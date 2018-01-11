Pillsbury House Theatre Announces 2018 Season

"≈[almost equal to]" by Jonas Hassen Khemiri, at Pillsbury House Theatre in 2017.

MINNEAPOLIS: Pillsbury House Theatre has announced its 2018 season, featuring three world premieres.

The season will start with the world premiere of The Great Divide II: Plays on the Politics of Truth (March 14-25), a collection of five short plays about fact and truth by local writers Christina M. Ham, Jessica Huang, Tim J. Lord, Stacey Rose, and Andrew Rosendorf, with music by DJ Chamun. Noël Raymond will direct.

Following will be the world premiere of dat Black Mermaid Man Lady (May 23-June 10) by Sharon Bridgforth, about a group of people working with Yoruba deities to train in the next generation healer and celebrate life with telling stories and flying. The show is part of the dat Black Mermaid Man Lady/Home project, made possible by the Doris Duke Performing Artist Awards program, the Whitman Institute, Thousand Currents Artist In-Residence Program, New Dramatists Creativity Fund, and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Ebony Golden will direct.

The season will conclude with the world premiere of Ham’s West of Central (Sept. 14-Oct. 14), set in the aftermath of the Los Angeles Watts Riots in 1966, when a woman discovers that her husband is tangled in a trail of deceit and corruption. Haley Finn will direct.

Also part of the programming will be presentations of the Chicago Avenue Project afterschool program, A Hot Potato (April 22 and 23), and The Ball is in Your Court (Dec. 2 and 3).

Pillsbury House Theatre will also present The Laurie Carlos Late Nite Series (Nov. 3, 10, 17), and the Naked Stages series (Jan. 17-26, 2019).

Founded in 1992, Pillsbury House Theatre produces mainstage shows, hosts afterschool programs, and develops works with a teen ensemble.