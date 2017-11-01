The 2017 Barrymores: 11th Hour and the Wilma Theater Win Big

PHILADELPHIA: Theatre Philadelphia has announced the recipients of the 2017 Barrymore Award for Excellence in Theatre. The Barrymore Awards were awarded at a ceremony on Oct. 30 at the Merriam Theater.
This year’s celebration honored Penelope Reed, director emeritus of Hedgerow Theatre Company, with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
In addition to awarding performances and productions, the Barrymore Awards also recognized artists and organizations. The Virginia Brown Martin Philadelphia Award, with a cash prize of $25,000, went to Peaceable Kingdom by Mary Tuomanen at Orbiter 3. Finalists included Buzzer at Theatre Exile, The Mountaintop at People’s Light, and WHITE at Theatre Horizon. Each finalist received $2,500.
Tuomanen received the F. Otto Haas Award for Emerging Philadelphia Theatre Artist, with a $15,000 award. The finalists included Rachel Camp, Jaylene Clark Owens, Katherine Fritz, Allison Heishman, and Rebecca Wright, who each took home $2,000.
EgoPo Classical Theatre was the recipient of the$10,000 June and Steve Wolfson Award for Evolving Theatre Company. The finalists were the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, Curio Theatre Company, Quintessence Theatre Group, Simpatico Theatre, and Tribe of Fools.
The Victory Foundation Award for Outstanding Theatre Education Program, with a $7,500 prize, was awarded to Curio Theatre Company. The finalists included Lantern Theater Company, Theatre Exile, and Theatre Horizon.
The complete list of winners is below:
Outstanding Overall Production of a Play
The Seagull, EgoPo Classic Theater
Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical
Lizzie, 11th Hour Theatre Company
Independence Foundation Award for Outstanding New Play/Musical
How to Use a Knife by Will Snider, InterAct Theatre Company
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Blanka Zizka, When the Rain Stops Falling, the Wilma Theater
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Kate Galvin, Lizzie, 11th Hour Theatre Company
Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play *TIE
Jered McLenigan, Constellations, the Wilma Theater
Matteo Scammell, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Arden Theatre Company
Charlotte Cushman Award for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play
Patrese D. McClain, The Mountaintop, People’s Light
Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical
Alex Bechtel, The Light Princess, Arden Theatre Company
Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical
Alex Keiper, Lizzie, 11th Hour Theatre Company
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play
David Bardeen, Grand Concourse, Theatre Horizon
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play
Hillary Parker, You for Me for You, InterAct Theatre Company
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
Caroline Dooner, Gypsy, Arden Theatre Company
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
Doug Hara, A New Brain, Theatre Horizon
Outstanding Scenic Design
Thom Weaver, The Seagull, EgoPo Classic Theater
Outstanding Costume Design
Rebecca Kanach, Peaceable Kingdom, Orbiter 3
Earl Girls Award for Outstanding Lighting Design
Yi Zhao, When the Rain Stops Falling, the Wilma Theater
Clear Sound Award for Outstanding Sound Design
Christopher Colucci, When the Rain Stops Falling, the Wilma Theater
Outstanding Original Music
Alex Bechtel and Anthony Lawton, The Light Princess, Arden Theatre Company
Outstanding Choreography/Movement
Michael Cosenza, Antihero, Tribe of Fools
Outstanding Music Direction
Dan Kazemi, Lizzie, 11th Hour Theatre Company
Temple University Award for Outstanding Ensemble a Play
When the Rain Stops Falling, the Wilma Theater
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical, Lizzie, 11th Hour Theatre Company