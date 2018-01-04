American Theatre Wing Announces 2017 Classroom Resource Grants

NEW YORK CITY: The American Theatre Wing has announced the recipients of the 2017 Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative Classroom Resource Grants. Fourteen public schools across the country will receive grants totaling an amount of $240,000 to support theatre education programs.

“Since we launched Andrew’s amazing Initiative last year, we have expanded our program to cover even more schools across every corner of this country,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, in a statement. “With almost a quarter million dollars available for this year’s Classroom Resource Grants, we have been able to double the number of recipient schools. I am beyond thrilled for the additional local programs we can help bolster, along with the countless students who will reap the benefits.”

This year’s recipients include Arlington Middle School, Lawrence, Mass.; Bryan Community Focus Program, Lincoln, Neb.; Charlestown High School, Boston; Cordova High School, Rancho Cordova, Calif.; Cypress Creek High School, Orlando, Fla.; Eagle Rock Elementary School, Los Angeles; North Graham Elementary School, Graham, N.C.; Oakland Technical High School, Oakland, Calif.; Mickey Mantle School PS 811 @ 149, New York City; Ron Brown Academy Middle School 57, Brooklyn; Snipes Academy of Arts and Design, Wilmington, N.C.; South Plantation High School, Plantation, Fla.; Southaven High School, Southaven, Miss.; and Western Middle School for the Arts. Louisville.

A gift of $100,000 awarded by the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust has doubled the amount of recipients this year.

“Arts education, and making theatre available to all young persons, is vital to the growth of our culture and society,” said Andrew Lloyd Webber in a statement. “The grant proposals received this year have shown the widespread need for arts funding in primary and secondary schools across America. I am proud that we are now entering the second year of this program, and am excited for the years to come.”