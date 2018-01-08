January 2018 Onstage

Here's what's playing this month at TCG theatres nationwide. For the most up-to-date information about performance schedules, contact the theatre or visit Theatre Profiles.
Alabama
Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Montgomery, (334) 271-5353, asf.net
The Snow Queen, Jan 6-Feb 3.
Fly, Jan 26-Feb 11.
Alaska
Perseverance Theatre, Douglas, (907)463-TIXS, perseverancetheatre.org
The Arsonists, Jacqueline Goldfinger; dir: Art Rotch. Jan 11-21.
William Inc., Lucas Rowley; dir: Randy Reinholz. Jan 23-Feb 18.
Arizona
Arizona Theatre Company, Tucson, (520) 622-2823, arizonatheatre.org
Man of La Mancha, book: Dale Wasserman; lyrics: Joe Darion; music: Mitch Leigh; dir: David Bennett. Jan 5-28 (Phoenix). Outside Mullingar, John Patrick Shanley; dir: David Ivers. Jan 20-Feb 10 (Tucson).
Childsplay, Tempe, (480) 350-2822, childsplayaz.org
The Snowy Day and other stories by Ezra Jack Keats, Jerome Hairston; dir: Katie McFadzen. Jan 21-Mar 11.
Invisible Theatre Co, Tucson, (520) 882-9721, invisibletheatre.com
A Twist of Lemmon, Chris Lemmon. Jan 6-7.
The Rogue Theatre, Tucson, (520) 551-2053, theroguetheatre.org
Tales of the Jazz Age, adapt: Cynthia Meier (also dir) from F. Scott Fitzgerald; music: Mary Turcotte. Thru Jul 14.
The Grapes of Wrath, adapt: Frank Galati from John Steinbeck; music: Jacob Sorgen; dir: Joseph McGrath. Jan 11-28.
Arkansas
Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Little Rock, (501) 378-0405, therep.org
The Call, Tanya Barfield; dir: Gilbert McCauley. Jan 24-Feb 11.
TheatreSquared, Fayetteville, (479) 443-5600, theatre2.org
The Humans, Stephen Karam. Jan 24-Feb 18.
California
AlterTheater Ensemble, San Rafael, (415) 454-2787, altertheater.org
Bondage, Star Finch; dir: Elizabeth Carter. Jan 11-21.
American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco, (415) 749-2228, act-sf.org
The Birthday Party, Harold Pinter; dir: Carey Perloff. Jan 10-Feb 4.
Antaeus Theatre Company, Glendale, (818) 506-1983, antaeus.org
The Hothouse, Harold Pinter; dir: Nike Doukas. Jan 18-Mar 11.
Aurora Theatre Company, Berkeley, (510) 843-4822, auroratheatre.org
Widowers’ Houses, George Bernard Shaw; dir: Joy Carlin. Jan 26-Feb 25.
Capital Stage Company, Sacramento, (916) 995-5464, capstage.org
The Nether, Jennifer Haley. Jan 24-Feb 25.
Center Repertory Company, Walnut Creek, (925) 943-7469, centerrep.org
Red Speedo, Lucas Hnath. Jan 26-Feb 24.
Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, (213) 972-4400, centertheatregroup.org
Elliot, a Soldier’s Fugue, Quiara Alegría Hudes; dir: Shishir Kurup. Jan 27-Feb 25.
Water by the Spoonful, Quiara Alegría Hudes; dir: Lileana Blain-Cruz. Jan 31-Mar 11.
City Lights Theater Company, San Jose, cltc.org
Alabama Story, Kenneth Jones; dir: Lisa Mallette. Jan 18-Feb 18.
Coachella Valley Repertory, Rancho Mirage, (760) 296-2966, cvrep.org
Romance/Romance, book and lyrics: Barry Harman; music: Keith Herrmann; dir: Ron Celona. Jan 17-Feb 11.
Cygnet Theatre Company, San Diego, (619) 337-1525, cygnettheatre.com
The Last Wife, Kate Hennig; dir: Rob Lutfy. Jan 17-Feb 11.
Diversionary Theatre, San Diego, (619) 220-0097, diversionary.org
Cardboard Piano, Hansol Jung; dir: Jacole Kitchen. Jan 25-Feb 25.
Fountain Theatre, Los Angeles, (323) 663-1525, fountaintheatre.com
The Chosen, adapt: Aaron Posner from Chaim Potok; dir: Simon Levy. Jan 20-Mar 25.
Geffen Playhouse, Los Angeles, (310) 208-5454, geffenplayhouse.org
Ironbound, Martyna Majok; dir: Tyne Rafaeli. Jan 30-Mar 4.
L.A. Theatre Works, Venice, (310) 827-0889, latw.org
On Tour: The Mountaintop, Katori Hall. Jan 12-Apr 23.
The Goodbye Girl, Neil Simon; dir: Marsha Mason. Jan 25-28.
MainStreet Theatre Company, Rancho Cucamonga, (909) 477-2752, lewisfamilyplayhouse.com
Oh Freedom! The Story of the Underground Railroad, Peter Manos; dir: Saundra McClain. Jan 26-Feb 11.
Marin Theatre Company, Mill Valley, (415) 388-5208, marintheatre.org
Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau; dir: Giovanna Sardelli. Jan 25-Feb 18.
Co-production with Theatreworks Silicon Valley
The New Conservatory Theatre Center, San Francisco, (415) 861-8972, nctcsf.org
Avenue Q, book: Jeff Whitty; music and lyrics: Robert Lopez, Jeff Marx; dir: Stephanie Temple. Thru Jan 7.
Still at Risk, Tim Pinckney; dir: Dennis Lickteig. Jan 19-Feb 25.
New Village Arts Theatre, Carlsbad, (760) 433-3245, newvillagearts.org
Cloud Tectonics, Jose Rivera; dir: Herbert Siguenza. Jan 26-Feb 25.
North Coast Repertory Theatre, Solana Beach, (858) 481-1055, northcoastrep.org
Around the World in Eighty Days, adapt: Mark Brown; dir: Allison Bibicoff. Jan 10-Feb 4.
