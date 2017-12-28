Three on the Aisle: Our Favorite Things of 2017

On this podcast episode, the critics discuss their favorite shows and performances of 2017, and what they hope to experience in 2018.

If it’s New Year’s, it’s time to reflect on the theatre year just past. On this edition of their “Three on the Aisle” podcast, the intrepid 3OTA panelists—critics Terry Teachout of The Wall Street Journal; Elisabeth Vincentelli, contributor to The New York Times, Newsday, and the New Yorker; and Peter Marks of The Washington Post— assemble to share their personal lists of the highlights (and a few of the lesser lights) of 2017 on the American stage.

The conversation ranges from the trends and controversies that preoccupied playmakers across the country over the last 12 months, to the plays and performers who made captivating impressions on them and other theatregoers. All in a year that presaged seismic changes in artistic leadership of many major theatre companies, and saw heightened attention paid to such issues as gender parity and sexual harassment.

New Year’s is a perennial moment for spiritual renewal, and a contemplation of what’s yet to come. To that end, the podcast invites each of the commentators to identify something fresh or provocative that they hope to experience in the theatre in 2018.

We invite you to offer up your own favorite experiences, wishes, and prognostications, too. Email the critics at threeontheaisle@gmail.com or tweet your observations to them @threeontheaisle.

