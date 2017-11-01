November 2017 Onstage

"Ella Enchanted," by Karen Zacarías, Deborah Wicks La Puma, and Gail Carson Levine, at South Coast Repertory Theatre in Costa Mesa, Calif., through Nov. 12. Pictured: ​​​​​Ella Saldana North.

Witches, tennis players, and Nat King Cole—here’s what’s onstage nationwide this month.

Here's what's playing this month at TCG theatres nationwide. For the most up-to-date information about performance schedules, contact the theatre or visit Theatre Profiles.

Alabama

Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Montgomery, (334) 271-5353, asf.net

The Glass Menagerie, Tennessee Williams. Thru Nov 5.

A Christmas Carol, Nov 19-Dec 24.

Alaska

Cyrano’s Theatre Company, Anchorage, (907) 274-2599, cyranos.org

TBA, Thru Nov 19.

Perseverance Theatre, Douglas, (907) 463-8497, perseverancetheatre.org

Dreaming Glacier Bay, Joel Bennett; dir: Michael Haney. Thru Nov 19.

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Kristoffer Diaz; dir: Shona Osterhout. Nov 9-19.

Arizona

Arizona Theatre Company, Tucson, (520) 622-2823, arizonatheatre.org

The River Bride (Phoenix), Marisela Treviño Orta; dir: Kinan Valdez. Nov 16-Dec 3.

Childsplay, Tempe, (480) 350-2822, childsplayaz.org

On Tour: Tomás and the Library Lady, book, music, lyrics: José Cruz González; dir: David Saar. Sep 18-Dec 22.

Tomás and the Library Lady, book, music, lyrics: José Cruz González; dir: David Saar. Thru Nov 12.

Go, Dog. Go!, Steven Dietz, Allison Gregory; music and lyrics: Michael Koerner; dir: Andrés Alcalá. Nov 25-Dec 23.

Invisible Theatre Co, Tucson, (520) 882-9721, invisibletheatre.com

The Value of Names, Jeffrey Sweet; dir: Fred Rodriguez. Nov 7-19.

iTheatre Collaborative, Phoenix, (602) 252-8497, itheatreaz.org

Building the Wall, Robert Schenkkan; dir: Rosemary Close. Thru Nov 4.

The Rogue Theatre, Tucson, (520) 551-2053, theroguetheatre.org

Tales of the Jazz Age, adapt: Cynthia Meier from F. Scott Fitzgerald; music: Mary Turcotte; dir: Cynthia Meier. Thru Jul 14, 2018.

Bach at Leipzig, Itamar Moses; dir: Cynthia Meier. Nov 2-19.

Arkansas

Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Little Rock, (501) 378-0405, therep.org

The Gift of the Magi, book: Jeffrey Hatcher; lyrics: Maggie-Kate Coleman; music: Andrew Cooke; dir: John Miller-Stephany. Nov 29-Dec 24.

TheatreSquared, Fayetteville, (479) 443-5600, theatre2.org

The Champion, Amy Evans. Thru Nov 5.

It’s a Wonderful Life, adapt: Joe Landry. Nov 29-Dec 31.

California

American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco, (415) 749-2228, act-sf.org

Small Mouth Sounds, Bess Wohl; dir: Rachel Chavkin. Thru Dec 10.

Antaeus Theatre Company, Glendale, (818) 506-1983, antaeus.org

Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Christopher Hampton; dir: Robin Larsen. Thru Dec 10.

Aurora Theatre Company, Berkeley, (510) 843-4822, auroratheatre.org

The Royale, Marco Ramirez; dir: Darryl V. Jones. Nov 3-Dec 3.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre, (510) 647-2949, berkeleyrep.org

Imaginary Comforts, Daniel Handler; dir: Tony Taccone. Thru Nov 19.

Watch on the Rhine, Lillian Hellman; dir: Lisa Peterson. Nov 17-Dec 31.

Co-production with Guthrie Theatre, MN

Bootleg Theater, Los Angeles, bootlegtheater.org

Live Arts Exchange/LAX Festival, Thru Oct 25, 2018.

A Very Janky Christmas Show, dir: Kristin Campbell Taylor. Dec 16-17.

CalArts Center for New Performance, Valencia, (661) 253-7800, centerfornewperformance.org

Natalia Korczakowska Residency, dir: Natalia Korczakowska. Nov 1-15.

Rasgos Asiaticos, Virginia Grise. Nov 6-21.

California Repertory Company, Long Beach, (562) 985-5526, calrep.org

Woke: A Revolutionary Cabaret, Joanne Gordon (also dir). Nov 3-12.

Polaroid Stories, Naomi Iizuka; dir: Eric Hoff. Nov 17-Dec 3.

Capital Stage Company, Sacramento, (916) 995-5464, capstage.org

Luna Gale, Rebecca Gilman. Thru Nov 19.

Center Repertory Company, Walnut Creek, (925) 943-7469, centerrep.org

The Liar, David Ives; dir: Michael Butler. Thru Nov 18.

Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, (213) 972-4400, centertheatregroup.org

Bright Star, book, music, lyrics: Edie Brickell, Steve Martin; dir: Walter Bobbie. Thru Nov 19.

Spamilton, Gerard Alessandrini (also dir). Nov 5-Dec 31.

Something Rotten!, John O’Farrell; music and lyrics: Karey Kirkpatrick (also book), Wayne Kirkpatrick; dir: Casey Nicholaw. Nov 21-Dec 31.

Central Works, Berkeley, centralworks.org

Strange Ladies, Susan Sobeloff; dir: Jan Zvaifler. Thru Nov 12.

The Chance Theater, Anaheim, (888) 455-4212, ChanceTheater.com

The Secret Garden, book and lyrics: Marsha Norman; music: Lucy Simon; dir: Casey Long, KC Wilkerson. Nov 24-Dec 23.

City Lights Theater Company, San Jose, cltc.org

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Lauren Gunderson, Margot Melcon; dir: Virginia Drake. Nov 16-Dec 17.

Coachella Valley Repertory, Rancho Mirage, (760) 296-2966, cvrep.org

Venus in Fur, David Ives; dir: Ron Celona. Thru Nov 19.

Company of Angels, Los Angeles, companyofangels.org

This Land, Evangeline Ordaz; dir: Armando Molina. Thru Nov 13.

Cornerstone Theater Co, Los Angeles, (213) 613-1700, cornerstonetheater.org

Magic Fruit, Michael John Garcés; dir: Shishir Kurup. Nov 16-Dec 10.

Cygnet Theatre Company, San Diego, (619) 337-1525, cygnettheatre.com

The Legend of Georgia McBride, Matthew Lopez; dir: Sean Murray. Thru Nov 5.

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Sean Murray; music: Billy Thompson. Nov 24-Dec 24.

Dell’Arte International, Blue Lake, (707) 668-5663, dellarte.com

The Snow Queen, adapt: Playwright’s Ensemble from Hans Christian Andersen; dir: Michael Fields. Nov 24-Dec 17.

Diversionary Theatre, San Diego, (619) 220-0097, diversionary.org

The Moors, Jen Silverman; dir: Lisa Berger. Nov 9-Dec 10.

East West Players, Los Angeles, (213) 625-7000, eastwestplayers.org

Yohen, Philip Kan Gotanda; dir: Ben Guillory. Thru Nov 19.

Co-production with the Robey Theatre Company, CA

Ensemble Theatre Company, Santa Barbara, (805) 965-5400, etcsb.org

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Lauren Gunderson, Margot Melcon; dir: Andrew Barnicle. Nov 30-Dec 17.

Fountain Theatre, Los Angeles, (323) 663-1525, fountaintheatre.com

The Chosen, adapt: Aaron Posner from Chaim Potok. Thru Dec 17.

Runaway Home, Jeremy J. Kamps; dir: Shirley Jo Finney. Thru Nov 5.

Geffen Playhouse Los Angeles, (310) 208-5454, geffenplayhouse.org

Underneath the Lintel, Glen Berger; dir: Steve Robman. Thru Nov 19.

Chasing Mem’ries: A Different Kind of Musical, Josh Ravetch (also dir); lyrics: Alan & Marilyn Bergman; music: Bill Cantos, Mari Falcone, Dave Grusin, Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand, Johnny Mandel. Nov 7-Dec 10.

Golden Thread Productions, San Francisco, (415) 626-4061, goldenthread.org

New Threads Staged Reading Series 2017, Thru Dec 31.

ReOrient Festival of Short Plays 2017, Nov 17-Dec 10.

Impro Theatre, Los Feliz, improtheatre.com

L.A. Noir UnScripted, Impro Theatre; dir: Brian Lohmann. Nov 10-12.

International City Theatre, Long Beach, (562) 436-4610, ictlongbeach.org

Home, Samm-Art Williams; dir: Gregg T. Daniel. Thru Nov 5.

Intrepid Theatre Company, San Diego, 188871TICK, intrepidtheatre.org

Father Comes Home From the Wars, Parts 1, 2, & 3, Suzan-Lori Parks; dir: Christy Yael-Cox. Thru Nov 5.

L.A. Theatre Works, Venice, (310) 827-0889, latw.org

Between Riverside and Crazy, Stephen Adly Guirgis. Nov 16-19.

