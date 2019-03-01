Dallas Theater Center Season to Feature Kim Jong-un Play

Christopher Llewyn Ramirez, Kyle Igneczi, Jon Shaver and Ace Anderson in "Sweat" at Dallas Theater Center. (Photo by Karen Almond)

DALLAS: Dallas Theater Center has announced the productions for its 2019-20 season. It will contain seven productions.

The season will open with In the Heights by Lin-Manuel Miranda, about the Latinx neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City. In the Heights will be directed by James Vasquez.

Next will be Ann by Holland Taylor, about former Texas governor Ann Richards. Tony-nominated actor Jayne Atkinson will star as the eponymous Ann. The play will be a co-production with Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

Kate Hamill‘s adaptation of Little Women by Louisa May Alcott will be next, about a family of sisters living during the Civil War.

Next will be American Mariachi by José Cruz Gonzalez, about a woman who starts an all-female mariachi band. Henry Godinez will direct the comedy.

After that will be Dominique Morriseau’s drama Pipeline, about a Black mother struggling to give her son a future.

Then DTC will produce the world premiere of The Supreme Leader by Don X. Nguyen, which tells the story of a young Kim Jong-un before he became the Supreme Leader of North Korea.

The season will also include two special presentations. Over the holidays DTC will present its annual production of A Christmas Carol, adapted by artistic director Kevin Moriarty and directed by Joel Ferrell.

Then, in summer 2020, DTC will present Public Works Dallas for the fourth year in a row, for which community members and professional artists come together to mount a play for free to the general public. Information will be released at a later date.

Dallas Theater Center is the recipient of the 2017 Regional Tony Award. It was founded in 1959 and produces a six-play season of classics, musicals, and new plays.