The Old Globe, San Diego, (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org
The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde; dir: Maria Aitken. Jan 27-Mar 4.
The Pasadena Playhouse, (626) 356-7529, pasadenaplayhouse.org
Pirates of Penzance, adapt: The Hypocrites, Sean Graney (also dir), Kevin O’Donnell from W.S. Gilbert (book), Arthur Sullivan (music). Jan 23-Feb 18.
Sacred Fools Theater, Los Angeles, sacredfools.org
Denim Doves, Adrienne Dawes; lyrics: Cyndi Williams; music: Henna Chou, Erik Secrest; dir: Rosie Glen-Lambert. Jan 12-Feb 17.
San Diego Repertory Theatre, (619) 544-1000, sdrep.org
Vietgone, Qui Nguyen; dir: Jesca Prudencio. Jan 25-Feb 18.
San Francisco Playhouse, (415) 677-9596, sfplayhouse.org
A Christmas Story: The Musical, book: Joseph Robinette; lyrics: Benj Pasek; music: Justin Paul; dir: Susi Damilano. Thru Jan 13.
Born Yesterday, Garson Kanin; dir: Susi Damilano. Jan 23-Mar 10.
Scripps Ranch Theatre, San Diego, (858) 578-7728, scrippsranchtheatre.org
Outside Mullingar, John Patrick Shanley. Jan 19-Feb 18.
Shotgun Players, Berkeley, (510) 841-6500, shotgunplayers.org
Collective Rage: A Play in Five Boops, Jen Silverman; dir: Brady Brophy-Hilton. Jan 8-9.
South Coast Repertory, Costa Mesa, (714) 708-5555, scr.org
Shakespeare in Love, adapt: Lee Hall from Marc Norman, Tom Stoppard; dir: Marc Masterson. Jan 13-Feb 10.
Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook, Allison Gregory. Jan 26-Feb 11.
TheatreWorks, Palo Alto, (650) 463-1960, theatreworks.org
Our Great Tchaikovsky, Hershey Felder; music: Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky; dir: Trevor Hay. Jan 10-Feb 4.
Colorado
Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities, Arvada, (720) 898-7200, arvadacenter.org
Sense and Sensibility, Kate Hamill; dir: Lynne Collins. Jan 26-May 6.
Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, Boulder, (303) 444-SEAT, betc.org
P3M5 Project, dir: Heather Beasley. Jan 11-21.
Guards at the Taj, Rajiv Joseph; dir: Stephen Weitz. Jan 25-Feb 18.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Theatre Company, Colorado Springs, (719) 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org
Annie, book: Thomas Meehan; lyrics: Martin Charnin; music: Charles Strouse. Thru Jan 7.
Curious Theatre Company, Denver, (303) 623-0524, curioustheatre.org
Detroit ‘67, Dominique Morisseau; dir: Idris Goodwin. Jan 11-Feb 24.
Denver Center Theatre Co, (303) 893-4100, denvercenter.org
Zoey’s Perfect Wedding, Matthew Lopez; dir: Mike Donahue. Jan 19-Feb 25.
American Mariachi, dir: James Vásquez. Jan 26-Feb 25.
OpenStage Theatre & Co, Fort Collins, (970) 221-6730, openstage.com
The Crucible, Arthur Miller; dir: Peter Anthony. Jan 20-Feb 17.
Connecticut
Hartford Stage, (860) 527-5151, hartfordstage.org
Feeding the Dragon, Sharon Washington; dir: Maria Mileaf. Jan 11-Feb 4. Co-production with Primary Stages, NY
Long Wharf Theatre, New Haven, (203) 787-4282, longwharf.org
Office Hour, Julia Cho. Jan 17-Feb 11.
Yale Repertory Theatre, New Haven, (203) 432-1234, yalerep.org
Field Guide, Rude Mechs. Jan 26-Feb 17.
Delaware
Resident Ensemble Players, Newark, (302) 831-2204, rep.udel.edu
Dial “M” for Murder, Frederick Knott; dir: Steve Tague. Jan 18-Feb 4.
District of Columbia
Arena Stage, (202) 488-3300, arenastage.org
Sovereignty, Mary Kathryn Nagle; dir: Molly Smith. Jan 12-Feb 18.
Folger Theatre, (202) 544-7077, folger.edu/theatre
The Way of the World, Theresa Rebeck (also dir). Jan 9-Feb 11.
Mosaic Theater Company of DC, mosaictheater.org
Queens Girl in Africa, Caleen Sinnette Jennings; dir: Paige Hernandez. Jan 4-Feb 4.
Yoga Play, Dipika Guha; dir: Jennifer L. Nelson. Jan 29.
The Shakespeare Theatre Company, (202) 547-1122, shakespearetheatre.org
Hamlet, Shakespeare; dir: Michael Kahn. Jan 16-Feb 25.
Studio Theatre, (202) 332-3300, studiotheatre.org
The Wolves, Sarah DeLappe; dir: Marti Lyons. Jan 16-Mar 4.
Theater J, (202) 777-3210, theaterj.org
Everything Is Illuminated, adapt: Jonathan Safran Foer from Simon Block; dir: Aaron Posner. Jan 11-Feb 4.
Florida
American Stage Theatre Company, St. Petersburg, (727) 823-7529, americanstage.org
A Raisin in the Sun, Lorraine Hansberry; dir: L. Peter Callender. Jan 24-Feb 18.
Asolo Repertory Theatre, Sarasota, (941) 351-8000, asolo.org
Shakespeare in Love, adapt: Lee Hall from Marc Norman, Tom Stoppard; dir: Rachel Rockwell. Jan 10-Mar 28.
Morning After Grace, Carey Crim; dir: Peter Amster. Jan 17-Mar 4.
Florida Repertory Theatre, Fort Myers, (239) 332-4488, floridarep.org
Night and Day: A Cole Porter Revue, book: Robert Cacioppo (also dir); music and lyrics: Cole Porter. Thru Feb 25.
How the Other Half Loves, Alan Ayckbourn; dir: Mark Shanahan. Jan 9-31.