La Jolla Playhouse, (858) 550-1010, lajollaplayhouse.org

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, book: Robert Cary, Coleman Domingo, Des McAnuff (also dir); music: Georgio Moroder, Donna Summer. Nov 7-Dec 10.

Magic Theatre, San Francisco, (415) 441-8822, magictheatre.org

The Eva Trilogy, Barbara Hammond; dir: Loretta Greco. Thru Nov 12.

Marin Theatre Company, Mill Valley, (415) 388-5208, marintheatre.org

Shakespeare in Love, adapt: Lee Hall from Marc Norman, Tom Stoppard; music: Paddy Cunneen; dir: Jasson Minadakis. Nov 24-Dec 17.

The New Conservatory Theatre Center, San Francisco, (415) 861-8972, nctcsf.org

Still at Risk, Tim Pinckney. Thru Feb 25, 2018.

Le Switch, Phillip Dawkins. Thru Dec 3.

New Village Arts Theatre, Calrsbad, (760) 433-3245, newvillagearts.org

The Secret Garden, music and lyrics: Marsha Norman; music: Lucy Simon; dir: Rosina Reynolds. Nov 3-Dec 24.

A Noise Within, Pasadena, (626) 356-3100, anoisewithin.org

A Tale of Two Cities, adapt: Mike Poulton from Dickens; music: Robert Oriol; dir: Geoff Elliott, Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. Thru Nov 19.

The Madwoman of Chaillot, Jean Giraudoux; dir: Stephanie Shroyer. Thru Nov 11.

Mrs. Warren’s Profession, George Bernard Shaw; dir: Michael Michetti. Thru Nov 18.

North Coast Repertory Theatre, Solana Beach, (858) 481-1055, northcoastrep.org

Of Mice and Men, John Steinbeck; dir: Richard Baird. Thru Nov 12.

The Old Globe, San Diego, (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org

Twelfth Night, Shakespeare; dir: Jerry Ruiz. Thru Nov 19.

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, book and lyrics: Timothy Mason; music: Mel Marvin; dir: Jack O’Brien, James Vasquez. Nov 4-Dec 24.

Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare; dir: Delicia Turner Sonnenberg. Nov 11-19.

The Pasadena Playhouse, (626) 356-7529, pasadenaplayhouse.org

King Charles III, Mike Bartlett. Nov 7-Dec 3.

PCPA Pacific Conservatory Theatre, Santa Maria, (805) 922-8313, pcpa.org

Freaky Friday, book: Bridget Carpenter; lyrics: Brian Yorkey; music: Tom Kitt. Nov 9-Dec 23.

The Road Theatre Company, North Hollywood, roadtheatre.org

Stupid Kid, Sharr White; dir: Cameron Watson. Thru Nov 12.

The Robey Theatre Company, Los Angeles, (186) 681-1411, robeytheatrecompany.com

Yohen, Philip Kan Gotanda; dir: Ben Guillory. Thru Nov 19.

Co-production with East West Players, CA

Sacred Fools Theater, Los Angeles, sacredfools.org

Mr. Burns, a post-electric play, Anne Washburn; dir: Jaime Robledo. Thru Nov 18.

San Diego Repertory Theatre, (619) 544-1000, sdrep.org

Hand to God, Robert Askins; dir: Sam Woodhouse. Thru Nov 12.

Black Pearl Sings!, Frank Higgins; dir: Thomas W. Jones II. Nov 22-Dec 17.

San Francisco Playhouse, (415) 677-9596, sfplayhouse.org

Barbecue, Robert O’Hara; dir: Margo Hall. Thru Nov 11.

A Christmas Story: The Musical, book: Joseph Robinette; lyrics: Benj Pasek; music: Justin Paul; dir: Susi Damilano. Nov 22-Jan 13.

Scripps Ranch Theatre, San Diego, (858) 578-7728, scrippsranchtheatre.org

The Season of Love, James Caputo. Nov 10-Dec 10.

Shotgun Players, Berkeley, (510) 841-6500, shotgunplayers.org

The Black Rider, William S. Burroughs; music and lyrics: Tom Waits; music: Greg Cohen; dir: Mark Jackson. Nov 9-Dec 31.

South Coast Repertory, Costa Mesa, (714) 708-5555, scr.org

Gem of the Ocean, August Wilson; dir: Kent Gash. Thru Nov 11.

Ella Enchanted: The Musical, Karen Zacarias; lyrics: Deborah Wicks La Puma; dir: Casey Stangl. Thru Nov 12.

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Jerry Patch from Dickens; dir: John David Keller. Nov 24-Dec 24.

The Theatre @ Boston Court, Pasadena, bostoncourt.org

With Love and a Major Organ, Julia Lederer; dir: Jessica Kubzansky. Thru Nov 5.

TheatreWorks, Palo Alto, (650) 463-1960, theatreworks.org

The Prince of Egypt, book: Philip LaZebnik; music and lyrics: Stephen Schwartz; dir: Scott Schwartz. Thru Nov 5.

Around the World in 80 Days, adapt: Mark Brown; dir: Robert Kelley. Nov 29-Dec 23.

The Western Stage, Salinas, (831) 755-6816, westernstage.com

Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Steve Martin; dir: Dennis Beasley. Thru Nov 18.

The New Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein, book: Mel Brooks (also lyrics), Thomas Meehan (also music); dir: Jon Patrick Selover. Nov 11-Dec 9.

Colorado

Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities, (720) 898-7200, arvadacenter.org

The Foreigner, Larry Shue; dir: Geoffrey Kent. Thru Nov 18.

TBA, Nov 17-Dec 23.

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, betc.org

Birds of North America, Anna Moench; dir: Stephen Weitz. Thru Nov 12.

The SantaLand Diaries, David Sedaris; dir: Stephen Weitz. Nov 24-Dec 24.

Co-production with Off-Center at Denver Center for the Performing Arts, CO

The Butte Theater Cripple Creek, buttetheater.com

Angel of the Christmas Mine, Chris Sorensen. Nov 24-Dec 30.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Theatre Company, (719) 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org

Bunnicula, book and lyrics: Jon Klein; music: Chris Jeffries. Thru Nov 12.

Curious Theatre Company, Denver, (303) 623-0524, curioustheatre.org

Body of An American, Dan O’Brien ; dir: Chip Walton. Nov 2-Dec 9.

Denver Center Theatre Co, (303) 893-4100, denvercenter.org

Smart People, Lydia Diamond; dir: Nataki Garrett. Thru Nov 19.

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Richard Hellesen from Dickens; music: David de Berry; dir: Melissa Rain Anderson. Nov 24-Dec 24.

OpenStage Theatre & Co, Fort Collins, (970) 221-6730, openstage.com

Monty Python’s Spamalot, book and lyrics: Eric Idle; music: John DuPrez; dir: Emelie Borello. Thru Nov 25.

THEATREWORKS, Colorado Springs, (719) 255-3232, theatreworkscs.org

Wild Honey, adapt: Michael Frayn; dir: Kevin Landis. Thru Nov 5.

The Santaland Diaries, adapt: Joe Mantello. Nov 30-Dec 23.

Connecticut

Connecticut Repertory Theatre, Storrs, (860) 486-2113, crt.uconn.edu

That Poor Girl and How He Killed Her, Jen Silverman; dir: Matthew J. Pugliese. Thru Nov 5.

Our Country’s Good, Timberlake Wertenbaker; dir: Michael Bradford. Nov 30-Dec 9.

Hartford Stage, (860) 527-5151, hartfordstage.org

Seder, Sarah Gancher; dir: Elizabeth Williamson. Thru Nov 12.

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas, adapt: Michael Wilson; dir: Rachel Alderman. Nov 24-Dec 31.

Long Wharf Theatre, New Haven, (203) 787-4282, longwharf.org

Fireflies, Matthew Barber; dir: Gordon Edelstein. Thru Nov 5.

The Chosen, adapt: Aaron Posner, Chaim Potok. Nov 22-Dec 17.

Yale Repertory Theatre, New Haven, (203) 432-1234, yalerep.org

Native Son, Nambi E. Kelley; dir: Seret Scott. Nov 24-Dec 16.

Delaware

Delaware Theatre Company, Wilmington, (302) 594-1100, delawaretheatre.org

Dare To Be Black: The Jack Johnson Story, Tommie J. Moore; dir: Bud Martin. Thru Nov 12.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [Revised], Adam Long, Daniel Singer, Jess Winfield; dir: Steve Tague. Nov 29-Dec 23.

Resident Ensemble Players, Newark, (302) 831-2204, rep.udel.edu

From the Author of…, Chisa Hutchinson; dir: Jade King Carroll. Nov 9-Dec 3.

District of Columbia

Arena Stage, (202) 488-3300, arenastage.org

The Price, Arthur Miller; dir: Seema Sueko. Thru Nov 5.

The Pajama Game, book: George Abbott, Richard Bissell; music and lyrics: Richard Adler, Jerry Ross; dir: Alan Paul. Thru Dec 24.

Nina Simone: Four Women, Christina Ham; dir: Timothy Douglas. Nov 10-Dec 24.

Folger Theatre, (202) 544-7077, folger.edu/theatre Antony and Cleopatra, Shakespeare; dir: Robert Richmond. Thru Nov 19.

