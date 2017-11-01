The 2017 Barrymores: 11th Hour and the Wilma Theater Win Big

"Lizzie," by Steven Cheslik-Demeyer, Alan Stevens Hewitt, and Tim Maner, at 11th Hour Theatre Company in Philadelphia.

Top shows this year were the rock musical ‘Lizzie’ and the play ‘When the Rain Stops Falling.’

PHILADELPHIA: Theatre Philadelphia has announced the recipients of the 2017 Barrymore Award for Excellence in Theatre. The Barrymore Awards were awarded at a ceremony on Oct. 30 at the Merriam Theater.

This year’s celebration honored Penelope Reed, director emeritus of Hedgerow Theatre Company, with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to awarding performances and productions, the Barrymore Awards also recognized artists and organizations. The Virginia Brown Martin Philadelphia Award, with a cash prize of $25,000, went to Peaceable Kingdom by Mary Tuomanen at Orbiter 3. Finalists included Buzzer at Theatre Exile, The Mountaintop at People’s Light, and WHITE at Theatre Horizon. Each finalist received $2,500.

Tuomanen received the F. Otto Haas Award for Emerging Philadelphia Theatre Artist, with a $15,000 award. The finalists included Rachel Camp, Jaylene Clark Owens, Katherine Fritz, Allison Heishman, and Rebecca Wright, who each took home $2,000.

EgoPo Classical Theatre was the recipient of the$10,000 June and Steve Wolfson Award for Evolving Theatre Company. The finalists were the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, Curio Theatre Company, Quintessence Theatre Group, Simpatico Theatre, and Tribe of Fools.

The Victory Foundation Award for Outstanding Theatre Education Program, with a $7,500 prize, was awarded to Curio Theatre Company. The finalists included Lantern Theater Company, Theatre Exile, and Theatre Horizon.

The complete list of winners is below:

Outstanding Overall Production of a Play

The Seagull, EgoPo Classic Theater

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

Lizzie, 11th Hour Theatre Company

Independence Foundation Award for Outstanding New Play/Musical

How to Use a Knife by Will Snider, InterAct Theatre Company

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Blanka Zizka, When the Rain Stops Falling, the Wilma Theater

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Kate Galvin, Lizzie, 11th Hour Theatre Company

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play *TIE

Jered McLenigan, Constellations, the Wilma Theater

Matteo Scammell, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Arden Theatre Company

Charlotte Cushman Award for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play

Patrese D. McClain, The Mountaintop, People’s Light

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical

Alex Bechtel, The Light Princess, Arden Theatre Company

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical

Alex Keiper, Lizzie, 11th Hour Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

David Bardeen, Grand Concourse, Theatre Horizon

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Hillary Parker, You for Me for You, InterAct Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Caroline Dooner, Gypsy, Arden Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Doug Hara, A New Brain, Theatre Horizon

Outstanding Scenic Design

Thom Weaver, The Seagull, EgoPo Classic Theater

Outstanding Costume Design

Rebecca Kanach, Peaceable Kingdom, Orbiter 3



Earl Girls Award for Outstanding Lighting Design

Yi Zhao, When the Rain Stops Falling, the Wilma Theater



Clear Sound Award for Outstanding Sound Design

Christopher Colucci, When the Rain Stops Falling, the Wilma Theater



Outstanding Original Music

Alex Bechtel and Anthony Lawton, The Light Princess, Arden Theatre Company

Outstanding Choreography/Movement

Michael Cosenza, Antihero, Tribe of Fools



Outstanding Music Direction

Dan Kazemi, Lizzie, 11th Hour Theatre Company

Temple University Award for Outstanding Ensemble a Play

When the Rain Stops Falling, the Wilma Theater

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical, Lizzie, 11th Hour Theatre Company