Florida Studio Theatre, Sarasota, (941) 366-9000, floridastudiotheatre.org
Cabaret: Mack the Knife: The Bobby Darin Songbook, Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins; book: Jim Prosser; dir: Catherine Randazzo. Thru Jan 28.
FST Improv: Out of Bounds, dir: Will Luera. Thru Mar 25.
Cabaret: Blue Suede Shoes, Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins; book: Jim Prosser; dir: Catherine Randazzo. Thru Apr 1.
Mainstage: Buyer and Cellar, Jonathan Tolins. Dec 13-Mar 4.
Stage III: How to Use a Knife, Will Snider. Jan 17-Feb 4.
Mainstage: Heisenberg, Simon Stephens. Jan 24-Mar 25.
Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples, (866) 811-4111, gulfshoreplayhouse.org
The Price, Arthur Miller; dir: Kristen Coury. Jan 13-Feb 4.
Island City Stage, Wilton Manors, (954) 519-2533, islandcitystage.org
Zanna Don’t, Tim Acito, Alexander Dinelaris; dir: Andy Rogow. Jan 11-Feb 11.
Jobsite Theater, Tampa, (813) 229-7827, jobsitetheater.org
The Tempest, adapt: David Jenkins from Shakespeare; dir: David Jenkins. Jan 19-Feb 18.
Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Jupiter, (561) 575-2223, jupitertheatre.org
Hairspray, book: Thomas Meehan, Mark O’Donnell; lyrics: Marc Shaiman (also music), Scott Wittman; dir: Bill Fennelly. Jan 9-28.
Palm Beach Dramaworks, West Palm Beach, (561) 514-4042, palmbeachdramaworks.org
Dramalogue Live Interview – Sandy Duncan, Actress, Jan 9.
On Golden Pond, Ernest Thompson; dir: Paul Stancato. Jan 31-Feb 25.
Red Barn Theatre, Key West, (305) 296-9911, redbarntheatre.com
Dancing Lessons, Mark St. Germain; dir: Joy Hawkins. Thru Jan 13.
20th Century Blues, Susan Miller; dir: Joy Hawkins. Jan 23-Feb 17.
Georgia
Actor’s Express, Atlanta, (404) 607-7469, actors-express.com
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, Tony Kushner; dir: Freddie Ashley, Martin Damien Wilkins. Jan 13-Feb 17.
Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika, Tony Kushner; dir: Freddie Ashley, Martin Damien Wilkins. Jan 18-Feb 17.
Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, (404) 733-5000, alliancetheatre.org
Dinosaur!, Jan 9-Feb 18.
Native Guard, Natasha Trethewey; music: Tyrone Jackson; dir: Susan V. Booth. Jan 13-Feb 4.
Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville, (678) 226-6222, auroratheatre.com
Maytag Virgin, Audrey Cefaly; dir: Melissa Foulger. Jan 11-Feb 11.
Cinderella: The Remix, book: Psalmayene 24; lyrics: Psalmayene 24; music: Nick Tha 1Da; dir: Justin Anderson. Jan 18-Feb 10.
Theatrical Outfit, Atlanta, (678) 528-1500, theatricaloutfit.org
Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, Lanie Robertson; dir: Eric J. Little. Jan 11-Feb 4.
Hawaii
Honolulu Theatre For Youth, (808) 839-9885, htyweb.org
The Red Balloon, Annie Cusick Wood (also dir). Jan 12-27.
Idaho
Boise Contemporary Theater, (208) 331-9224, bctheater.org
Good Bitch Goes Down, Adam Enright; dir: Tracy Sunderland. Jan 10-20.
Illinois
16th Street Theater, Berwyn, (708) 795-6704, 16thstreettheater.org
Harbur Gate, Kathleen Cahill; dir: Ann Filmer. Jan 11-Feb 17.
American Blues Theater, Chicago, (773) 327-5252, americanbluestheater.com
It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!, dir: Gwendolyn Whiteside. Thru Jan 6.
Chicago Shakespeare Theater, (312) 595-5600, chicagoshakes.com
Red Velvet, Lolita Chakrabarti; dir: Gary Griffin. Thru Jan 21.
Short Shakespeare! A Midsummer Night’s Dream, adapt: Jess McLeod (also dir) from Shakespeare. Jan 24-Mar 10.
Court Theatre, Chicago, (773) 753-4472, courttheatre.org
All My Sons, Arthur Miller; dir: Charles Newell. Jan 11-Feb 11.
First Folio Theatre, Oak Brook, (630) 986-8067, firstfolio.org
Women In Jeopardy, Wendy MacLeod; dir: Janice L. Blixt. Jan 24-Feb 25.
Goodman Theatre, Chicago, (312) 443-3800, goodmantheatre.org
Blind Date, Rogelio Martinez; dir: Robert Falls. Jan 20-Feb 25.
The House Theatre of Chicago, (773) 769-3832, thehousetheatre.com
The Magic Parlour, Dennis Watkins. Thru Jul 28.
Hatfield & McCoy, Shawn Pfautsch (also music); music: Matt Kahler; dir: Matt Hawkins. Jan 19-Mar 11.
Lookingglass Theatre Co, Chicago, (312) 337-0665, lookingglasstheatre.org
Hard Times for These Times, adapt: Heidi Stillman (also dir). Thru Jan 14.
Northlight Theatre, Skokie, (847) 673-6300, northlight.org
Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau; dir: Ron OJ Parson. Jan 25-Mar 4.
Piven Theatre Workshop, Evanston, (847) 866-8049, piventheatre.org
Ringing True, Rebecca Joy Fletcher. Jan 22-23.
When They Came, MT Cozzola; dir: Jackie Stone. Jan 29-30.
Raven Theatre Company, Chicago, (773) 338-2177, raventheatre.com
Nice Girl, Melissa Ross. Jan 24-Mar 11.
A Red Orchid Theatre, Chicago, aredorchidtheatre.org
Traitor, Brett Neveu; dir: Michael Shannon. Jan 5-Feb 25.
Steep Theatre Company, Chicago, (866) 811-4111, steeptheatre.com
Hinter, Calamity West; dir: Brad DeFabo Akin. Jan 25-Mar 3.