GALA Hispanic Theatre, (202) 234-7174, galatheatre.org

Flamenco Aparicio Dance Company, Flamenco Extranjero (Flamenco Foreigner), Nov 3-5.

Francisco Hidalgo & Company, Binomio, Nov 9-12.

Oruro: Ballets Folclóricos Milenarios de Bolivia, Nov 17-19.

Reel Time at GALA, Nov 29-Dec 3.

Mosaic Theater Company of DC, mosaictheater.org

Vicuña & An Epilogue, Jon Robin Baitz; dir: Robert Egan. Nov 1-26.

The Real Americans, Dan Hoyle; dir: Charlie Varon. Nov 10-Dec 22.

The Birds and the Bees: Unabridged, Honest Accomplice Theater. Nov 27.

The Shakespeare Theatre Company, (202) 547-1122, shakespearetheatre.org

Twelfth Night, Shakespeare; dir: Ethan McSweeny. Nov 14-Dec 20.

Studio Theatre, (202) 332-3300, studiotheatre.org

A Short Series of Disagreements Presented Here In Chronological Order, Daniel Kitson. Nov 1-26.

Curve of Departure, Rachel Bonds; dir: Mike Donahue. Nov 28-Dec 31.

Theater J, (202) 777-3210, theaterj.org

The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Alfred Uhry; dir: Amber McGinnis. Nov 29-Dec 31.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Co, (202) 393-3939, woollymammoth.net

The Second City Presents Nothing to Lose (But Our Chains), Felonious Munk; dir: Billy Bungeroth. Nov 11-Dec 31.

Florida

American Stage Theatre Company, St Petersburg, (727) 823-7529, americanstage.org

Much Ado About Nothing, adapt: Stephanie Gularte, Benjamin T. Ismail (also dir) from Shakespeare. Nov 8-Dec 10.

Arca Images, Coral Gables, arcaimages.org

Sotto Voce, Nilo Cruz. Nov 16-19.

Asolo Repertory Theatre, Sarasota, (941) 351-8000, asolo.org

Evita, lyrics: Tim Rice; music: Andrew Lloyd Webber; dir: Josh Rhodes. Nov 14-Dec 30.

Florida Repertory Theatre, Fort Myers, (239) 332-4488, floridarep.org

Sylvia, A.R. Gurney; dir: Maureen Heffernan. Thru Nov 15.

Disgraced, Ayad Akhtar; dir: V Craig Heidenreich. Nov 7-Dec 10.

The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Alfred Uhry; dir: Greg Longenhagen. Nov 28-Dec 17.

Florida Studio Theatre, Sarasota, (941) 366-9000, floridastudiotheatre.org

CABARET – Mack The Knife: The Bobby Darin Songbook, Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins; book: Jim Prosser; dir: Catherine Randazzo. Thru Jan 28, 2018.

FST IMPROV- Out of Bounds, dir: Will Luera. Thru Mar 25, 2018.

MAINSTAGE – Once, Enda Walsh; lyrics: Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova; dir: Jason Cannon. Nov 8-Dec 31.

CHILDREN’S THEATRE – Deck the Halls: ‘Tis The Season, Alexander Hehr, Caroline Kaiser. Nov 25-Dec 23.

CABARET – Blue Suede Shoes, Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins; book: Jim Prosser; dir: Catherine Randazzo. Nov 29-Apr 1.

GableStage, Coral Gables, (305) 445-1119, gablestage.org

The Humans, Stephen Karam. Thru Nov 5.

Becoming Dr. Ruth, Mark St. Germain. Nov 25-Dec 23.

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples, (866) 811-4111, gulfshoreplayhouse.org

Leading Ladies, Ken Ludwig; dir: Darren Katz. Nov 11-12.

Island City Stage, Wilton Manors, (954) 519-2533, islandcitystage.org

HIR, Taylor Mac; dir: Andy Rogow. Nov 9-Dec 10.

Jobsite Theater, Tampa, (813) 229-7827, jobsitetheater.org

The Threepenny Opera, adapt: Marc Blitzstein from Brecht (book and lyrics); music: Kurt Weill; dir: David Jenkins. Thru Nov 12.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Jupiter, (561) 575-2223, jupitertheatre.org

Born Yesterday, Garson Kanin; dir: Peter Flynn. Thru Nov 12.

Disney Newsies The Musical, book: Harvey Fierstein; lyrics: Jack Feldman; music: Alan Menken; dir: Marcos Santana. Nov 28-Dec 17.

Palm Beach Dramaworks, West Palm Beach, (561) 514-4042, palmbeachdramaworks.org

The Little Foxes, Lillian Hellman; dir: J. Barry Lewis. Thru Nov 12.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Sarasota (941) 366-1505, westcoastblacktheatre.org

In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda; book: Quiara Alegria Hudes; dir: Jim Weaver. Thru Nov 19.

A Motown Christmas, Nate Jacobs (also dir). Nov 29-Dec 23.

Georgia

7 Stages, Atlanta, (404) 523-7647, 7stages.org

Home Brew Festival, Nov 6-18.

Actor’s Express, Atlanta, (404) 607-7469, actors-express.com

Cardboard Piano, Hansol Jung; dir: Karen Robinson. Nov 11-Dec 3.

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, (404) 733-5000, alliancetheatre.org

Beautiful Blackbird, dir: Donya K. Washington. Thru Nov 5.

Crossing Delancey, Susan Sandler; dir: Leora Morris. Thru Nov 18.

Hand to God, Robert Askins; dir: Marc Masterson. Thru Nov 12.

Alice Between, Neeley Gossett; dir: Rosemary Newcott. Nov 12-19.

Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville, (678) 226-6222, auroratheatre.com

Christmas Canteen 2017, Brandon O’Dell; dir: Jen MacQueen, Anthony Rodriguez. Nov 16-Dec 23.

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Tony Brown (also dir). Nov 24-Dec 23.

The 12 Dates of Christmas, Ginna Hoben; dir: Megan Rose Houchins. Nov 25-Dec 23.

Dad’s Garage, Atlanta, (404) 523-3141, dadsgarage.com

Invasion Christmas Carol, Nov 24-Dec 24.

Out of Hand Theater, Atlanta, (404) 462-8836, outofhandtheater.com

Dogs of Rwanda, Sean Christopher Lewis. Thru Nov 19.

Serenbe Playhouse, Chattahoochee Hills, (770) 463-1110, serenbeplayhouse.com

The Sleepy Hollow Experience, Brian Clowdus; dir: Ryan Oliveti. Thru Nov 5.

The Snow Queen, Rachel Teagle; dir: Ryan Oliveti. Nov 30-Dec 30.

Theatrical Outfit, Atlanta, (678) 528-1500, theatricaloutfit.org

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Lauren Gunderson, Margot Melcon; dir: Carolyn Cook. Nov 30-Dec 24.

Hawaii

Honolulu Theatre for Youth, (808) 839-9885, htyweb.org

OUCH!, Annie Cusick Wood (also dir). Nov 4-11.

Extraordinary Stories From An Ordinary Ohana, Lee Cataluna; dir: Eric Johnson. Nov 24-Dec 16.

Kumu Kahua Theatre, Honolulu, (808) 536-4222, kumukahua.org

The Wild Birds, Eric Anderson; dir: Harry Wong. Nov 2-Dec 3.

Idaho

Boise Contemporary Theater, Boise, (208) 331-9224, bctheater.org

Hand to God, Robert Askins; dir: Matthew Cameron Clark. Thru Nov 4.

Illinois

Adventure Stage Chicago, (773) 342-4141, adventurestage.org

Akeelah and the Bee, adapt: Cheryl L. West; dir: Daryl Brooks. Thru Nov 25.

American Blues Theater, Chicago, (773) 327-5252, americanbluestheater.com

This Wonderful Life, Steve Murray; dir: Carmen Roman. Nov 2-26.

It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!, dir: Gwendolyn Whiteside. Nov 16-Jan 6, 2018.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater, (312) 595-5600, chicagoshakes.com

The Taming of the Shrew, adapt: Barbara Gaines (also dir) from Shakespeare. Thru Nov 12.

Court Theatre, Chicago, (773) 753-4472, courttheatre.org

The Belle of Amherst, William Luce; dir: Sean Graney. Nov 2-Dec 3.

First Folio Theatre, Oak Brook, (630) 986-8067, firstfolio.org

The Man-Beast, Joseph Zettelmaier; dir: Hayley Rice. Thru Nov 5.

Goodman Theatre, Chicago, (312) 443-3800, goodmantheatre.org

Yasmina’s Necklace, Rohina Malik; dir: Ann Filmer. Thru Nov 19.

40th Annual Production of A Christmas Carol, adapt: Tom Creamer; dir: Henry Wishcamper. Nov 18-Dec 31.

The House Theatre of Chicago, (773) 769-3832, thehousetheatre.com

The Magic Parlour, Dennis Watkins. Thru Jul 28, 2018.

The Nutcracker, Phillip Klapperich, Jake Minton, Kevin O’Donnell, Tommy Rapley. Nov 3-Dec 30.

Lookingglass Theatre Co, Chicago, (312) 337-0665, lookingglasstheatre.org

Hard Times for These Times, adapt: Heidi Stillman (also dir). Thru Jan 14, 2018.

