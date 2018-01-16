New Jersey Rep Announces 2018 Season

"The Calling" by Joel Stone, at New Jersey Repertory Company through Feb. 4.

The company will present five world premiere plays and a reading series.

LONG BRANCH, N.J: New Jersey Repertory Company has announced its 2018 season, featuring five world premiere productions and a reading series.

The season will begin with the world premiere of Joel Stone’s The Calling (Jan. 4-Feb. 4), commissioned by NJPAC’s Stage Exchange in association with NJTA. In this psychological thriller, a man of faith and an ICU nurse wage a battle about life and death following a funeral. The cast will include Ames Adamson and Jared Michael Delaney, and Evan Bergman will direct.

Next up will be Allison Gregory’s Wild Horses (Feb. 22-March 25), a National New Play Network rolling world premiere, about a transformative summer that changed an adolescent girl forever. Estelle Bajou will star and artistic director SuzAnne Barabas will direct.

Following will be the world premiere of Chloé Hung’s Issei, He Say (April 19-May 20), about a woman reflecting on her first year living in Canada as an immigrant in 1969, when her Chinese family moved next door to a Japanese-Canadian man. Jeff Liu will direct.

The season will continue with the world premiere of Adam Szymkowicz’s Mercy (June 14-July 15), about a man whose life changes when he meets the person responsible for his wife’s untimely death. Markus Potter will direct.

The season will conclude with the world premiere of Wolf at the Door (Oct. 18-Nov. 18) by Marisela Treviño Orta, about a woman finding the strength to stand up to her abusive husband.

Also part of the programming will be Monday night salon readings. The series will feature We Will Not Be Silent (Jan. 15) by David Meyers, and Jack Canfora’s Little Treasons (Jan. 22).

Founded in 1997, New Jersey Repertory Company produces new plays.