Steppenwolf Theatre Co, Chicago, (312) 335-1650, steppenwolf.org
BLKS, Aziza Barnes; dir: Nataki Garrett. Thru Jan 21.
You Got Older, Clare Barron; dir: Jonathan Berry. Jan 25-Mar 11.
Timeline Theatre Company, Chicago, (773) 281-8463, timelinetheatre.com
Boy, Anna Ziegler; dir: Damon Kiely. Jan 10-Mar 18.
Indiana
Indiana Repertory Theatre, Indianapolis, (317) 635-5252, irtlive.com
A Raisin in the Sun, Lorraine Hansberry; dir: Timothy Douglas. Jan 10-Feb 8. Co-production with Syracuse Stage, NY
Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare; dir: Henry Woronicz. Jan 23-Feb 25.
Phoenix Theatre, Inc, Indianapolis, (317) 635-7529, phoenixtheatre.org
Halftime With Done, Ken Weitzman. Jan 11-Feb 4.
Kentucky
Actors Theatre of Louisville, (502) 584-1205, actorstheatre.org
Little Bunny Foo Foo, Anne Washburn; music: Dave Malloy; dir: Les Waters. Jan 9-Feb 4.
The Magic Play, Andrew Hinderaker; dir: Halena Kays. Jan 23-Feb 11.
Lexington Children’s Theatre, (859) 254-4546, lctonstage.org
Sacagawea: Discovering History, Brian Guehring; dir: Octavia Biggs. Jan 21-28.
Commonwealth Theatre Center, Louisville, (502) 589-0084, commonwealththeatre.org
The Trojan Women, dir: Hallie Dizdarevic. Jan 25-Feb 3.
Louisiana
New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane, (504) 865-5106, neworleansshakespeare.org
The Tempest, Shakespeare; dir: Clare Moncrief. Jan 10-19.
Maine
Portland Stage Company, (207) 774-0465, portlandstage.org
Babette’s Feast, adapt: Abigail Killeen from Rose Courtney. Jan 23-Feb 18.
The Public Theatre, Lewiston, (207) 782-3200, thepublictheatre.org
Fly Me to the Moon, Marie Jones. Jan 26-Feb 4.
Maryland
Center Stage, Baltimore, (410) 332-0033, centerstage.org
Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau; dir: Nicole Watson. Jan 25-Mar 4.
Everyman Theatre, Baltimore, (410) 752-2208, everymantheatre.org
The Revolutionists, Lauren Gunderson; dir: Casey Stangl. Thru Jan 7.
Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Eugene O’Neill; dir: Donald Hicken. Jan 31-Mar 4.
Imagination Stage, Bethesda, (301) 280-1660, imaginationstage.org
Charlotte’s Web, adapt: Joseph Robinette; dir: Kathryn Chase Bryer. Thru Jan 7.
Round House Theatre, Bethesda, (240) 644-1100, roundhousetheatre.org
Handbagged, Moira Buffini; dir: Indhu Rubasingham. Jan 31-Feb 25.
Theatre Project, Baltimore, (410) 752-8558, theatreproject.org
Love Is a Blue Tick Hound, Audrey Cefaly. Jan 12-21.
Cloud 9, Caryl Churchill. Jan 26-Feb 4.
Massachusetts
American Repertory Theater, Cambridge, (617) 547-8300, americanrepertorytheater.org
Sense and Sensibility, adapt: Kate Hamill; dir: Eric Tucker. Thru Jan 7.
Hear Word! Naija Woman Talk True, Ifeoma Fafunwa (also dir). Jan 26-Feb 11.
ArtsEmerson, Boston, (617) 824-8000, artsemerson.org
Ada/Ava, music: Ben Kauffman, Kyle Kyle; dir: Drew Dir. Jan 10-14.
In the Eruptive Mode, Sulayman Al-Bassam; music: Brittany Anjou; dir: Sulayman Al-Bassam. Jan 24-28.
Company One Theatre, Boston, (617) 933-8600, companyone.org
Hype Man, Idris Goodwin; dir: Shawn LaCount. Jan 25-Feb 24.
Huntington Theatre Company, Boston, (617) 266-0800, huntingtontheatre.org
Mala, Melinda Lopez; dir: David Dower. Jan 6-28.
Bad Dates, Theresa Rebeck; dir: Jessica Stone. Jan 26-Feb 25.
The Lyric Stage Company of Boston, (617) 585-5678, lyricstage.com
Road Show, book: John Weidman; music and lyrics: Stephen Sondheim; dir: Spiro Veloudos. Jan 12-Feb 11.
Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Lowell, (978) 654-4678, mrt.org
Knyum, Vichet Chum; dir: KJ Sanchez. Jan 10-Feb 1.
New Repertory Theatre, Watertown, (617) 923-8487, newrep.org
Unveiled, Rohina Malik. Jan 10-28.
Statements After an Arrest Under the Immortality Act, Athol Fugard; dir: Jim Petosa. Jan 27-Mar 3.
SpeakEasy Stage Company, Boston, (617) 933-8600, speakeasystage.com
Shakespeare in Love, adapt: Lee Hall from Marc Norman, Tom Stoppard; dir: Scott Edmiston. Jan 12-Feb 10.
Michigan
Detroit Repertory Theatre, (313) 868-1347, detroitreptheatre.com
Dauphin Island, Jeffry Chastang; dir: Leah Smith. Jan 11-Mar 18.
Meadow Brook Theatre, Rochester, (248) 377-3300, mbtheatre.com
Nana’s Naughty Knickers, Katherine DiSavino; dir: Travis Walter. Jan 10-Feb 4.
Williamston Theatre, (517) 655-7469, williamstontheatre.org
Our Lady of Poison, Joseph Zettelmaier; dir: Shannon Ferrante. Jan 25-Feb 25.
Minnesota
Children’s Theatre Company, Minneapolis, (612) 874-0400, childrenstheatre.org
Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, book and lyrics: Timothy Mason; music: Mel Marvin; dir: Peter C. Brosius. Thru Jan 7.