Northlight Theatre, Skokie, (847) 673-6300, northlight.org

The Book of Will, Lauren Gunderson; dir: Jessica Thebus. Nov 9-Dec 17.

Oil Lamp Theater, Glenview, (847) 834-0738, oillamptheater.org

Par for the Corpse, Jack Sharkey; dir: Keith Gerth. Thru Nov 19.

Piven Theatre Workshop, Evanston, (847) 866-8049, piventheatre.org

Story & Sketch: The Fourth Annual Piven Improv Series, Thru Nov 19.

Raven Theatre Company, Chicago, (773) 338-2177, raventheatre.com

Choir Boy, Tarell Alvin McCraney. Thru Nov 12.

A Red Orchid Theatre, Chicago, aredorchidtheatre.org

Evening at the Talkhouse, Wallace Shawn; dir: Shade Murray. Thru Nov 19.

Silk Road Rising, Chicago, silkroadrising.org

Wild Boar, adapt: David Henry Hwang from Candace Chong; dir: Helen Young. Nov 9-Dec 17.

Steep Theatre Company, Chicago, (866) 811-4111, steeptheatre.com

The Invisible Hand, Ayad Akhtar; dir: Audrey Francis. Thru Nov 11.

Steppenwolf Theatre Co, Chicago, (312) 335-1650, steppenwolf.org

The Rembrandt, Jessica Dickey; dir: Hallie Gordon. Thru Nov 5.

The Minutes, Tracy Letts; dir: Anna D. Shapiro. Nov 9-Dec 31.

TimeLine Theatre Company, Chicago, (773) 281-8463, timelinetheatre.com

The Audience, Peter Morgan; dir: Nick Bowling. Thru Nov 12.

In the Next Room or the vibrator play, Sarah Ruhl; dir: Mechelle Moe. Thru Dec 16.

Victory Gardens Theater, Chicago, (773) 871-3000, VictoryGardens.org

Fun Home, book: Lisa Kron; lyrics: Jeanine Tesori; dir: Gary Griffin. Thru Nov 12.

FADE, Tanya Saracho; dir: Sandra Marquez. Nov 4-23.

Co-production with Teatro Vista, IL

Writers Theatre, Glencoe, (847) 242-6000, writerstheatre.org

The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde; dir: Michael Halberstam. Nov 8-Dec 23.

Indiana

Indiana Repertory Theatre, Indianapolis, (317) 635-5252, irtlive.com

The Originalist, John Strand; dir: James Still. Thru Nov 12.

A Christmas Carol, Tom Haas; dir: Janet Allen. Nov 14-Dec 24.

Phoenix Theatre, Inc, Indianapolis, (317) 635-7529, phoenixtheatre.org

Barbecue, Robert O’Hara. Thru Nov 19.

A Very Phoenix Xmas 12, Nov 24-Dec 23.

Kansas

William Inge Center for the Arts, Independence, (620) 332-5491, ingecenter.org

Fall Inge House Playwrights-in-Residence Reading, Mary Sue Price. Nov 11.

Fall Inge House Playwrights-in-Residence Reading, Deborah Yarchun. Nov 11.

Kentucky

Actors Theatre of Louisville, (502) 584-1205, actorstheatre.org

Fifth Third Bank’s Dracula, adapt: William McNulty from John L. Balderston, Hamilton Deane; dir: William McNulty. Thru Nov 2.

Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau; dir: Steve H. Broadnax III. Nov 14-Dec 10.

Fifth Third Bank’s A Christmas Carol, adapt: Barbara Field; dir: Drew Fracher. Nov 21-Dec 23.

Lexington Children’s Theatre, (859) 254-4546, lctonstage.org

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Barbara Robinson; dir: Jeremy Kisling. Nov 25-Dec 3.

Commonwealth Theatre Center, Louisville, (502) 589-0084, commonwealththeatre.org

Welcome to Wandaland, Ifa Bayeza; dir: Julane Havens. Nov 9-18.

The Comedy of Oedipus, Ali Salim; dir: Mera Kathryn Corlett. Nov 30-Dec 9.

Louisiana

The NOLA Project, New Orleans, (504) 302-9117, nolaproject.com

The Battle for New Orleans, Jim Fitzmorris; dir: Beau Bratcher. Nov 2-18.

Southern Rep Theatre New Orleans, (504) 522-6545, southernrep.com

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Lauren Gunderson, Margot Melcon. Nov 29-Dec 23.

Maine

Penobscot Theatre, Bangor, (207) 942-3333, penobscottheatre.org

Misery, adapt: William Goldman; book: Stephen King. Thru Nov 5.

Portland Stage Company, (207) 774-0465, portlandstage.org

Complications from a Fall, Kate Hawley. Thru Nov 12.

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, adapt: Joe Landry. Nov 24-Dec 24.

The Public Theatre, Lewiston, (207) 782-3200, thepublictheatre.org

My Mother’s Clothes Are Not My Mother, Elizabeth Peavey; dir: Janet Mitchko. Nov 10-12.

Maryland

Center Stage, Baltimore, (410) 332-0033, centerstage.org

Shakespeare in Love, adapt: Lee Hall; dir: Blake Robinson. Thru Nov 26.

Co-production with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, OH Lookingglass Alice, adapt: David Catlin; dir: Jeremy Cohen. Nov 30-Dec 31.

Everyman Theatre, Baltimore, (410) 752-2208, everymantheatre.org

Intimate Apparel, Lynn Nottage; dir: Tazewell Thompson. Thru Nov 19.

Forum Theatre, Silver Spring, forum-theatre.org

The State, Alexander Manuiloff (also dir). Nov 28-Dec 3.

Imagination Stage, Bethesda, (301) 280-1660, imaginationstage.org

Charlotte’s Web, adapt: Joseph Robinette; dir: Kathryn Chase Bryer. Nov 18-Jan 7, 2018.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre, Frederick, (301) 694-4744, marylandensemble.org

1984, Michael Gene Sullivan; book: George Orwell; dir: Julie Herber. Thru Nov 12.

A Christmas Story, Joseph Robinette; dir: Gene Fouche. Nov 30-Dec 23.

Olney Theatre Center for the Arts, (301) 924-3400, olneytheatre.org

Our Town, Thornton Wilder; dir: Aaron Posner. Thru Nov 12.

Annie, book: Thomas Meehan; lyrics: Martin Charnin; music: Charles Strouse; dir: Jason King Jones. Nov 8-Dec 31.

Rep Stage, Columbia, (443) 518-1500, repstage.org

Lady Day “Emerson’s Bar and Grill”, Lanie Robertson. Nov 2-19.

Round House Theatre, Bethesda, (240) 644-1100, roundhousetheatre.org

The Book of Will, Lauren Gunderson; dir: Ryan Rilette. Nov 29-Dec 24.

Theatre Project, Baltimore, (410) 752-8558, theatreproject.org

Manifesto!, Ensemble; dir: Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell. Thru Nov 12.

Massachusetts

Actors’ Shakespeare Project, Somerville, (866) 811-4111, actorsshakespeareproject.org

Julius Caesar, Shakespeare; dir: Bryn Boice. Nov 15-Dec 17.

ArtsEmerson, Boston, (617) 824-8000, artsemerson.org

Kiss, Guillermo Calderón; dir: David Dower. Thru Nov 19.

Gardens Speak, Tania El Khoury. Nov 8-19.

The State of Siege, Albert Camus; dir: Emmanuel Demarcy-Mota, Christophe Lemaire. Nov 9-11.

Co-production with Les Théâtre de Luxembourg & Théâtre National de Bretagne and BAM

Boston Children’s Theatre, (617) 424-6634, bostonchildrenstheatre.org

Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium, book and lyrics: John Maclay; music and lyrics: Danny Abosch. Thru Nov 7.

A Charlie Brown Christmas, adapt: Eric Schaeffer. Nov 25-Dec 31.

Huntington Theatre Company, Boston, (617) 266-0800, huntingtontheatre.org

A Guide for the Homesick, Ken Urban; dir: Colman Domingo. Thru Nov 4.

Tartuffe, Moliere; dir: Peter DuBois. Nov 10-Dec 10.

The Lyric Stage Company of Boston, (617) 585-5678, lyricstage.com

Souvenir, Stephen Temperley; dir: Spiro Veloudos. Thru Nov 19.

Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Lowell, (978) 654-4678, mrt.org

Silent Sky, Lauren Gunderson; dir: Sean Daniels. Thru Nov 12.

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Tony Brown; dir: Megan Sandberg-Zakian. Nov 29-Dec 24.

New Repertory Theatre, Watertown, (617) 923-8487, newrep.org

Oleanna, David Mamet; dir: Elaine Vaan Hogue. Thru Nov 5.

SpeakEasy Stage Company, Boston, (617) 933-8600, speakeasystage.com

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapt: Simon Stephens; dir: Paul Daigneault. Thru Nov 18.

Michigan

Detroit Public Theatre, (313) 576-5111, detroitpublictheatre.org

No Child – created and performed by Nilija Sun, Nilija Sun; dir: Hal Brooks. Nov 11-18.

Pike Street – created and performed by Nilija Sun, Nilija Sun; dir: Ron Russell. Nov 19-26.

