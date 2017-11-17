Central Works Slates 2018 Season of World Premieres

BERKELEY, CALIF.: Central Works has announced its 2018 season, comprising four world premieres.
The season begins with Bamboozled, by Patricia Milton (Feb. 17-March 18, 2018), a comedy about a Daughter of the Confederacy defrauded out of family Civil War heirlooms worth more than $1 million.
Next is Gary Graves’s Palace Wreckers, Inc (May 12-June 10, 2018), described simply as “comedy with a vengeance!”
Following is King of Cuba (July 21-Aug. 19, 2018), which Cristina García adapts from her comic novel of the same name.
The season closes with Graves’s Chekhov’s WARD 6 (Oct. 13-Nov. 11, 2018), descrbied as “a tale of madness, alienation, and moral responsibility.”
Founded in 1990, Central Works produces new plays using three basic strategies: with the Central Works Method, a collaborative development model; in the Central Works Writers Workshop; an ongoing commissioning program for local playwrights; and in arrangements with other development organizations. The theatre will perform its 2018 season at the Berkeley City Club.