The Wiz, book: William F. Brown; music and lyrics: Charlie Smalls; dir: Lou Bellamy. Jan 23-Mar 18. Co-production with Penumbra Theatre
DalekoArts, New Prague, (952) 314-9072, dalekoarts.com
Underneath the Lintel, Glen Berger. Jan 19-20.
Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis, (612) 377-2224, guthrietheater.org
Blithe Spirit, Noël Coward; dir: David Ivers. Thru Jan 14.
Park Square Theatre, St Paul, (651) 291-7005, parksquaretheatre.org
Cardboard Piano, Hansol Jung; dir: Signe V. Harriday. Jan 19-Feb 18.
Penumbra Theatre Company, St Paul, (651) 224-3180, penumbratheatre.org
Frederick Douglass Now, Roger Guenveur Smith (also dir). Jan 25-28.
The Playwrights’ Center, Minneapolis, (612) 332-7481, pwcenter.org
How the Ghost of You Clings, The Anna May Wong Story, John Olive. Jan 8-9.
Stages Theatre Company, Hopkins, (952) 979-1111, stagestheatre.org
Leo Lionni’s Frederick, adapt: Suzanne Maynard Miller; music and lyrics: Sarah Durkee, Paul Jacobs; dir: Marilee Mahler. Jan 19-Feb 19.
Mississippi
New Stage Theatre, Jackson, (601) 948-3531, newstagetheatre.com
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Linda Woolverton; lyrics: Howard Ashman, Tim Rice; music: Alan Menken; dir: Francine Thomas Reynolds. Thru Jan 16.
Missouri
The Coterie Theatre, Kansas City, (816) 474-6552, thecoterie.org
The Secret of Courage, adapt: Laurie Brooks; dir: Graham Whitehead. Jan 23-Feb 11. Co-production with UMKC Theatre, MO
Kansas City Actors Theatre, (816) 235-6222, kcactors.org
Sea Marks, Gardner McKay; dir: Jan Rogge. Jan 10-28.
Kansas City Repertory Theatre, (816) 235-2700, kcrep.org
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Simon Stephens; dir: Marissa Wolf. Jan 26-Feb 18.
Metropolitan Ensemble Theare, Kansas City, (816) 569-3226, metkc.org
Defying Gravity, Jane Anderson; dir: Karen Paisley. Jan 11-28.
The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, (314) 968-4925, repstl.org
The City Mouse and the Country Mouse, book: Sarah Brandt; music and lyrics: Stephen James Neale; dir: Suki Peters. Thru Apr 8.
The Marvelous Wonderettes, Roger Bean; dir: Melissa Rain Anderson. Jan 3-28.
Laura Ingalls Wilder: Voice of the Prairie, Kathryn Schultz Miller; dir: Alan Knoll. Jan 9-Apr 8.
Faceless, Selina Fillinger; dir: BJ Jones. Jan 17-Feb 4.
St Louis Black Repertory Co, University City, (314) 534-3810, theblackrep.org
Fences, August Wilson. Jan 3-21.
Unicorn Theatre, Kansas City, (816) 531-7529, unicorntheatre.org
Chesapeake, Lee Blessing; dir: Cynthia Levin. Thru Jan 7.
Project Dawn, Karen Hartman; dir: Heidi Van. Jan 24-Feb 18.
Nebraska
Omaha Theater Company, (402) 345-4849, rosetheater.org
Pride Players (A Rose Teens ‘N’ Theater Production), Jan 25-28.
The Meaning of Maggie, adapt: Victoria Stewart; dir: Matthew Gutshick. Jan 26-Feb 11.
Nevada
Bruka Theatre, Reno, (775) 323-3221, bruka.org
Nation of Two, Tom Burmester; dir: Chase McKenna. Mar 16-Apr 7.
The Lion in Winter, James Goldman; dir: Diane Peters. Jan 26-Feb 17.
New Jersey
McCarter Theatre Center, Princeton, (609) 258-2787, mccarter.org
Stones in His Pockets, Marie Joines; dir: Lindsay Posner. Jan 12-Feb 11.
New Jersey Repertory Company, Long Branch, (732) 229-3166, njrep.org
The Calling, Joel Stone; dir: Evan Bergman. Jan 4-Feb 4. Co-production with New Jersey Rep
Two River Theater, Red Bank, (732) 345-1400, tworivertheater.org
El Coquí Espectacular and the Bottle of Doom, Matt Barbot; dir: Jose Zayas. Jan 6-Feb 4.
New York
The 52nd Street Project, NYC, 52project.org
Two-on-Twos 2018, Jan 26-28.
The Acting Company, NYC, theactingcompany.org
X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation, Marcus Gardley; music: Justin Ellington; dir: Ian Belknap. Jan 16-Feb 25.
The Barrow Group, NYC, (212) 760-2615, barrowgroup.org
The Thing With Feathers, Scott Organ; dir: Seth Barrish. Jan 13-Feb 10.
The Cider Mill Playhouse, Endicott, (607) 748-7363, cidermillplayhouse.org
Million Dollar Quartet, music: Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley. Jan 11-21.
Classic Stage Company, NYC, (212) 677-4210, classicstage.org
Twelfth Night, Shakespeare. Thru Jan 6. Co-production with Fiasco Theater Company.
Fire & Air, Terrence McNally. Jan 16-Mar 4.
Geva Theatre Center, Rochester, (585) 232-4382, gevatheatre.org
The Other Josh Cohen, book, music, lyrics: Steve Rosen, David Rossmer; dir: Hunter Foster. Jan 9-Feb 4.
Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End, Allison Engel, Margaret Engel; dir: Mark Cuddy. Jan 25-Feb 11.
HERE, NYC, (212) 352-3101, here.org
PROTOTYPE Festival, Jan 8-21.
Acquanetta, book: Deborah Artman; music: Michael Gordon; dir: Daniel Fish. Jan 9-14.
The Echo Drift, book: Elle Kunnos de Voss, Kathryn Walat; music: Mikael Karlsson; dir: Mallory Catlett. Jan 10-20.
Black Inscription, lyrics: Carla Kihlstedt; music: Matthias Bossi, Jeremy Flower, Carla Kihlstedt (also dir). Jan 11-20.
