Shaina Taub Wins 2017 Fred Ebb Award

NEW YORK CITY: The Fred Ebb Foundation, in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company, has named Shaina Taub the winner of its 13th annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters. The prize includes $60,000 and a showcase of Taub’s work.

Taub will be presented with the award on Nov. 27 at the American Airlines Theater. Taub is a songwriter and performer. Recently, she adapted Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and As You Like It into musicals, which were both produced by the Public Theater as part of its Public Works program. She wrote songs and starred in Bill Irwin and David Shiner’s Old Hats, directed by Tina Landau at the Signature Theatre. She is the winner of the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award, a Jonathan Larson Grant, and the ASCAP Foundation Lucille and Jack Yellen Award.

Previous winners of the Fred Ebb Award include Steve Lutvak and Robert L. Freedman (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days). The award is named after writer, lyricist, composer and director Fred Ebb, whose musical theatre credits include Cabaret and The Scottsboro Boys. It is presented by the Fred Ebb Foundation, which is funded by royalties from Ebb’s work.