Rachel Fink Named Executive Director of Lookingglass Theatre

She is currently the managing director of Theatre Bay Area, and will begin her new job next month.

CHICAGO: Lookingglass Theatre Company has appointed Rachel L. Fink as its new executive director. She will start her new job on Feb. 19. She succeeds Rachel Kraft, who stepped down after 12 years with the company.

“I have long been a fan of Lookingglass Theatre Company and am incredibly privileged to join the team,” Fink said in a statement. “My work as an arts leader has always been about collaboratively creating the space and resources for the company to transform, flourish, and succeed. I am thrilled to join an organization whose values and approach to excellence matches my own and I eagerly look forward to our work together in a community which shows up and values its arts.”

Fink is currently the managing director of Theatre Bay Area, a service organization based in California that serves more than 300 theatre companys and 2,000 individual artists in the region. Under her leadership TBA experienced a surplus after years of deficits. Prior to that, she spent 16 years at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where she founded its School of Theatre, which now serves over 23,000 students annually.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Rachel,” said Lookingglass artistic director Heidi Stillman. “She is clear-headed and whip-smart. We knew of Rachel from her long-time stellar work at Berkeley Rep, a company that Lookingglass has partnered with many times over the years. We think she is a great match for us at this point in our trajectory as an ensemble theatre company. Rachel will be a great asset in the larger Chicago theatre community as well.”