Fellow Travelers, book: Greg Pierce; music: Gregory Spears; dir: Kevin Newbury. Jan 12-14.
Secrets, music: Tuur Florizoone, Marine Horbaczewski, Michel Massot. Jan 13-14.
IYOV, music: Roman Gryhoriv, Illia Razumeiko; dir: Vladyslav Troitskyi. Jan 15-20.
Stranger Love, book: Thomas Bartscherer; music: Dylan Mattingly. Jan 16.
Irish Classical Theatre Co, Buffalo, (716) 853-4282, irishclassicaltheatre.com
The Constant Wife, W. Somerset Maugham; dir: David Oliver. Jan 19-Feb 11.
Kitchen Theatre Company, Ithaca, (607) 272-0403, kitchentheatre.org
Ironbound, Martyna Majok; dir: M. Bevin O’Gara. Jan 21-Feb 4.
La MaMa E.T.C., NYC, (646) 430-5374, lamama.org
Unexploded Ordnances (UXO), Peggy Shaw, Lois Weaver. Thru Jan 7.
Panorama Part 1, Thru Jan 21.
It’s All True, Kara Feely; music: Travis Just. Jan 25-Feb 11.
Lincoln Center Theater, NYC, (212) 239-6200, lct.org
Junk, Ayad Akhtar; dir: Doug Hughes. Thru Jan 7.
The Wolves, Sarah DeLappe; dir: Lila Neugebauer. Thru Jan 7.
Mabou Mines, NYC, maboumines.org
Imaginging the Imaginary Invalid, adapt: Clove Galilee, Valeria Vasilevski. Jan 22-Feb 7. Co-production with La Mama E.T.C.
Manhattan Theatre Club, NYC, (212) 239-6200, ManhattanTheatreClub.com
The Children, Lucy Kirkwood; dir: James MacDonald. Thru Jan 28.
In the Body of the World, Eve Ensler; dir: Diane Paulus. Jan 16-Mar 18.
The New Group, NYC, (212) 279-4200, thenewgroup.org
Jerry Springer: The Opera, book: Stewart Lee; music and lyrics: Richard Thomas (also book); dir: John Rando. Jan 30-Mar 11.
Ping Chong & Company, NYC, pingchong.org
Undesirable Elements, Ping Chong, Kirya Traber, Sara Zatz. Jan 13-21.
Playwrights Horizons, NYC, (212) 279-4200, phnyc.org
Mankind, Robert O’Hara (also dir). Thru Jan 28.
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, NYC, (212) 627-2556, rattlestick.org
Until the Flood, Dael Orlandersmith; dir: Neel Keeler. Jan 6-Feb 18.
Draw the Circle, Mashuq Mushtaq Deen; dir: Chay Yew. Jan 24-Feb 18.
Road Less Traveled Productions, Buffalo, (716) 629-3069, roadlesstraveledproductions.org
The Nether, Jennifer Haley; dir: Katie Mallinson. Jan 19-Feb 11.
Syracuse Stage, (315) 443-3275, syracusestage.org
The Wizard of Oz, adapt: John Kane from Harold Arlen (music and lyrics), L. Frank Baum, E.Y. Harburg (music and lyrics); music: Herbert Stothard; dir: Donna Drake. Thru Jan 7. Co-production with Syracuse University Department of Drama, NY
Next to Normal, book and lyrics: Brian Yorkey; music: Tom Kitt; dir: Robert Hupp. Jan 24-Feb 11.
WP Theater, NYC, womensproject.org
[PORTO], Kate Benson; dir: Lee Sunday Evans. Jan 29-Feb 25.
North Carolina
Burning Coal Theatre Co, Raleigh, (919) 834-4001, burningcoal.org
The Normal Heart, Larry Kramer; dir: Emily Ranii. Jan 18-Feb 4.
Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, (704) 973-2828, ctcharlotte.org
Mr. Popper’s Penguins, book: Robert Kauzlaric; lyrics: George Howe. Jan 12-28.
The Imaginators, Dwayne Hartford. Jan 13-27.
Balloonacy, Barry Kornhauser. Jan 13-28.
Triad Stage, Greensboro, (336) 272-0160, triadstage.org
A Raisin in the Sun, Lorraine Hansberry; dir: Tiffany Nichole Greene. Jan 28-Feb 18.
Ohio
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, (513) 421-3888, cincyplay.com
Million Dollar Quartet, book: Colin Escott, Floyd Mutrux; music: Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley. Jan 20-Feb 18.
Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, (513) 381-2273, cincyshakes.com
On Tour: Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare; dir: Jeremy Dubin. Thru May 27.
On Tour: Macbeth, Shakespeare; dir: Darnell Pierre Benjamin. Thru May 27.
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Todd Kreidler; dir: D. Lynn Meyers. Jan 24-Feb 17.
Cleveland Play House, (216) 241-6000, clevelandplayhouse.com
Marie and Rosetta, George Brant; dir: Neil Pepe. Jan 20-Feb 11.
Cleveland Public Theatre, (216) 631-2727, cptonline.org
Entry Point – A Festival of New Work, Jan 18-21.
How to End Poverty in 90 Minutes (With 199 People You May or May Not Know), Michael Rohd, Sojourn Theatre. Jan 24-28.
Dobama Theatre, Cleveland Heights, (216) 932-3396, dobama.org
Grounded, George Brant; dir: Alice Reagan. Jan 19-Feb 11.
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, (513) 421-3555, ensemblecincinnati.org
The Humans, Stephen Karam; dir: Michael Evan Haney. Jan 23-Feb 17.
Know Theatre of Cincinnati, (513) 300-5669, knowtheatre.com
SuperTrue, Karen Hartman; dir: Holly L. Derr. Jan 19-Feb 10.
Theater Ninjas, Cleveland, theaterninjas.com
Black Diamond, Jeremy Paul; music: Eric Gonzalez. Jan 27.
Oregon
Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard, (503) 620-5262, broadwayrose.org
Murder for Two, Jan 25-Feb 25.
Corrib Theatre, Portland, corribtheatre.org
Lifeboat, Nicola McCartney; dir: Avital Shira. Jan 12-Feb 4.
Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene, (541) 465-1506, octheatre.org
The Flick, Annie Baker; dir: John Schmor. Jan 11-Feb 3.
Miracle Theatre Group, Portland, (503) 236-7253, milagro.org
Bi-, Georgina Escobar (also dir). Jan 11-20.
Oregon Children’s Theatre, Portland, (503) 228-9571, octc.org
Pete the Cat: The Musical, adapt: Sarah Hammond (also lyrics); book: James Dean, Kimberly Dean; music: Will Aronson; dir: Isaac Lamb. Jan 20-Feb 18.
Eurydice, Sarah Ruhl; dir: Zoë Rudman. Jan 26-Feb 11.
Portland Center Stage, (503) 445-3700, pcs.org
Astoria: Part One, adapt: Chris Coleman (also dir). Jan 13-Feb 17.
Astoria: Part Two, adapt: Chris Coleman (also dir). Jan 20-Feb 18.
Portland Playhouse, (503) 488-5822, portlandplayhouse.org
Weaving Women Together, Nikki Weaver; dir: Gretchen Corbett. Jan 17-28.
Profile Theatre, Portland, (503) 242-0080, profiletheatre.org
2.5 Minute Ride, Lisa Kron. Jan 25-Feb 11.
Pennsylvania
Act II Playhouse, Ambler, (215) 654-0200, act2.org
A Few of Our Favorite Things, Tony Braithwaite, Jennifer Childs. Jan 9-28. Co-production with 1812 Productions, PA
Arden Theatre Co, Philadelphia, (215) 922-1122, ardentheatre.org
Peter Pan, dir: Whit MacLaughlin. Thru Jan 22.
A Doll’s House, Henrik Ibsen; dir: Terry Nolen. Jan 11-Feb 25.
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, (570) 784-8181, bte.org
I and You, Lauren Gunderson; dir: Richard Cannaday, James Goode. Jan 18-28.
Bristol Riverside Theatre, (215) 785-0100, brtstage.org
Time Stands Still, Donald Margulies; dir: Susan D. Atkinson. Jan 23-Feb 11.
City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh, (412) 431-2489, citytheatrecompany.org
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, James Lecesne; dir: Laura Savia. Jan 20-Feb 18.
EgoPo Classic Theater, Philadelphia, (267) 273-1414, egopo.org
Lydie Breeze Trilogy: Part I, John Guare; dir: Lane Savadove. Jan 31-Feb 11.
Gamut Theatre Group, Harrisburg, (717) 238-4111, gamuttheatre.org
Little Red Riding Hood, Clark & Melissa Nicholson. Jan 10-20.
Gallathea, John Lyly; dir: Francesca Amendolia. Jan 12-21.
TMI Improv, Jan 25.
InterAct Theatre Company, Philadelphia, (215) 568-8079, interacttheatre.org
Sensitive Guys, MJ Kaufman; dir: Evren Odcikin. Jan 19-Feb 11.
Lantern Theater Company, Philadelphia, (215) 829-0395, lanterntheater.org
Copenhagen, Michael Frayn; dir: Kittson O’Neill. Jan 11-Feb 11.
People’s Light, Malvern, (610) 644-3500, peopleslight.org
Aladdin: A Musical Panto, Pete Pryor (also dir), Samantha Reading; music and lyrics: Michael Ogborn. Thru Jan 7.
Morning’s At Seven, Paul Osborn; dir: Abigail Adams. Jan 10-Feb 4.
Pittsburgh Public Theater, (412) 316-1600, ppt.org
Rocky Bleier in The Play, Gene Collier; dir: Scott C. Wise. Thru Jan 6.
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, book: Larry Gelbert, Burt Shevelove; music and lyrics: Stephen Sondheim; dir: Ted Pappas. Jan 25-Feb 25.
Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia, (215) 987-4450, qtgrep.org
Waiting for Godot, Samuel Beckett. Jan 31-Feb 18.
Theatre Exile, Philadelphia, (215) 218-4022, theatreexile.org
Really, Jackie Sibblies Drury; dir: Matt Pfeiffer. Jan 25-Feb 18.
The Wilma Theater, Philadelphia, (215) 546-7824, wilmatheater.org
Passing Strange, book, music, lyrics: Stew; music: Heidi Rodewald; dir: Tea Alagic. Jan 10-Feb 18.
Rhode Island
Gamm Theatre, Pawtucket, (401) 723-4266, gammtheatre.org
Uncle Vanya, Chekhov; dir: Curt Columbus. Jan 18-Feb 18.
Trinity Repertory Co, Providence, (401) 351-4242, trinityrep.com
Into the Breeches!, George Brandt; dir: Tyler Dobrowski. Jan 25-Feb 25.
The Wilbury Theatre Group, Providence, (401) 400-7100, thewilburygroup.org
The Skin of Our Teeth, Thornton Wilder; dir: Josh Short. Jan 18-Feb 11.
South Carolina
Centre Stage- South Carolina, Greenville, (864) 233-6733, centrestage.org
Rockin’ the Keys, Jan 18-Feb 10.
The Christians, Lucas Hnath. Jan 23-Feb 7.
Charleston Stage, (843) 577-7183, charlestonstage.com
The Giver, adapt: Eric Coble; dir: Jesse Siak. Jan 20-21.
Lean Ensemble Theater, Hilton Head Island, (843) 715-6676, leanensemble.org
Good People, David Lindsay-Abaire; dir: Blake White. Jan 25-Feb 4.
PURE Theatre, Charleston, (843) 723-4444, puretheatre.org
Fun Home, book and lyrics: Lisa Kron; music: Jeanine Tesori. Jan 19-Feb 10.
Trustus Theatre, Columbia, (803) 254-9732, trustus.org
A Bright Room Called Day, Tony Kushner; dir: Erin Wilson. Jan 19-Feb 3.
The Village Repertory Co, Charleston, villagerep.com
The Effect, Lucy Prebble; dir: Robbie Thomas. Jan 26-Feb 10.
The Warehouse Theatre, Greenville, (864) 235-6948, warehousetheatre.com
A Moon for the Misbegotten, Eugene O’Neill; dir: Mark Sutch. Jan 26-Feb 10.
