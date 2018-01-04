Echo Theater Company Announces 2018 Season

"Fixed" by Boni Alvarez, at Echo Theater Company in 2017.

The season will include works by Yusuf Toporov, Daniel Talbott, Molly Smith Metzler, and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

LOS ANGELES: Echo Theater Company has announced its 2018 season, featuring four plays.

“Four plays for our time: poignant, disturbing, funny, biting and heart-breaking,” said artistic director Chris Fields in a statement. “How do we go on? Playwrights always seem to know the answer.”

The season will begin with the world premiere of Yusuf Toporov’s An Undivided Heart (March 16-April 22), presented as a coproduction with Circle X Company, a thriller and part spiritual mystery that explores how people move on in the face of unspeakable acts. The cast will include Tim Wright, and Fields will direct.

Next up will be What Happened When (April 11-26), by Daniel Talbott, a memory play about three siblings protecting each other from a monster in their house.

Following will be Molly Smith Metzler’s Cry It Out (July 14-Aug. 19), a comic drama about the absurdities of new motherhood.

The season will conclude with Gloria (Sept. 15-Oct. 21), by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, about an office of editorial assistants in New York City who will do anything to get ahead in the industry.

Founded in 1997, Echo Theater Company has an acting ensemble and is committed to producing new work.