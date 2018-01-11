Lin-Manuel Miranda Wins 2018 Monte Cristo Award

WATERFORD, CONN.: The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center has named Lin-Manuel Miranda as the recipient of the 18th Monte Cristo Award. Miranda will be lauded at a gala in New York City this April.

“Lin-Manuel’s pioneering spirit continues to transform the American theatre landscape since he first launched and developed his In The Heights at the O’Neill in 2005, and through every endeavor he undertakes,” said executive director Preston Whiteway in a statement. “Not since Eugene O’Neill has there been someone who so firmly plants American theatre in the cultural landscape of this nation, and worldwide. We are delighted to recognize him with our 2018 Monte Cristo Award.”

The Monte Cristo Award is given to a prominent theatre artist whose work has had a profound impact on the American theatre field. This past May, the Miranda Family Fund announced their commitment to provide scholarships for artists of color to attend the O’Neill’s National Theater Institute.

“The O’Neill is a place I will always hold near to my heart,” said Miranda in a statement. “It’s a great honor to receive this award and to continue to work with the O’Neill to raise money for scholarships so that more and more artists can benefit from the teachers and mentors and the space they create.”