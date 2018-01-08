January 2018 Onstage

"Mankind" by Robert O'Hara, at Playwrights Horizons in New York City through Jan. 28. Pictured: Ariel Shafir, Anson Mount, Bobby Moreno, and David Ryan Smith. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

From literary adaptations to play festivals, check out what is onstage this month.

Here's what's playing this month at TCG theatres nationwide. For the most up-to-date information about performance schedules, contact the theatre or visit Theatre Profiles.

Alabama

Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Montgomery, (334) 271-5353, asf.net

The Snow Queen, Jan 6-Feb 3.

Fly, Jan 26-Feb 11.

Alaska

Perseverance Theatre, Douglas, (907)463-TIXS, perseverancetheatre.org

The Arsonists, Jacqueline Goldfinger; dir: Art Rotch. Jan 11-21.

William Inc., Lucas Rowley; dir: Randy Reinholz. Jan 23-Feb 18.

Arizona

Arizona Theatre Company, Tucson, (520) 622-2823, arizonatheatre.org

Man of La Mancha, book: Dale Wasserman; lyrics: Joe Darion; music: Mitch Leigh; dir: David Bennett. Jan 5-28 (Phoenix). Outside Mullingar, John Patrick Shanley; dir: David Ivers. Jan 20-Feb 10 (Tucson).

Childsplay, Tempe, (480) 350-2822, childsplayaz.org

The Snowy Day and other stories by Ezra Jack Keats, Jerome Hairston; dir: Katie McFadzen. Jan 21-Mar 11.

Invisible Theatre Co, Tucson, (520) 882-9721, invisibletheatre.com

A Twist of Lemmon, Chris Lemmon. Jan 6-7.

The Rogue Theatre, Tucson, (520) 551-2053, theroguetheatre.org

Tales of the Jazz Age, adapt: Cynthia Meier (also dir) from F. Scott Fitzgerald; music: Mary Turcotte. Thru Jul 14.

The Grapes of Wrath, adapt: Frank Galati from John Steinbeck; music: Jacob Sorgen; dir: Joseph McGrath. Jan 11-28.

Arkansas

Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Little Rock, (501) 378-0405, therep.org

The Call, Tanya Barfield; dir: Gilbert McCauley. Jan 24-Feb 11.

TheatreSquared, Fayetteville, (479) 443-5600, theatre2.org

The Humans, Stephen Karam. Jan 24-Feb 18.

California

AlterTheater Ensemble, San Rafael, (415) 454-2787, altertheater.org

Bondage, Star Finch; dir: Elizabeth Carter. Jan 11-21.

American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco, (415) 749-2228, act-sf.org

The Birthday Party, Harold Pinter; dir: Carey Perloff. Jan 10-Feb 4.

Antaeus Theatre Company, Glendale, (818) 506-1983, antaeus.org

The Hothouse, Harold Pinter; dir: Nike Doukas. Jan 18-Mar 11.

Aurora Theatre Company, Berkeley, (510) 843-4822, auroratheatre.org

Widowers’ Houses, George Bernard Shaw; dir: Joy Carlin. Jan 26-Feb 25.

Capital Stage Company, Sacramento, (916) 995-5464, capstage.org

The Nether, Jennifer Haley. Jan 24-Feb 25.

Center Repertory Company, Walnut Creek, (925) 943-7469, centerrep.org

Red Speedo, Lucas Hnath. Jan 26-Feb 24.

Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, (213) 972-4400, centertheatregroup.org

Elliot, a Soldier’s Fugue, Quiara Alegría Hudes; dir: Shishir Kurup. Jan 27-Feb 25.

Water by the Spoonful, Quiara Alegría Hudes; dir: Lileana Blain-Cruz. Jan 31-Mar 11.

City Lights Theater Company, San Jose, cltc.org

Alabama Story, Kenneth Jones; dir: Lisa Mallette. Jan 18-Feb 18.

Coachella Valley Repertory, Rancho Mirage, (760) 296-2966, cvrep.org

Romance/Romance, book and lyrics: Barry Harman; music: Keith Herrmann; dir: Ron Celona. Jan 17-Feb 11.