Detroit Repertory Theatre, (313) 868-1347, detroitreptheatre.com

Swimming Upstream, Rich Rubin; dir: Harry Wetzel. Nov 2-Dec 23.

Meadow Brook Theatre, Rochester, (248) 377-3300, mbtheatre.com

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Charles Nolte from Dickens; dir: Terry Carpenter. Nov 10-Dec 24.

Thunder Bay Theatre, Inc., Alpena, thunderbaytheatre.com

William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Shakespeare; dir: Jeffrey Mindock. Thru Nov 12.

Meet Me In St. Louis, book: Hugh Wheeler; lyrics: Hugh Martin; music: Ralph Blane; dir: Jeffrey Mindock. Nov 24-Dec 10.

Williamston Theatre, (517) 655-7469, williamstontheatre.org

Beau Jest, James Sherman; dir: Tony Caselli. Nov 16-Dec 23.

Minnesota

Children’s Theatre Company, Minneapolis, (612) 874-0400, childrenstheatre.org

Balloonacy, Barry Kornhauser; music: Victor Zupanc; dir: Peter C. Brosius. Thru Nov 12.

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, book and lyrics: Timothy Mason; music: Mel Marvin; dir: Peter C. Brosius. Nov 7-Jan 7, 2018.

Commonweal Theatre Company, Lanesboro, (800) 657-7025, commonwealtheatre.org

Ghost-Writer, Michael Hollinger. Thru Nov 12.

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge, Mark Brown. Nov 16-Dec 22.

Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis, (612) 377-2224, guthrietheater.org

Watch on the Rhine, Lillian Hellman; dir: Lisa Peterson. Thru Nov 5.

Co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, CA Leila’s Death, dir: Ali Chahrour. Nov 11.

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Crispin Whittell from Dickens; dir: Lauren Keating. Nov 14-Dec 30.

Blithe Spirit, Noel Coward; dir: David Ivers. Nov 25-Jan 14, 2018.

History Theatre, St Paul, (651) 292-4323, historytheatre.com

Coco’s Diary A Christmas Gift to Remember, adapt: Bob Beverage, Ron Peluso. Nov 25-Dec 23.

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company, St Paul, (651) 647-4315, mnjewishtheatre.org

Church & State, Jason Odell Williams. Thru Nov 12.

Park Square Theatre, St Paul, (651) 291-7005, parksquaretheatre.org

William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, adapt: Joel Sass. Thru Nov 11.

Of Mice and Men, dir: Annie Enneking. Nov 9-Dec 16.

Penumbra Theatre Company, St Paul, (651) 224-3180, penumbratheatre.org

Wedding Band: A Love Story in Black and White, Alice Childress; dir: Lou Bellamy. Thru Nov 12.

Black Nativity, Langston Hughes; dir: Lou Bellamy. Nov 30-Dec 24.

Stages Theatre Company, Hopkins, (952) 979-1111, stagestheatre.org

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr., book: Linda Woolverton; lyrics: Howard Ashman, Tim Rice; music: Alan Menken; dir: Sandy Boren-Barrett. Nov 17-Dec 28.

Ten Thousand Things Theater Company, Minneapolis, (612) 203-9052, tenthousandthings.org

Electra, Euripides; dir: Rebecca Novick. Thru Nov 5.

Theater Latte Da, Minneapolis, latteda.org

A Christmas Carole Peterson, Tod Peterson, Peter Rothstein (also dir). Nov 29-Dec 30.

Mississippi

New Stage Theatre, Jackson, (601) 948-3531, newstagetheatre.com

The Eccentricities of a Nightingale, Tennesse Williams; dir: Rus Blackwell. Thru Nov 5.

Missouri

The Coterie Theatre, Kansas City, (816) 474-6552, thecoterie.org

A Charlie Brown Christmas, adapt: Eric Schaeffer; music: Vince Guaraldi; dir: William J. Christie. Nov 7-Dec 31.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre, (816) 235-2700, kcrep.org

Fences, August Wilson; dir: Ron OJ Parson. Thru Nov 5.

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Eric Rosen (also dir) from Dickens. Nov 17-Dec 24.

Metro Theater Company, St Louis, metroplays.org

Games Dad Didn’t Play, Jeremy Schaefer; dir: Jacqueline Thompson. Thru Nov 22.

Metropolitan Ensemble Theare, Kansas City, (816) 569-3226, metkc.org

Cymbaline, Shakespeare; dir: Karen Paisley. Nov 9-26.

The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, (314) 968-4925, repstl.org

Hamlet, Shakespeare; dir: Paul Mason Barnes. Thru Nov 5.

The City Mouse and the Country Mouse, book: Sarah Brandt; music and lyrics: Stephen James Neale; dir: Suki Peters. Thru Apr 8, 2018.

Heisenberg, Simon Stephens; dir: Steven Woolf. Thru Nov 12.

The Nutcracker, book: Sarah Brandt; music and lyrics: Neal Richardson; dir: Suki Peters. Nov 16-Dec 23.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Lauren Gunderson, Margot Melcon; dir: Jenn Thompson. Nov 29-Dec 24.

Unicorn Theatre, Kansas City, (816) 531-7529, unicorntheatre.org

Disgraced, Ayad Akhtar; dir: Sidonie Garrett. Thru Nov 12.

Stupid Fucking Bird, Aaron Posner; dir: Theodore Swetz. Nov 29-Dec 23.

Co-production with UMKC Theatre, MO

Nebraska

The BLUEBARN Theatre, Omaha, (402) 345-1576, bluebarn.org

The 39 Steps, adapt: Patrick Barlow; dir: Susan Clement-Toberer. Nov 24-Dec 17.

Nebraska Repertory Theatre, Lincoln, (402) 472-4747, nebraskarep.org

The Serpent, Jean-Claude van Itallie; dir: Wesley Broulik. Nov 3-19.

Omaha Theater Company (402) 345-4849, rosetheater.org

Point A to Point B (A Rose First Stage Production), David Kilpatrick; dir: Michael Miller. Thru Nov 12.

Van Gogh & Me, Matthew Gutschick; dir: John Hardy. Nov 3-12.

New Jersey

Cape May Stage, Cape May, (609) 770-8311, capemaystage.org

Outside Mullingar, John Patrick Stanley; dir: Roy Steinberg. Thru Nov 10.

The Ultimate Christmas Show, Reed Martin, Austin Tichenor; dir: Roy Steinberg. Nov 15-Dec 30.

Centenary Stage Company, Hackettstown, (908) 979-0900, centenarystageco.org

NextStage Rep presents Schoolhouse Rock Live!, Nov 2-6.

Seeger: A Multimedia Solo Show, Nov 9-12.

My Name is Gideon: I’m Probably Going To Die, Eventually, Nov 16-19.

NEWSIES The Musical: CSC Holiday Musical Spectacular, Nov 24-Dec 10.

Crossroads Theatre Company, New Brunswick, crossroadstheatrecompany.org

Mecca Tales, Rohina Malik; dir: Melissa Maxwell. Nov 8-11.

New Jersey Repertory Company, Long Branch, (732) 229-3166, njrep.org

Mutual Philanthropy, Karen Rizzo; dir: Evan Bergman. Thru Nov 19.

Premiere Stages at Kean University, Union, (908) 737-7469, premierestagesatkean.com

Black Tom Island, Martin Casella. Nov 17-19.

Two River Theater, Red Bank, (732) 345-1400, tworivertheater.org

The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde; dir: Michael Cumpsty. Nov 11-Dec 3.

New Mexico

Tricklock Theatre Co, Albuquerque, (505) 414-3738, tricklock.com

Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Alice Birch; dir: Hannah Kauffmann. Nov 16-Dec 2.

New York

The Barrow Group, NYC, (212) 760-2615, barrowgroup.org

Muswell Hill, Torbin Betts; dir: Shannon Patterson. Nov 11-Dec 16.

Classic Stage Company, NYC, (212) 677-4210, classicstage.org

The Stowaway, Drew Peterson. Nov 6-19.

Twelfth Night, Shakespeare. Nov 30-Jan 6, 2018.

Co-production with Fiasco Theater Company, NY

Geva Theatre Center, Rochester, (585) 232-4382, gevatheatre.org

The Agitators: The Story of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass, Mat Smart; dir: Logan Vaughn. Thru Nov 12.

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Mark Cuddy (also dir); music and lyrics: Gregg Coffin. Nov 22-Dec 24.

HERE, NYC, (212) 352-3101, here.org

Thomas Paine in Violence, Paul Pinto. Nov 6-18.

Tree Pop, Lake Simons (also dir); music: John Dyer. Nov 30-Dec 10.

Irish Classical Theatre Co, Buffalo, (716) 853-4282, irishclassicaltheatre.com

Minding Frankie, Shay Linehan; dir: Chris Kelly. Nov 3-26.

Kitchen Theatre Company, Ithaca, (607) 272-0403, kitchentheatre.org

Every Brilliant Thing, Duncan Macmillan; dir: Wendy Dann. Nov 11-Dec 3.

La MaMa E.T.C., NYC, (646) 430-5374, lamama.org

Don’t Feed the Indians, Murielle Borst-Tarrant (also dir). Nov 2-19.

