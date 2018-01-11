Offscript: The Director’s Path

In this podcast episode, recorded live at the Robert Moss Theater, directors Anne Kauffman, Rachel Chavkin, Anne Bogart, and Liesl Tommy discusses the hows and whys of directing.

This month, we’re offering an audio version of a live event we held on Jan. 8 to celebrate our January issue on directing training. We assembled a panel of all-star directors: Anne Kauffman (Marvin’s Room), Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Anne Bogart (SITI Company), and Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed). In front of a live audience at Playwrights Downtown‘s Robert Moss Theater in New York City, these experienced helmers discussed how why and how they became directors, how to build a career as a director, and why they love (or hate) coffee meetings. AT staff writer Allison Considine moderated. Our producer is Kirby Pate.

Download the episode here. Subscribe via RSS, iTunes, Google Play, or Stitcher.

You can view the Facebook Live video of the panel discussion below: