olcott. Nov 16-Dec 23.
American Shakespeare Center, (540) 851-1733, americanshakespearecenter.com
Peter and the Starcatcher, Rick Elice; lyrics: Wayne Barker; dir: Jim Warren. Thru Nov 25.
Much Ado about Nothing, Shakespeare; dir: Jenny Bennett. Thru Nov 26.
Love’s Labour’s Lost, Shakespeare; dir: Matthew Radford Davies. Thru Nov 24.
The Fall of King Henry (Henry VI, Part 3), Shakespeare; dir: Jim Warren. Thru Nov 25.
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), John K. Alvarez, Michael Carleton, Jim Fitzgerald; dir: Jim Warren. Nov 29-Dec 26.
Virginia Repertory Theatre, Richmond, (804) 282-2620, virginiarep.org
Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, book: Julian Fellowes; music and lyrics: Anthony Drewe, Richard S. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman, George Stiles; dir: Chase Kniffen. Nov 17-Dec 31.
Firehouse Theatre, Richmond, (804) 355-2001, firehousetheatre.org
Desire Under the Elms, Eugene O’Neill; dir: Josh Chenard. Thru Nov 18.
Kennedy Center – Theater for Young Audiences, Arlington, (202) 467-4600, kennedy-center.org
Me… Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall, adapt: Patrick McDonnell, Andy Mitton (also music and lyrcis), Aaron Posner (also dir); dir: Aaron Posner. Nov 18-Dec 10.
Virginia Stage Company, Norfolk, (757) 627-1234, vastage.org
The Parchman Hour: Songs and Stories of the ‘61 Freedom Riders, Mike Wiley (also dir). Thru Nov 12.
WSC Avant Bard, Arlington, (703) 418-4808, avantbard.org
Emilie: La Marquise Du Chatelait Defends Her Life Tonight, Lauren Gunderson; dir: Rick Hammerly. Thru Nov 19.
Washington
The 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle, (206) 625-1900, 5thavenue.org
Ragtime, book: Terrence McNally; lyrics: Lynn Ahrens; music: Stephen Flaherty; dir: Peter Rothstein. Oct 13-Nov 5.
Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, book: Gordon Greenburg, Chad Hodge; music and lyrics: Irving Berlin; dir: David Armstrong. Nov 24-Dec 31.
ACT – A Contemporary Theatre, Seattle, (206) 292-7676, acttheatre.org
The Crucible, Arthur Miller. Thru Nov 12.
ARTSWEST, Seattle, (206) 938-0339, artswest.org
The Nance, Douglas Carter Beane. Thru Nov 19.
Book-It Repertory Theatre, Seattle, (206) 216-0833, book-it.org
Howl’s Moving Castle, adapt: Myra Platt (also dir); music and lyrics: Justin Huertes. Nov 29-Dec 30.
Harlequin Productions, Olympia, (360) 786-0151, harlequinproductions.org
The Stardust Christmas Fandango, Harlowe Reed; dir: Linda Whitney. Nov 30-Dec 31.
Seattle Children’s Theatre, (206) 441-3322, sct.org
Go, Dog. Go!, adapt: Steven Dietz, Allison Gregory; book: P.D. Eastman; music and lyrics: Michael Koerner. Thru Nov 26.
Mr. Popper’s Penguins, adapt: Pins and Needles Productions; book: Florence Atwater, Richard Atwater; lyrics: Richy Hughes; music: Luke Bateman. Nov 9-Dec 31.
Seattle Repertory Theatre, (206) 443-2222, seattlerep.org
The Humans, Stephen Karam; dir: Joe Mantello. Nov 17-Dec 17.
Taproot Theatre Company, Seattle, (206) 781-9707, taproottheatre.org
A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration, Paula Vogel. Nov 22-Dec 30.
A Charlie Brown Christmas, Charles M. Schulz. Nov 30-Dec 27.
West Virginia
Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg, (304) 645-3838, gvtheatre.org
Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Eugene O’Neill; dir: Cathey Sawyer. Thru Nov 11.
Wisconsin
American Players Theatre, Spring Green, (608) 588-2361, americanplayers.org
Creditors, August Strindberg; dir: Maria Aitken. Nov 2-19.
Forward Theater Company, Madison, (608) 258-4141, forwardtheater.com
I and You, Lauren Gunderson; dir: Jennifer Uphoff Gray. Nov 2-19.
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, (414) 291-7800, milwaukeechambertheatre.com
Miracle on South Division Street, Tom Dudzick; dir: C. Michael Wright. Nov 22-Dec 17.
Milwaukee Repertory Theater, (414) 224-9490, milwaukeerep.com
Souvenir, Stephen Temperley; dir: Laura Braza. Thru Nov 5.
The Who & The What, Ayad Akhtar; dir: May Adarles. Thru Nov 5.
Murder for Two, book: Kellen Blair (also lyrics), Joe Kinosian (also music); dir: JC Clementz. Nov 10-Jan 14, 2018.
Holmes and Watson, Jeffery Hatcher; dir: Joseph Hanreddy. Nov 14-Dec 17.
A Christmas Carol, adapt: Mark Clements (also dir); music: John Tanner. Nov 28-Dec 24.
Next Act Theatre, Milwaukee, (414) 278-0765, nextact.org
The Secret Mask, Rick Chafe; dir: Edward Morgan. Nov 16-Dec 10.
Renaissance Theaterworks, Milwaukee, (414) 291-7800, r-t-w.com
Sex With Strangers, Laura Eason; dir: Mallory Metoxen. Thru Nov 12.