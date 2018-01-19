Centre Stage Announces 2018-19 Season

"Jekyll & Hyde The Musical" at Centre Stage in 2016.

The season will feature musicals, dramas, and new plays.

GREENVILLE, S.C.: Centre Stage has announced its 2018-19 season, featuring thirteen productions.

The season will begin with Dreamgirls (Sept. 13-29), with book and lyrics by Tom Eyen, and music by Henry Kreiger. The musical tells the story of three young singers plunged into the marvelous and merciless world of the music industry, featuring songs including “I Am Changing” and “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.”

Next up will be Dale Wasserman’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (Nov. 1-17), about a group of inmates at a mental institution who rally together to shake up the tyrannical program.

Following will be Laughing All the Way: An Original Variety Show (Dec. 6-22), a collection of original holiday sketches, classic Christmas tunes, and more.

The season will continue with Shaboom-Shaboom (Jan. 17-Feb. 9, 2019), a musical featuring popular songs from the 1950s and ’60s.

Next up will be Into the Woods (March 14-April 6, 2019), with book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, about a baker and his wife cursed by a wicked witch who must venture into the forest to reverse the spell.

Following will be Noises Off (May 9-25, 2019), by Michael Frayn, a slapstick comedy about a troupe of actors rehearsing for a show.

Next will be Driving Miss Daisy (June 13-30, 2019), by Alfred Uhry, about the friendship between an elderly Jewish widow and her African-American driver during the Civil Rights Movement.

The mainstage season will conclude with Rockabilly Heaven (July 25-Aug. 17, 2019), a musical featuring honkytonk and rock music.

The company’s studio season will begin with World Builders (Nov. 6, 7, 13, 14, 2018), by Johnna Adams, about two schizophrenic patients in a clinical trial whose fantastical adventures in their minds lead them to fall in love.

Next will be John Patrick Shanley’s Doubt (Jan. 22, 23, 29, 30, 2019), about a nun leading a St. Nicholas School in the Bronx who suspects that a young priest is having inappropriate relations with a male student.

Following will be Joe Musso’s Treehouse (March 26-27, April 2-3, 2019), about a man who travels back in time to relive his teenage years as a way of moving on from his wife’s death. The play won Centre Stage’s 2017 New Play Festival.

Following will be Kim Rosenstock’s Tigers Be Still (May 14-15, 21-22, 2019), about a young woman navigating the real world after receiving her master’s degree in art therapy.

The season will conclude with Good People (June 18-19, 25-26, 2019), by David Lindsay-Abaire, about a single mother struggling to care for her mentally disabled daughter and seeks refuge in a childhood friend who is now a successful doctor.

Centre Stage, founded in 1983, develops and produces new works in addition to presenting classic and contemporary plays and musicals.