Crowded Fire Announces 20th Anniversary Season

"Songs of the Dragon Flying to Heaven" by Young Jean Lee at Crowded Fire Theater.

SAN FRANCISCO: Crowded Fire Theater has announced its 2018 season, which marks the theatre’s 20th anniversary. The season will include two contemporary plays to be presented at the Potrero Stage in San Francisco.

“It is a remarkable act to celebrate two decades of making revolutionary theatre; of inspiring interrogation and revolt against the artistic and cultural norms which placate us,” said Crowded Fire artistic director Mina Morita in a statement. “We are charging forward with arms raised high and voices loud!”

The season will begin with the West Coast premiere of Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. (March 1-24, 2018), a contemporary work by Alice Birch. The play examines various feminist movements, including #NastyWomen, #MeToo, #GirlsLikeUs, #AskHerMore, and #NeverthelessShePersisted, imagining what happens when women break out of their societal molds. Rebecca Novick will direct.

The season will conclude with the Bay Area premiere of Church (Sept. 13-October 6, 2018) by Young Jean Lee, whose play The Shipment was produced at Crowded Fire in 2016. Lee’s new play is a self-reflective exploration of her experience with Christianity through narrative, song, and dance. The production premiered in New York City. Church will be directed by Mina Morita.

The San Francisco theatre will also present plays through the annual Matchbox: New Play Development program, which commissions, facilitates workshops of, and presents staged readings of plays in progress. In celebration of the theatre’s anniversary, this reading series will be much larger this year and will showcase many new works.

Crowded Fire Theater has been dedicated to bringing thought-provoking theatre to San Francisco for the past two decades.