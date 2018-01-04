American Theatre Wing Announces Hewes Design Awards

NEW YORK CITY: The American Theatre Wing (ATW) has announced the recipients of the Henry Hewes Design Awards. More than 200 productions were considered for nominations of designers working on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off-off Broadway venues.

The winners are scenic designer Laura Jellinek, A Life at Playwrights Horizons; costume designer Machine Dazzle, Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music at St. Ann’s Warehouse; costume designer Toni-Leslie James, Come From Away on Broadway; lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit at Atlantic Theater Company; and projection designer Jared Mezzocchi, Vietgone at Manhattan Theatre Club. The designers will be lauded at a luncheon on Jan. 23 in New York City.

The Henry Hewes Design Awards committee includes theatre critics Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, David Barbour, David Cote, Glenda Frank, Helen Shaw, Michael Sommers, and Martha Wade Steketee.

The awards were established in 1965 as the Maharam Awards, which were later known called the American Theatre Wing Design Awards. In 1999, the awards were renamed in honor of the theatre critic and ATW trustee Henry Hewes.