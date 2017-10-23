Dramatist Guild Honors Paula Vogel and David Yazbek

NEW YORK CITY: The Dramatists Guild of America has named Paula Vogel the recipient of the 2016 Hull-Warriner Award for her play Indecent, and David Yazbek the 2017 Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for his score to The Band’s Visit. The winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony tonight in New York City.

“We are thrilled to present the Hull-Warriner Award to Paula Vogel for her brilliant work, Indecent, and the Loewe Award to David Yazbek for his stirring score to The Band’s Visit,” said Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Dramatists Guild council member and awards committee chair, in a statement. “The awards are testament to the power of dramatists and are a celebration of their gifts by some of their biggest supporters—fellow artists, craftsmen, and colleagues.”

The Hull-Warriner Award is the only award given by playwrights to other playwrights. Each year, the Dramatists Guild selects an American author whose work deals with relevant social, political, or religious themes. Finalists for the Hull-Warriner Award include Itamar Moses and David Yazbek for The Band’s Visit; Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for Dear Evan Hansen; J.T. Rogers for Oslo; George C. Wolfe for Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed; and Lynn Nottage for Sweat.

The Frederick Loewe Award for composers, given by the Frederick Loewe Foundation, recognizes a theatrical score presented in New York during the previous season.