Target Margin Theater Opens Permanent Home

David Herskovits at The DOXSEE. (Photo by Kelly Lamanna)

BROOKLYN: Target Margin Theater has announced the opening of its first permanent home, the DOXSEE, in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn. The 3,250-square-foot building, named after Target Margin founding member and resident designer Lenore Doxsee, opened its doors on Nov. 9. The performance space includes two rehearsal studios and an office space.

“Having a permanent home finally gives us the freedom to work on each project just as it demands,” said founding artistic director David Herskovits in a statement. “The space is a natural result of the growth of our mission. Target Margin now involves more artists than ever, with fellowship, community, and production programs, growing steadily in recent years. Our leadership has expanded too, with the promotion of Moe Yousuf and recent addition of Lu Liu. Target Margin has matured into a more diverse and democratic company. The building gives us a real local home for the first time ever. Alternative performances spaces where young talent can make work on the cheap are vanishing. The DOXSEE will help fill that void and keep New York City at the forefront of theatrical innovation.”

Next up will be the 2018 TMT Institute, a year-long fellowship program that supports five emerging theatre artists. Following will be BYO Stein (Jan. 20), an evening celebrating the works of Gertrude Stein to which audience members are invited to bring their own selection and join the readers. Next will be a multi-year project The Thousand and One Nights, beginning with One Night (March 22-April 21) and 1001 Labs (May 31-June 23). The project will explore a collection of Silk Road, MENA (Middle Eastern / North African), and South Asian stories.

Founded in 1991, Target Margin produces innovative adaptations of classic texts, lesser-known works, and new plays inspired by existing sources.