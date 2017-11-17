Amphibian Stage Names Linsey Retcofsky Managing Director

FORT WORTH, TEXAS: Amphibian Stage Productions has promoted Linsey Retcofsky, who has served as associate producer since 2013, to managing director. The position was last filled by Rebecca Allard, who departed the company in 2014.

“This promotion is a big step for both Linsey and Amphibian as a whole,” said artistic director Kathleen Culebro in a statement. “Her organizational and strategic skills have been vital to delivering high artistic quality in our productions, and we are excited for her to apply those skills to the operations of the entire company. She’s an invaluable asset to us and the arts community in Fort Worth.”

Prior to Amphibian Stage Productions, Retcofsky worked as a stage manager at companies including Jubilee Theatre, WaterTower Theatre, Shakespeare Dallas, Project X, Broken Gears Project Theatre, and Amphibian Stage Productions. She served as stage manager for The Panther’s Scream and Other Texas Tales at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and for the world premiere of Erik Ehn’s Diamond Dick: The Tulsa Race Riots of 1921 at Project X Theatre and La MaMa. She was accepted into the Kennedy Center Summer Playwriting Intensive in 2008. She holds a Master of Arts in theatre from Texas Woman’s University, and a Bachelor of Arts in drama from Lee University.