Northern Sky Theater Announces 2018 Summer Season

"Lumberjacks in Love" at Northern Sky Theater. (Photo by Len Villano)

The slate includes two new musicals and a sing-along twist on audience favorite ‘Lumberjacks in Love.’

FISH CREEK, WISC.: Northern Sky Theater has announced its 2018 summer season in Door County, Wisc., including two premiere musical comedies playing in rotating repertory at their outdoor amphitheater in Peninsula State Park, and a new twist on one of its all-time favorite shows.

Boxcar, written by Laurie Flanigan Hegge and James Valcq, tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a boy and two hobos in the 1930s. “Laurie was one of the authors of Loose Lips Sink Ships and James composed the music for Victory Farm,” said Northern Sky artistic director Jeff Herbst in a statement. “It’s exciting to have these two accomplished artists collaborating for the first time on a Northern Sky world premiere.”

Dairy Heirs, written by new collaborators Joel Kopischke, Eva Nimmer, and Alissa Rhode, is touted as a “modern-day Moo-sical” about siblings wrestling over the future of their family farm.

Finally, Northern Sky’s most beloved show, Fred Alley and James Kaplan’s Lumberjacks in Love, will make another one-show-a-week appearance, but this time around performances will be offered where the audience is invited to sing along and dress up in outfits inspired by the show.

“We’re expecting hordes of Dirty Bobs, Blues Soaps, Annabelle Bravehearts, and lumberjacks of every shade and imagination,” said managing director Dave Maier in a statement. “We think this is a perfect way to celebrate the popularity and longevity of this Northern Sky gem.”

Northern Sky’s Summer Season runs from June 13-Aug. 25, 2018, at the Peninsula State Park Amphitheater in Fish Creek. Tickets go on sale April 2, 2018, Northern Sky Theater is a nonprofit professional theatre that produces original musical shows in repertory from June through August, then continues its performances into the fall with shows at the Door Community Auditorium and town halls in September and October and over the Christmas holiday.