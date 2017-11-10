Theatre Communications Group Announces Its 2017 Gala

The organization’s sixth annual gala will celebrate the creative team of ‘War Paint’ and the National Council for the American Theatre.

NEW YORK CITY: Theatre Communications Group’s annual gala will take place on Monday, Nov. 13 at Espace in New York City. The event will celebrate the creative team of War Paint, and honor Scott Frankel, Michael Greif, Michael Korie, and Doug Wright. The National Council for the American Theatre, celebrating its 20-year anniversary, will also be recognized. The council, made up of theatre trustees from across the country, advises and supports TCG in helping to ensure the health and vitality of resident theatres.

“I am moved by the complex and wonderful national theatre ecology we enjoy, with remarkable artists such as Doug, Michael, Scott, and Michael, resident theatres such as the Goodman—that invest in new work and giving it the highest visibility, and volunteer trustees who support the work at every stage,” said TCG board chair, Kevin Moriarty of the Dallas Theater Center.

The gala will feature performances by War Paint cast members John Dossett and Chris Hoch. The evening will also include a performance by actor Samuel E. Wright, who originated the role of Mufasa in The Lion King on Broadway—a production that is also celebrating a 20-year run.

The gala will also recognize TCG’s accomplishments and raise support for its programs and services. Highlights from the past year include the national conference in Portland, Ore., that brought together nearly 1,000 theatre practitioners for skills-building and knowledge-sharing; the awarding of $1.184 million in Audience (R)Evolution Cohort Grants to innovative audience-engagement projects; and the publication of award-winning works by both established and emerging playwrights like the Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat by Lynn Nottage, and Tony Award winners Dear Evan Hansen by Steven Levenson and Oslo by J.T. Rogers. TCG will also celebrate the culmination of the Legacy Leaders of Color video series and the launch of the third cohort of the Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Institute.

TCG previously announced that the gala honorees would be actors Phylicia Rashad and Condola Rashad. But both could no longer participate due to schedule conflicts.

“Phylicia and Condola Rashad have never performed on the same stage,” said TCG executive director Teresa Eyring in a statement. “Because of their difficult schedules these brilliant actors will continue their separate performances. TCG still hopes to be the first to unite their remarkable talents in a future season.”

Condola Rashad added, “We apologize for the circumstances that rendered us unavailable, but send many congratulations to the honorees.”