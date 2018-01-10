Parity Productions Partners With Show-Score to Promote Gender Equity

Nick Carrillo, Jessie Cannizzaro, Madeleine Bundy, Andy Miller, Eleanor Philips, and James Fouhey in "Puffs," which is on Parity Productions' Qualifying Productions list. (Photo by Hunter Canning)

The team-up will allow New York theatregoers to pick from shows with at least 50 percent female or trans people on the creative team.

NEW YORK CITY: Parity Productions has announced a partnership with Show-Score to promote New York City productions for which women and transgender artists make up 50 percent of the creative team. Parity Productions’s advocacy initiative, the Qualifying Productions program, will promote shows that support gender parity to Show-Score’s members.

“We are big fans of Show-Score and the way they connect their community of theatregoers to shows across Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off,” said Ludovica Villar-Hauser, founder and artistic director of Parity Productions, in a statement. “This partnership is thrilling because, in addition to being fans of the site, it gives us an even greater platform to expand our Qualifying Productions program.”

Productions that achieve or surpass gender parity, with a public run of at least two weeks, are listed on the company’s website and shared in a monthly email newsletter. The qualifying shows will now also be listed on Show-Score’s website in a special section dedicated to gender parity.

“Parity Productions is unique in its commitment to advocacy for women and transgender artists, and to a fairer hiring standard across the industry. The passion with which they champion productions across the city is inspiring,” said Show-Score co-founder Deeksha Gaur in a statement. “Seventy percent of our member community—and the majority of all theatre audiences—identify as women, yet creative teams still skew heavily male. We are thrilled to offer promotional support to productions that more closely reflect the diversity of our membership and of theater fans in general.”