Cygnet Theatre Company, San Diego, (619) 337-1525, cygnettheatre.com

The Last Wife, Kate Hennig; dir: Rob Lutfy. Jan 17-Feb 11.

Diversionary Theatre, San Diego, (619) 220-0097, diversionary.org

Cardboard Piano, Hansol Jung; dir: Jacole Kitchen. Jan 25-Feb 25.

Fountain Theatre, Los Angeles, (323) 663-1525, fountaintheatre.com

The Chosen, adapt: Aaron Posner from Chaim Potok; dir: Simon Levy. Jan 20-Mar 25.

Geffen Playhouse, Los Angeles, (310) 208-5454, geffenplayhouse.org

Ironbound, Martyna Majok; dir: Tyne Rafaeli. Jan 30-Mar 4.

L.A. Theatre Works, Venice, (310) 827-0889, latw.org

On Tour: The Mountaintop, Katori Hall. Jan 12-Apr 23.

The Goodbye Girl, Neil Simon; dir: Marsha Mason. Jan 25-28.

MainStreet Theatre Company, Rancho Cucamonga, (909) 477-2752, lewisfamilyplayhouse.com

Oh Freedom! The Story of the Underground Railroad, Peter Manos; dir: Saundra McClain. Jan 26-Feb 11.

Marin Theatre Company, Mill Valley, (415) 388-5208, marintheatre.org

Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau; dir: Giovanna Sardelli. Jan 25-Feb 18.

Co-production with Theatreworks Silicon Valley

The New Conservatory Theatre Center, San Francisco, (415) 861-8972, nctcsf.org

Avenue Q, book: Jeff Whitty; music and lyrics: Robert Lopez, Jeff Marx; dir: Stephanie Temple. Thru Jan 7.

Still at Risk, Tim Pinckney; dir: Dennis Lickteig. Jan 19-Feb 25.

New Village Arts Theatre, Carlsbad, (760) 433-3245, newvillagearts.org

Cloud Tectonics, Jose Rivera; dir: Herbert Siguenza. Jan 26-Feb 25.

North Coast Repertory Theatre, Solana Beach, (858) 481-1055, northcoastrep.org

Around the World in Eighty Days, adapt: Mark Brown; dir: Allison Bibicoff. Jan 10-Feb 4.

The Old Globe, San Diego, (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org

The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde; dir: Maria Aitken. Jan 27-Mar 4.

The Pasadena Playhouse, (626) 356-7529, pasadenaplayhouse.org

Pirates of Penzance, adapt: The Hypocrites, Sean Graney (also dir), Kevin O’Donnell from W.S. Gilbert (book), Arthur Sullivan (music). Jan 23-Feb 18.

Sacred Fools Theater, Los Angeles, sacredfools.org

Denim Doves, Adrienne Dawes; lyrics: Cyndi Williams; music: Henna Chou, Erik Secrest; dir: Rosie Glen-Lambert. Jan 12-Feb 17.

San Diego Repertory Theatre, (619) 544-1000, sdrep.org

Vietgone, Qui Nguyen; dir: Jesca Prudencio. Jan 25-Feb 18.

San Francisco Playhouse, (415) 677-9596, sfplayhouse.org

A Christmas Story: The Musical, book: Joseph Robinette; lyrics: Benj Pasek; music: Justin Paul; dir: Susi Damilano. Thru Jan 13.

Born Yesterday, Garson Kanin; dir: Susi Damilano. Jan 23-Mar 10.

Scripps Ranch Theatre, San Diego, (858) 578-7728, scrippsranchtheatre.org

Outside Mullingar, John Patrick Shanley. Jan 19-Feb 18.

Shotgun Players, Berkeley, (510) 841-6500, shotgunplayers.org

Collective Rage: A Play in Five Boops, Jen Silverman; dir: Brady Brophy-Hilton. Jan 8-9.

South Coast Repertory, Costa Mesa, (714) 708-5555, scr.org

Shakespeare in Love, adapt: Lee Hall from Marc Norman, Tom Stoppard; dir: Marc Masterson. Jan 13-Feb 10.

Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook, Allison Gregory. Jan 26-Feb 11.

