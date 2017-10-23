Crossroads Theatre Company Announces 2017-18 Season

James Miles and Turron Kofi Alleyne in "Fly" at Crossroads Theatre Company in 2009. (Photo by Jane Hoffer)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.: Crossroads Theatre Company has announced its 2017-18 season, featuring three mainstage productions.

The season will start with The Mecca Tales (Nov. 8-12), by Rohina Malik, about five Muslim women on the Hajj pilgrimage whose limits are tested when the bus breaks down a few miles short of their destination. The play will be presented in collaboration with Voyage Theater Company, and Kareem Fahemy will direct.

Next up will be Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Feb. 1-4, 2018), by Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby, Jr. The musical, about the music of the Harlem Renaissance, will be co-presented with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). André De Shields will choreograph and direct.

The season will conclude with the world premiere of Pia Wilson’s Back to the Real (May 11-20, 2018), about a brother and sister who define which black lives matter after learning more about one of their fiancé’s heritage.

Founded in 1978, Crossroads Theatre Company produces plays and musicals that examine the African-American experience and promotes the work of Africa and African-American artists.