Conquest of the Universe, or When Queens Collide, Charles Ludlam; dir: Everett Quinton. Nov 2-19.

The Perforations Festival, Nov 23-26.

Upside Down, Dario D’Ambrosi (also dir). Nov 30-Dec 10.

Lincoln Center Theater, NYC, (212) 239-6200, lct.org

JUNK, Ayad Akhtar; dir: Doug Hughes. Thru Jan 7, 2018.

After The Blast, Zoe Kazan; dir: Lila Neugebauer. Thru Nov 19.

The Wolves, Sarah DeLappe; dir: Lila Neugebauer. Nov 1-Jan 7, 2018.

Mabou Mines, NYC, maboumines.org

Imaginging The Imaginary Invalid, adapt: Clove Galilee, Valeria Vasilevski. Thru Feb 7, 2018.

Co-production with La Mama ETC, NY

Manhattan Theatre Club, NYC, (212) 239-6200, ManhattanTheatreClub.com

The Portuguese Kid, John Patrick Shanley; dir: John Patrick Shanley. Thru Nov 12.

Actually, Anna Ziegler; dir: Lileana Blain-Cruz. Thru Dec 3.

The Children, Lucy Kirkwood; dir: James MacDonald. Nov 28-Jan 28, 2018.

MusicalFare Theatre, Amherst, (716) 839-8540, musicalfare.com

Violet, book: Brian Crawley; music: Jeanine Tesori; dir: Susan Drozd. Nov 1-Dec 3.

National Black Theatre, Inc, NYC, nationalblacktheatre.org

Untitled New Work, Nambi E. Kelley; dir: Elizabeth Van Dyke. Nov 15-19.

New York Theatre Workshop, NYC, (212) 460-5475, nytw.org

Hundred Days, book: The Bengsons (also music and lyrics), Sarah Gancher; dir: Anne Kauffman. Nov 15-Dec 31.

Penguin Rep Theatre, Stony Point, penguinrep.org

Fall River, Frederick Stroppel; dir: Joe Brancato. Thru Nov 5.

The Public Theater, NYC, (212) 967-7555, publictheater.org

Measure for Measure, adapt: Elevator Repair Service from Shakespeare; dir: John Collins. Thru Nov 5.

Tiny Beautiful Things, adapt: Nia Vardalos from Cheryl Strayed; dir: Thomas Kail. Thru Nov 12.

Oedipus El Rey, Luis Alfaro; dir: Chay Yew. Thru Nov 19.

Office Hour, Julia Cho; dir: Neel Keller. Thru Dec 3.

Illyria, Richard Nelson (also dir). Thru Nov 26.

The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare; dir: Lee Sunday Evans. Nov 26-Dec 17.

Road Less Traveled Productions, Buffalo, (716) 629-3069, roadlesstraveledproductions.org

Glengarry Glen Ross, David Mamet; dir: Scott Behrend. Thru Nov 19.

Roundabout Theatre Co, NYC, (212) 719-1300, roundabouttheatre.org

Time and the Conways, J.B. Priestley; dir: Rebecca Taichman. Thru Nov 26.

Too Heavy To Pocket, Jiréh Breon Holder; dir: Margot Bordelon. Thru Nov 19.

The Last Match, Anna Ziegler; dir: Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Thru Dec 24.

Syracuse Stage, (315) 443-3275, syracusestage.org

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapt: Simon Stephens; dir: Risa Brainin. Thru Nov 12.

Co-production with Indiana Repertory Theatre, IN The Wizard of Oz, adapt: John Kane from Harold Arlen (music and lyrics), L. Frank Baum, E.Y. Harburg (music and lyrics); music: Herbert Stothart; dir: Donna Drake. Nov 29-Jan 7.

Co-production with Syracuse University Department of Drama, NY

Transport Group Theatre Company, NYC, transportgroup.org

Strange Interlude, Eugene O’Neill; dir: Jack Cummings III. Thru Nov 18.

The Wooster Group, NYC, (212) 966-3651, thewoostergroup.org

The B-Side: Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons, A Record Album Interpretation, dir: Kate Valk. Thru Nov 12.

North Carolina

Burning Coal Theatre Co, Raleigh, (919) 834-4001, burningcoal.org

Peter Pan, adapt: Burning Coal Theatre Co., Lillian White (also dir). Nov 30-Dec 17.

Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Fayetteville, (910) 323-4233, cfrt.org

Wait Until Dark, Frederick Knott; dir: Tayla Klein. Thru Nov 12.

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, (704) 973-2828, ctcharlotte.org

The Snowy Day and Other Stories, Jerome Hairston. Thru Nov 12.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, Jahnna Beecham, Malcolm Hillgartner. Nov 24-Dec 23.

PlayMakers Repertory Company, Chapel Hill, (919) 962-7529, playmakersrep.org

Sense and Sensibility, Kate Hamill; music: Justin Ellington; dir: Taibi Magar. Thru Nov 5.

Dot, Coleman Domingo; dir: Valerie Curtis-Newton. Nov 22-Dec 10.

Triad Stage, Greensboro, (336) 272-0160, triadstage.org

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Preston Lane from Dickens; dir: Sarah Hankins. Nov 24-Dec 24.

Ohio

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, (513) 421-3888, cincyplay.com

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapt: Simon Stephens; dir: Marcia Milgrom Dodge. Thru Nov 11.

Co-production with The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, MO Frank Ferrante in An Evening with Groucho, Nov 4-Dec 17.

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Howard Dallin; dir: Michael Evan Haney. Nov 21-Dec 30.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, (513) 381-2273, cincyshakes.com

On Tour: The Merry Wives of Windsor, Shakespeare; dir: Jeremy Dubin. Thru Dec 31.

On Tour: Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare; dir: Jeremy Dubin. Aug 3-May 27.

On Tour: Macbeth, Shakespeare; dir: Darnell Pierre Benjamin. Thru May 27.

Dracula, Steven Dietz; dir: Brian Isaac Phillips. Thru Nov 4.

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Laura Eason; dir: Sara Clark. Nov 15-Dec 9.

Cleveland Play House, (216) 241-6000, clevelandplayhouse.com

The Diary of Anne Frank, adapt: Wendy Kesselman from Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett; dir: Laura Kepley. Thru Nov 12.

A Christmas Story, adapt: Leigh Brown, Bob Clark, Jean Shepherd from Philip Grecian; dir: John McCluggage. Nov 24-Dec 23.

Cleveland Public Theatre, (216) 631-2727, cptonline.org

The Art of Longing, Lisa Langford; dir: Jimmie Woody. Thru Nov 18.

Y-Haven Theatre Project, CPT Teaching Artists, Y-Haven Theatre Project Ensemble. Nov 2-5.

The Loush Sisters get HARD for the Holidays; Yippie-Kai-Yay Mother-Loushers, Liz Conway, Michael Seevers Jr., Beth Wood (also dir). Nov 24-Dec 17.

Dobama Theatre, Cleveland Heights, (216) 932-3396, dobama.org

Marjorie Prime, Jordan Harrison; dir: Shannon Sindelar. Thru Nov 12.

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, (513) 421-3555, ensemblecincinnati.org

This Random World, Steven Dietz. Thru Nov 4.

The Dancing Princesses, book: Joseph McDonough; music and lyrics: David Kisor; dir: D. Lynn Meyers. Nov 29-Dec 30.

Know Theatre of Cincinnati, (513) 300-5669, knowtheatre.com

Neverwhere, adapt: Robert Kauzlaric; dir: Andrew Hungerford, Daniel Winters. Nov 25-Dec 17.

Theater Ninjas, Cleveland, theaterninjas.com

Who We Used to Be, Jeremy Paul (also dir). Thru Nov 4.

Ontario

Shaw Festival, Niagara-on-the-Lake, (180) 051-1742, shawfest.com

Secret Theatre Events, yes shhhhhh; dir: its a secret. Thru Dec 31.

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Tim Carroll (also dir). Nov 15-Dec 23.

Oregon

Bag&Baggage Productions, Hillsboro, (503) 345-9590, bagnbaggage.org

Charles Dickens Writes “A Christmas Carol”, adapt: Scott Palmer (also dir) from Dickens. Nov 30-Dec 23.

Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard, (503) 620-5262, broadwayrose.org

Your Holiday Hit Parade, Nov 22-Dec 23.

CoHo Productions, Portland, (503) 220-2646, cohoproductions.org

Year of the Rooster, Olivia Dufault; dir: Alexandra Kuechler-Caffall. Thru Nov 18.

Corrib Theatre, Portland, corribtheatre.org

Belfast Girls, Jaki McCarrick; dir: Gemma Whelan. Nov 17-Dec 10.

Hand2Mouth, Portland, hand2mouththeatre.org

Psychic Utopia, Hand2Mouth Ensemble, Andrea Stolowitz; dir: Jonathan Walters. Nov 16-Dec 3.

Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene, (541) 465-1506, octheatre.org

Marjorie Prime, Jordan Harrison; dir: Willow Norton. Nov 2-25.

Miracle Theatre Group, Portland, (503) 236-7253, milagro.org

Éxodo, dir: Roy Arauz. Thru Nov 12.

