Central Works Slates 2018 Season of World Premieres

Erin Mei-Ling Stuart in Patricia Milton's "Hearts of Palm" at Central Works in 2016. (Photo by by J. Norrena)

The season includes new plays by Patricia Milton and Gary Graves, and Cristina García’s adaptation of her novel, ‘King of Cuba.’

BERKELEY, CALIF.: Central Works has announced its 2018 season, comprising four world premieres.

The season begins with Bamboozled, by Patricia Milton (Feb. 17-March 18, 2018), a comedy about a Daughter of the Confederacy defrauded out of family Civil War heirlooms worth more than $1 million.

Next is Gary Graves’s Palace Wreckers, Inc (May 12-June 10, 2018), described simply as “comedy with a vengeance!”

Following is King of Cuba (July 21-Aug. 19, 2018), which Cristina García adapts from her comic novel of the same name.

The season closes with Graves’s Chekhov’s WARD 6 (Oct. 13-Nov. 11, 2018), descrbied as “a tale of madness, alienation, and moral responsibility.”

Founded in 1990, Central Works produces new plays using three basic strategies: with the Central Works Method, a collaborative development model; in the Central Works Writers Workshop; an ongoing commissioning program for local playwrights; and in arrangements with other development organizations. The theatre will perform its 2018 season at the Berkeley City Club.