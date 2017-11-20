Serenbe Playhouse Announces 2018 Season

Brittany Ellis, Will Ellis Skelton, and Allie Southwood in "The Snow Queen" at Serenbe Playhouse in 2014. (Photo by BreeAnne Clowdus)

The company’s season, titled ‘Voyage,’ will take audiences on an aquatic adventure.

ATLANTA: Serenbe Playhouse has announced its 2018 season, featuring six performances to be presented on or in nearby bodies of water.

“While planning season nine, I felt a gravitational pull toward the water,” said executive and artistic director Brian Clowdus in a statement. “I tried to fight it for months but ultimately embraced it. Water gives us life, and here we are after our most rebellious season returning to it. Every show will be set on or in the water in lakes and rivers in Serenbe.”

The voyage will start with Disney’s The Little Mermaid (March 28-April 22, 2018), with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright. In this production, Ariel’s grotto will feature ocean trash. Ryan Oliveti will direct.

Next up will be the world premiere of Peter Pan (May 31-Aug. 26, 2018), an immersive adaptation of the classic tale.

Following will be Titanic (July 10-Aug. 12, 2018), with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone. Clowdus will helm this musical about the passenger liner that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The season will continue with Chekhov’s The Seagull (Sept. 5-30, 2018), about the artistic and romantic conflicts that entangle a young playwright and a group of performers. Anthony Dinkova will direct.

Next will be The Sleepy Hollow Experience (Sept. 26- Nov. 4, 2018), a new adaptation by Clowdus with text assistance by Rachel Teagle, in an immersive take on Washington Irving’s legend of the headless horseman.

The season will conclude with The Snow Queen (Nov. 28-Dec. 30, 2018), adapted by Teagle from Han Christian Andersen, which follows a brave girl on a quest to save her brother from the mysterious Snow Queen.

Founded in 2009, Serenbe Playhouse produces site-specific works that connect art, nature, and community.