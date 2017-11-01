Samuel French Awards 2017 Winners

NEW YORK CITY: Samuel French has announced the recipients of the second annual Samuel French Awards. Winners Ken Ludwig, Dominique Morisseau, and the writing team of Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen, were awarded at a private ceremony on Oct. 16.

“Samuel French has a tradition of proudly celebrating those who make theatre happen,” said Nathan Collins, president of Samuel French, in a statement. “We are thrilled to acknowledge the work of Ken, Dominique, Chris, and Nathan with the Samuel French Awards this year. Each of their contributions to the theatre have made a direct impact on artists, students, and audiences across the country. We are pleased to recognize their talents and roles in our community.”

Ludwig received the Award for Sustained Excellence in American Theatre. The award is given to a Samuel French playwright, composer, or lyricist whose work has been produced across the nation, at both amateur and professional levels. In addition to the award, a donation will be made to the McCarter Theatre on behalf of Ludwig.

Morisseau is the 2017 recipient of the Award for Impact & Activism in the Theatre Community, given to an individual who has significantly impacted the theatre community through activism in the past year. Morisseau has selected Detroit Public Theatre to receive a donation from Samuel French on her behalf.

Miller and Tysen were presented the Next Step Award, given to emerging playwrights, composers, or lyricists who have demonstrated talent. The award will support the development of a current or shelved project.