Oregon Children’s Theatre, Portland, (503) 228-9571, octc.org

Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt, adapt: Allison Gregory; book: Megan McDonald; music: Rory Stitt; dir: Stan Foote. Oct 21-Nov 19.

Co-production with Adventure Theatre, Bay Area Children’s Theatre, Chidren’s Theatre of Charlotte, First Stage Children’s Theatre, Orlando Repertory Theatre, and The Rose Theatre Jasper in Deadland, Hunter Foster, Ryan Scott Oliver (also music and lyrics); dir: Dani Baldwin. Thru Nov 12.

Portland Center Stage, (503) 445-3700, pcs.org

Every Brilliant Thing, Duncan Macmillan; dir: Rose Riordan. Thru Nov 5.

Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles, Luis Alfaro; dir: Juliette Carrillo. Nov 4-26.

Co-production with Oregon Shakespeare Festival, OR A Christmas Memory, Truman Capote; dir: Brandon Woolley. Nov 18-Dec 31.

Winter Song, Merideth Kaye Clark, Brandon Woolley (also dir). Nov 18-Dec 31.

Portland Playhouse, (503) 488-5822, portlandplayhouse.org

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Rick Lombardo (also music and lyrics) from Dickens; music: Anna Lackaff dir: Cristi Miles, Brian Weaver. Nov 30-Dec 30.

Profile Theatre, Portland, (503) 242-0080, profiletheatre.org

Water By the Spoonful, Quiara Alegría Hudes. Nov 1-19.

The Happiest Song Plays Last, Quiara Alegría Hudes. Nov 2-Nov 19.

Stumptown Stages Portland, (503) 381-8686, stumptownstages.org

A Christmas Carol, book: Lynn Ahrens (also lyrics), Mike Ockrent; music: Alan Menken; dir: Kirk Mouser. Nov 30-Dec 24.

Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland, (503) 235-1101, thirdrailrep.org

The Events, David Greig; music: John Browne; dir: Scott Yarbrough. Thru Nov 18.

Pennsylvania

1812 Productions, Philadelphia, (215) 592-9560, 1812productions.org

This Is The Week That Is, Nia-Samara Benjamin, Jennifer Childs, Sean Close, Dave Jadico, Jenson Titus Lavalee, Rob Tucker; dir: Jennifer Childs. Nov 24-Dec 31.

Act II Playhouse, Ambler, (215) 654-0200, act2.org

Red Herring, Michael Hollinger; dir: David Bradley. Thru Nov 19.

Arden Theatre Co, Philadelphia, (215) 922-1122, ardentheatre.org

TouchTones, book and lyrics: Micheal Hollinger; music: Robert Maggio; dir: Emmanuelle Delpech. Thru Dec 3.

TouchTones, adapt: Tony Lawton from Micheal Hollinger (book and lyrics); music: Robert Maggio. Thru Dec 3.

Every Brilliant Thing, book: Duncan Macmillan; dir: Matt Pfeiffer. Nov 9-Dec 3.

Peter Pan, dir: Whit MacLaughlin. Nov 22-Jan 22.

Azuka Theatre, Philadelphia, (215) 563-1100, azukatheatre.org

The Gap, Emma Goidel; dir: Rebecca Wright. Nov 1-19.

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, (570) 784-8181, bte.org

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Richard Cannaday (also dir). Nov 24-Dec 27.

Bricolage Production Company, Pittsburgh, bricolagepgh.org

DODO, Thru Nov 19.

WordPlay, Nov 3-4.

WordPlay, Nov 8-9.

Bristol Riverside Theatre, (215) 785-0100, brtstage.org

Quartet, Ronald Harwood; dir: Susan D. Atkinson. Thru Nov 19.

City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh, (412) 431-2489, citytheatrecompany.org

The Old Man and the Old Moon, PigPen Theatre Co.; dirs: PigPen Theatre Co., Stuart Carden. Nov 11-Dec 3.

Gamut Theatre Group, Harrisburg, (717) 238-4111, gamuttheatre.org

A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams; dir: Clark Nicholson. Nov 4-26.

TMI Improv, Nov 16.

A Popcorn Hat Christmas Carol, Tara Herweg-Mann. Nov 29-Dec 16.

InterAct Theatre Company, Philadelphia, (215) 568-8079, interacttheatre.org

Broken Stones, Fin Kennedy; dir: Seth Rozin. Thru Nov 19.

Lantern Theater Company, Philadelphia, (215) 829-0395, lanterntheater.org

The Craftsman, Bruce Graham; dir: M. Craig Getting. Nov 9-Dec 10.

Montgomery Theater, Souderton, (215) 723-9984, montgomerytheater.org

Plaid Tidings, book: Stuart Ross; dir: Stephen Casey. Nov 9-Dec 3.

People’s Light Malvern, (610) 644-3500, peopleslight.org

Lights Out: Nat ‘King’ Cole, Colman Domingo, Patricia McGregor (also dir). Thru Dec 3.

Aladdin: A Musical Panto, Pete Pryor (also dir), Samantha Reading; music and lyrics: Michael Ogborn. Nov 15-Jan 7, 2018.

Pittsburgh Public Theater, (412) 316-1600, ppt.org

The Humans, Stephen Karam; dir: Pamela Berlin. Nov 9-Dec 10.

Quantum Theatre, Pittsburgh, (412) 362-1713, quantumtheatre.com

The Hard Problem, Tom Stoppard; dir: Rachel M. Stevens. Thru Nov 19.

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia, (215) 987-4450, qtgrep.org

My Fair Lady, Alan Jay Lerner, Frederick Loewe. Nov 15-Dec 17.

Theatre Exile, Philadelphia, (215) 218-4022, theatreexile.org

Ideation, Aaron Loeb; dir: Joe Canuso. Thru Nov 5.

Touchstone Theatre, Bethlehem, (610) 867-1689, touchstone.org

Aliens, Immigrants & Other Evildoers, Jose Torres-Tama. Nov 3-6.

The Wilma Theater, Philadelphia, (215) 546-7824, wilmatheater.org

Blood Wedding, Federico García Lorca; dir: Csaba Horváth. Thru Nov 19.

Rhode Island

Gamm Theatre, Pawtucket, (401) 723-4266, gammtheatre.org

Incognito, Nick Payne. Nov 9-Dec 10.

Trinity Repertory Co, Providence, (401) 351-4242, trinityrep.com

Death of a Salesman, Arthur Miller; dir: Brian McEleney. Thru Nov 26.

Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau; dir: Tiffany Nichole Greene. Thru Nov 26.

The Wilbury Theatre Group, Providence, (401) 400-7100, thewilburygroup.org

Neighbors, Branden Jacob-Jenkins; dir: Christopher Johnson. Nov 2-19.

South Carolina

Centre Stage- South Carolina Greenville, (864) 233-6733, centrestage.org

Ghost The Musical, book: Bruce Joel Rubin; lyrics: Glen Ballard, Dave Stewart. Thru Nov 12.

When The Rain Stops Falling, Andrew Bovell. Thru Nov 8.

Charleston Stage, (843) 577-7183, charlestonstage.com

To Kill a Mockingbird, adapt: Christopher Sergel; dir: Jesse Siak. Thru Nov 5.

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Julian Wiles (also dir). Nov 29-Dec 20.

PURE Theatre, Charleston, (843) 723-4444, puretheatre.org

The Royale, Marco Ramirez. Thru Nov 18.

Trustus Theatre, Columbia, (803) 254-9732, trustus.org

Evil Dead, The Musical, Christopher Bond, Frank Cipolia, Melissa Morris, George Reinblatt; dir: Chad Henderson. Thru Nov 11.

The Village Repertory Co, Charleston, villagerep.com

Sweeney Todd, Patrick Quentin; music and lyrics: Stephen Sondheim; dir: Keely Enright. Thru Nov 18.

Tennessee

Clarence Brown Theatre Co, Knoxville, (865) 974-5161, clarencebrowntheatre.org

Blue Window, Craig Lucas. Thru Nov 12.

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Joseph Hanreddy, Edward Morgan; book: Dickens. Nov 22-Dec 17.

Texas

A. D. Players, Houston, adplayers.org

Balloonacy, Barry Kornhauser; dir: Philip Hays. Thru Nov 4.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Barbara Robinson; dir: Joey Watkins. Nov 29-Dec 23.

Alley Theatre, Houston, (713) 220-5700, alleytheatre.org

A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story of Christmas, adapt: Michael Wilson. Nov 17-Dec 30.

The Santaland Diaries, adapt: Joe Mantello; dir: David Cromer. Nov 30-Dec 31.

Amphibian Stage Productions, Fort Worth, (817) 923-3012, amphibianstage.com

A Lost Leonardo, David Davalos. Thru Nov 5.

Cara Mía Theatre Co, Dallas, (214) 516-0706, caramiatheatre.org

Deferred Action Tour, David Lozano (also dir), Lee Trull. Thru Nov 29.

The Catastrophic Theatre, Houston, (713) 521-4533, catastrophictheatre.com

Rhinoceros, Eugene Ionesco; dir: Tamarie Cooper, Jason Nodler. Nov 17-Dec 9.

Dallas Children’s Theater, (214) 740-0051, dct.org

A Charlie Brown Christmas, adapt: Eric Schaeffer from Charles M. Schultz. Nov 17-Dec 23.

