AlterTheater Announces 2018 Season

Dezi Solèy and Emily Serdahl in "Bondage" at AlterTheater in 2017. (Photo by DavidAllenStudio.com)

SAN RAFAEL, CALIF.: AlterTheater has announced its 2018 season, featuring two productions and a reading.

The season will start with Star Finch’s Bondage (Jan. 11-21, 2018), about two enslaved girls on a remote island plantation during pre-Emancipation times. Hierarchies of race and gender collide as the two girls, one white and one black, come of age. The play, which was developed through AlterTheater’s writing residency AlterLab, will be presented at the A.C.T. Costume Shop Theater in San Francisco. Elizabeth Carter will direct.

Running in repertory will be the world premiere of Larissa FastHorse’s Cow Pie Bingo (Jan. 11-21, 2018), commissioned by AlterTheater, about four socially awkward humans and a cow as they try to navigate the blurry lines of a white and black world. The play was developed in AlterTheater’s 2016-17 AlterLab residency and will be presented at A.C.T. Costume Shop Theater, followed by a run at a San Rafael storefront (Jan. 26-Feb. 18, 2018). The cast will include Cathleen Riddley, Jeanette Harrison, and Gwen Loeb. Scott Horstein will serve as dramaturg, and Amy Resnick will direct.

“I’m thrilled to be working with AlterTheater again and Amy Resnick for the first time,” said FastHorse in a statement. “Their combined vision and passion to make great theatre that is accessible inspires me. And I always love working in the Bay Area. The theatre scene is so vibrant. I’m honored to be a part of it again.”

In addition, AlterTheater will present a reading of Andrew Saito’s Br’er Peach (Feb. 5, 2018) in partnership with the Lorraine Hansberry Theatre. Inspired by Saito’s multicultural family and Japanese folklore, the play is about an elderly African-American couple who eat a Georgia peach and give birth to a Japanese boy. The reading will be presented at the African American Art & Culture Complex in San Francisco.

AlterTheater, founded in 2004, develops and produces new works and supports writers through its residency program.