Tennessee
Clarence Brown Theatre Co, Knoxville, (865) 974-5161, clarencebrowntheatre.org
Alabama Story, Kenneth Jones. Jan 31-Feb 18.
Texas
A. D. Players, Houston, adplayers.org
Best of Enemies, Mark St. Germain; dir: Kim Tobin-Lehl. Jan 12-Feb 4.
Alley Theatre, Houston, (713) 220-5700, alleytheatre.org
The Great Society, Robert Schenkkan; dir: Kevin Moriarty. Jan 26-Feb 18. Co-production with Dallas Theater Center, TX
Austin Playhouse, austinplayhouse.com
The Immigrant, Mark Harelik; dir: Don Toner. Jan 5-28.
Dallas Children’s Theater, (214) 740-0051, dct.org
Lone Star Circus’ Cirque Joyeux, Thru Jan 1.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, adapt: Jonathan Rockefeller. Jan 19-Feb 25.
Dallas Theater Center, (214) 252-3927, dallastheatercenter.org
Fade, Tanya Saracho; dir: Christie Vela. Thru Jan 7.
The Ensemble Theatre Houston, (713) 807-4300, EnsembleHouston.org
Fetch Clay, Make Man, Will Power; dir: Mirron Willis. Jan 20-Feb 25.
Hyde Park Theatre, Austin, (512) 479-7529, hydeparktheatre.org
FronteraFest 2018 (25th Anniversary), Jan 16-Feb 17.
Main Street Theater, Houston, (713) 524-6706, mainstreettheater.com
Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, Allison Gregory; dir: Katie Harrison. Thru May 26.
Holes, dir: Rebecca Greene Udden. Jan 23-Feb 18.
Mildred’s Umbrella Theater Company, Houston, (832) 463-0409, mildredsumbrella.com
Well, Lisa Kron; dir: Bree Bridger. Jan 18-Feb 3.
Second Thought Theatre, Dallas, (866) 811-4111, secondthoughttheatre.com
Hillary and Clinton, Lucas Hnath; dir: Lee Trull. Jan 10-Feb 3.
Stage West Theatre, Fort Worth, (817) 784-9378, stagewest.org
Like a Billion Likes, Erik Forrest Jackson; dir: Garret Storms. Jan 18-Feb 11.
The VORTEX, Austin, (512) 478-5282, vortexrep.org
The Muttcracker (Sweet!), Darren Petersen, Melissa Vogt; music: Tyler Mabry. Thru Jan 7.
The Way She Spoke: A Docu-Mythologia, Isaac Gomez; dir: Laura Baker. Jan 11-20.
893 / Ya-ku-za, Daria Miyeko Marinelli; dir: kt shorb. Jan 26-Feb 10.
WaterTower Theatre, Addison, (972) 450-6232, watertowertheatre.org
Elliot, a Soldier’s Fugue, Quiara Alegría Hudes; dir: David Lozano. Jan 26-Feb 18.
ZACH Theatre, Austin, (512) 476-0541, zachtheatre.org
The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, adapt: le Clanche du Rand; dir: Nat Miller. Thru Feb 4.
Las Aventuras de Enoughie: Un Cuento de Kindness (The Adventures of Enoughie: A Story of Kindness), Caroline Reck (also dir). Jan 17-Feb 25.
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapt: Simon Stephens; dir: Dave Steakley. Jan 31-Mar 4.
Vermont
Vermont Stage, Burlington, (802) 863-5966, vermontstage.org
Doublewide, Stephen Spotswood. Jan 24-Feb 11.
Virginia
American Shakespeare Center, (540) 851-1733, americanshakespearecenter.com
Hamlet, Shakespeare. Jan 19-Apr 7.
The Life and Death of Richard the Second, Shakespeare. Jan 20-Apr 7.
Firehouse Theatre, Richmond, (804) 355-2001, firehousetheatre.org
To Damascus, music and lyrics: Walter Braxton; dir: Joel Bassin. Jan 17-28.
Virginia Stage Company, Norfolk, (757) 627-1234, vastage.org
Pride and Prejudice, adapt: Joseph Hanreddy, J.R. Sullivan. Jan 17-Feb 4.
Washington
ARTSWEST, Seattle, (206) 938-0339, artswest.org
Peerless, Jiehae Park. Jan 18-Feb 22.
Harlequin Productions, Olympia, (360) 786-0151, harlequinproductions.org
I Am Own Wife, Doug Wright; dir: Aaron Lamb. Jan 18-Feb 10.
Island Shakespeare Festival, Langley, islandshakespearefest.org
Shakespeare’s Other Women, Scott Kaiser. Jan 18-28.
Seattle Children’s Theatre, (206) 441-3322, sct.org
The Little Prince, adapt: Rick Cummins, John Scoullar; book: Antoine de Saint-Exupéry; music: David Dabbon. Jan 18-Mar 4.
Seattle Repertory Theatre, (206) 443-2222, seattlerep.org
Two Trains Running, August Wilson; dir: Juliette Carrillo. Jan 12-Feb 11.
Taproot Theatre Company, Seattle, (206) 781-9707, taproottheatre.org
Camping With Henry and Tom, Mark St. Germain. Jan 24-Feb 24.
Wisconsin
Forward Theater Company, Madison, (608) 258-4141, forwardtheater.com
Exit Strategy, Ike Holter; dir: Marti Gobel. Jan 18-Feb 4.
Milwaukee Repertory Theater, (414) 224-9490, milwaukeerep.com
Murder for Two, book: Kellen Blair (also lyrics), Joe Kinosian (also music); dir: JC Clementz. Thru Jan 14.
Animal Farm, adapt: Ian Ian Wooldridge; dir: May Adarles. Jan 9-Feb 11.
Co-production with Baltimore Center Stage. MD Black Pearl Sings, Frank Higgins; dir: Leda Hoffmann. Jan 19-Mar 18.
Renaissance Theaterworks, Milwaukee, (414) 291-7800, r-t-w.com
Russian Transport, Erika Sheffer; dir: Laura Gordon. Jan 19-Feb 11.