Frosty & Friends, book, music, lyrics: B. Wolf. Nov 17-Dec 23.

Dallas Theater Center, (214) 252-3927, dallastheatercenter.org

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Kevin Moriarty from Dickens; dir: Lee Trull. Nov 22-Dec 28.

The Ensemble Theatre Houston, (713) 807-4300, EnsembleHouston.org

Soulful Sounds of Christmas, Greg Williams, Jr.; dir: Patdro Harris. Nov 11-Dec 20.

Kitchen Dog Theater, Dallas, (214) 953-1055, kitchendogtheater.org

Ironbound, Martyna Majok; dir: Tina Parker. Thru Nov 12.

Main Street Theater, Houston, (713) 524-6706, mainstreettheater.com

Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, Allison Gregory; dir: Katie Harrison. Thru May 26.

Akeelah and the Bee, adapt: Cheryl L. West; dir: Troy Scheid. Thru Nov 11.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Lauren Gunderson, Margot Melcon; dir: Claire Hart-Palumbo. Nov 11-Dec 17.

A Charlie Brown Christmas, adapt: Eric Schaeffer; dir: Jimmy Phillips. Nov 21-Dec 21.

Mary Moody Northen Theatre, Austin, (512) 448-8484, stedwards.edu/theatre Anon(ymous), Naomi Izuka; dir: Michelle Polgar. Nov 9-19.

Mildred’s Umbrella Theater Company, Houston, (832) 463-0409, mildredsumbrella.com

Feathers and Teeth, Charise Castro Smith; dir: Jacey Little. Thru Nov 4.

Rude Mechs, Austin, (512) 476-7833, rudemechs.com

Gin & Tonix, Nov 1-30.

4th Wall Theatre Co, Houston, 4thwalltheatreco.com

Reckless, Craig Lucas; dir: Philip Lehl. Nov 30-Dec 16.

Theatre Britain, Addison, (972) 492-4202, theatre-britain.com

The Three Musketeers, Jackie Mellor-Guin; music: Aaron Fryklund; dir: Sue Birch. Nov 25-Dec 30.

Undermain Theatre, Dallas, (214) 747-5515, undermain.org

John, Annie Baker; dir: Bruce DuBose. Nov 8-Dec 3.

The VORTEX, Austin, (512) 478-5282, vortexrep.org

Plurality of Privacy in 5 Minute Plays (P3M5), Nov 2-5.

Birth/Death: Viewer Discretion Advised, Linda Mary Montano. Nov 10-11.

Wild Horses, Allison Gregory; dir: Rudy Ramirez. Nov 16-Dec 9.

The Member of the Wedding, Carson McCullers; dir: Karen Jambon. Nov 17-Dec 9.

WaterTower Theatre, Addison, (972) 450-6232, watertowertheatre.org

Pride and Prejudice, adapt: Kate Hamill; dir: Joanie Schultz. Thru Nov 5.

ZACH Theatre, Austin, (512) 476-0541, zachtheatre.org

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, adapt: le Clanche du Rand; dir: Nat Miller. Thru Feb 4, 2018.

A Tuna Christmas, Ed Howard, Joe Sears, Jaston Williams (also dir). Nov 1-Dec 31.

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Dave Steakley; dir: Bryan Bradford. Nov 22-Dec 31.

Utah

Salt Lake Acting Company, Salt Lake City, (801) 363-7522, saltlakeactingcompany.org

Mercury, Steve Yockey; dir: Shannon Musgrave. Thru Nov 12.

Virgin Islands

Pistarckle Theater, St. Thomas, pistarckletheater.com

Alternative Facts, Matthew Hamilton-Kraft. Nov 9-18.

Virginia

1st Stage, Tysons, 1ststagetysons.org

My Name is Asher Lev, Aaron Posner; dir: Nick Olcott. Nov 16-Dec 23.

American Shakespeare Center, (540) 851-1733, americanshakespearecenter.com

Peter and the Starcatcher, Rick Elice; lyrics: Wayne Barker; dir: Jim Warren. Thru Nov 25.

Much Ado about Nothing, Shakespeare; dir: Jenny Bennett. Thru Nov 26.

Love’s Labour’s Lost, Shakespeare; dir: Matthew Radford Davies. Thru Nov 24.

The Fall of King Henry (Henry VI, Part 3), Shakespeare; dir: Jim Warren. Thru Nov 25.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), John K. Alvarez, Michael Carleton, Jim Fitzgerald; dir: Jim Warren. Nov 29-Dec 26.

Virginia Repertory Theatre, Richmond, (804) 282-2620, virginiarep.org

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, book: Julian Fellowes; music and lyrics: Anthony Drewe, Richard S. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman, George Stiles; dir: Chase Kniffen. Nov 17-Dec 31.

Firehouse Theatre, Richmond, (804) 355-2001, firehousetheatre.org

Desire Under the Elms, Eugene O’Neill; dir: Josh Chenard. Thru Nov 18.

Kennedy Center – Theater for Young Audiences, Arlington, (202) 467-4600, kennedy-center.org

Me… Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall, adapt: Patrick McDonnell, Andy Mitton (also music and lyrcis), Aaron Posner (also dir); dir: Aaron Posner. Nov 18-Dec 10.

Virginia Stage Company, Norfolk, (757) 627-1234, vastage.org

The Parchman Hour: Songs and Stories of the ‘61 Freedom Riders, Mike Wiley (also dir). Thru Nov 12.

WSC Avant Bard, Arlington, (703) 418-4808, avantbard.org

Emilie: La Marquise Du Chatelait Defends Her Life Tonight, Lauren Gunderson; dir: Rick Hammerly. Thru Nov 19.

Washington

The 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle, (206) 625-1900, 5thavenue.org

Ragtime, book: Terrence McNally; lyrics: Lynn Ahrens; music: Stephen Flaherty; dir: Peter Rothstein. Oct 13-Nov 5.

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, book: Gordon Greenburg, Chad Hodge; music and lyrics: Irving Berlin; dir: David Armstrong. Nov 24-Dec 31.

ACT – A Contemporary Theatre, Seattle, (206) 292-7676, acttheatre.org

The Crucible, Arthur Miller. Thru Nov 12.

ARTSWEST, Seattle, (206) 938-0339, artswest.org

The Nance, Douglas Carter Beane. Thru Nov 19.

Book-It Repertory Theatre, Seattle, (206) 216-0833, book-it.org

Howl’s Moving Castle, adapt: Myra Platt (also dir); music and lyrics: Justin Huertes. Nov 29-Dec 30.

Harlequin Productions, Olympia, (360) 786-0151, harlequinproductions.org

The Stardust Christmas Fandango, Harlowe Reed; dir: Linda Whitney. Nov 30-Dec 31.

Seattle Children’s Theatre, (206) 441-3322, sct.org

Go, Dog. Go!, adapt: Steven Dietz, Allison Gregory; book: P.D. Eastman; music and lyrics: Michael Koerner. Thru Nov 26.

Mr. Popper’s Penguins, adapt: Pins and Needles Productions; book: Florence Atwater, Richard Atwater; lyrics: Richy Hughes; music: Luke Bateman. Nov 9-Dec 31.

Seattle Repertory Theatre, (206) 443-2222, seattlerep.org

The Humans, Stephen Karam; dir: Joe Mantello. Nov 17-Dec 17.

Taproot Theatre Company, Seattle, (206) 781-9707, taproottheatre.org

A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration, Paula Vogel. Nov 22-Dec 30.

A Charlie Brown Christmas, Charles M. Schulz. Nov 30-Dec 27.

West Virginia

Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg, (304) 645-3838, gvtheatre.org

Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Eugene O’Neill; dir: Cathey Sawyer. Thru Nov 11.

Wisconsin

American Players Theatre, Spring Green, (608) 588-2361, americanplayers.org

Creditors, August Strindberg; dir: Maria Aitken. Nov 2-19.

Forward Theater Company, Madison, (608) 258-4141, forwardtheater.com

I and You, Lauren Gunderson; dir: Jennifer Uphoff Gray. Nov 2-19.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, (414) 291-7800, milwaukeechambertheatre.com

Miracle on South Division Street, Tom Dudzick; dir: C. Michael Wright. Nov 22-Dec 17.

Milwaukee Repertory Theater, (414) 224-9490, milwaukeerep.com

Souvenir, Stephen Temperley; dir: Laura Braza. Thru Nov 5.

The Who & The What, Ayad Akhtar; dir: May Adarles. Thru Nov 5.

Murder for Two, book: Kellen Blair (also lyrics), Joe Kinosian (also music); dir: JC Clementz. Nov 10-Jan 14, 2018.

Holmes and Watson, Jeffery Hatcher; dir: Joseph Hanreddy. Nov 14-Dec 17.

A Christmas Carol, adapt: Mark Clements (also dir); music: John Tanner. Nov 28-Dec 24.

Next Act Theatre, Milwaukee, (414) 278-0765, nextact.org

The Secret Mask, Rick Chafe; dir: Edward Morgan. Nov 16-Dec 10.

Renaissance Theaterworks, Milwaukee, (414) 291-7800, r-t-w.com

Sex With Strangers, Laura Eason; dir: Mallory Metoxen. Thru Nov 12.