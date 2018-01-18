Mosaic Theater Company Announces Festival Tour

Gassan Abbas in "I Shall Not Hate" by Izzeldin Abuelaish and Shay Pitovksy. (Photo by Stan Barouh)

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Mosaic Theater Company has launched a national tour of its Voices from Changing Middle East Festival. The February college tour will feature three shows from Muslim, Christian, and Jewish perspectives.

“The Voices From a Changing Middle East Tour gives Mosaic the opportunity to spread our robust conversations and intercultural productions to new audiences beyond the D.C. area,” said artistic director Ari Roth in a statement. “This tour is designed to build empathy among audiences and curate conversations across departments. We are so proud to be partnering and building relationships with these four universities across America, and look forward to expanding relationships like these with other institutions in the years ahead.”

The tour will include presentations of I Shall Not Hate by Izzeldin Abuelaish and Shay Pitovksy, Via Dolorosa by David Hare, and the film adaptation of Aaron Davidman’s Wrestling Jerusalem to the University of Oklahoma, Grinnell College, and Eastern Mennonite University. The festival tour will culminate with a presentation of excerpts of the works at the University of Chicago’s Logan Center for the Arts.