TheatreWorks, Palo Alto, (650) 463-1960, theatreworks.org

Our Great Tchaikovsky, Hershey Felder; music: Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky; dir: Trevor Hay. Jan 10-Feb 4.

Colorado

Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities, Arvada, (720) 898-7200, arvadacenter.org

Sense and Sensibility, Kate Hamill; dir: Lynne Collins. Jan 26-May 6.

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, Boulder, (303) 444-SEAT, betc.org

P3M5 Project, dir: Heather Beasley. Jan 11-21.

Guards at the Taj, Rajiv Joseph; dir: Stephen Weitz. Jan 25-Feb 18.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Theatre Company, Colorado Springs, (719) 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org

Annie, book: Thomas Meehan; lyrics: Martin Charnin; music: Charles Strouse. Thru Jan 7.

Curious Theatre Company, Denver, (303) 623-0524, curioustheatre.org

Detroit ‘67, Dominique Morisseau; dir: Idris Goodwin. Jan 11-Feb 24.

Denver Center Theatre Co, (303) 893-4100, denvercenter.org

Zoey’s Perfect Wedding, Matthew Lopez; dir: Mike Donahue. Jan 19-Feb 25.

American Mariachi, dir: James Vásquez. Jan 26-Feb 25.

OpenStage Theatre & Co, Fort Collins, (970) 221-6730, openstage.com

The Crucible, Arthur Miller; dir: Peter Anthony. Jan 20-Feb 17.

Connecticut

Hartford Stage, (860) 527-5151, hartfordstage.org

Feeding the Dragon, Sharon Washington; dir: Maria Mileaf. Jan 11-Feb 4. Co-production with Primary Stages, NY

Long Wharf Theatre, New Haven, (203) 787-4282, longwharf.org

Office Hour, Julia Cho. Jan 17-Feb 11.

Yale Repertory Theatre, New Haven, (203) 432-1234, yalerep.org

Field Guide, Rude Mechs. Jan 26-Feb 17.

Delaware

Resident Ensemble Players, Newark, (302) 831-2204, rep.udel.edu

Dial “M” for Murder, Frederick Knott; dir: Steve Tague. Jan 18-Feb 4.

District of Columbia

Arena Stage, (202) 488-3300, arenastage.org

Sovereignty, Mary Kathryn Nagle; dir: Molly Smith. Jan 12-Feb 18.

Folger Theatre, (202) 544-7077, folger.edu/theatre

The Way of the World, Theresa Rebeck (also dir). Jan 9-Feb 11.

Mosaic Theater Company of DC, mosaictheater.org

Queens Girl in Africa, Caleen Sinnette Jennings; dir: Paige Hernandez. Jan 4-Feb 4.

Yoga Play, Dipika Guha; dir: Jennifer L. Nelson. Jan 29.

The Shakespeare Theatre Company, (202) 547-1122, shakespearetheatre.org

Hamlet, Shakespeare; dir: Michael Kahn. Jan 16-Feb 25.

Studio Theatre, (202) 332-3300, studiotheatre.org

The Wolves, Sarah DeLappe; dir: Marti Lyons. Jan 16-Mar 4.

Theater J, (202) 777-3210, theaterj.org

Everything Is Illuminated, adapt: Jonathan Safran Foer from Simon Block; dir: Aaron Posner. Jan 11-Feb 4.

Florida

American Stage Theatre Company, St. Petersburg, (727) 823-7529, americanstage.org

A Raisin in the Sun, Lorraine Hansberry; dir: L. Peter Callender. Jan 24-Feb 18.

Asolo Repertory Theatre, Sarasota, (941) 351-8000, asolo.org

Shakespeare in Love, adapt: Lee Hall from Marc Norman, Tom Stoppard; dir: Rachel Rockwell. Jan 10-Mar 28.

Morning After Grace, Carey Crim; dir: Peter Amster. Jan 17-Mar 4.

Florida Repertory Theatre, Fort Myers, (239) 332-4488, floridarep.org

Night and Day: A Cole Porter Revue, book: Robert Cacioppo (also dir); music and lyrics: Cole Porter. Thru Feb 25.

How the Other Half Loves, Alan Ayckbourn; dir: Mark Shanahan. Jan 9-31.

Florida Studio Theatre, Sarasota, (941) 366-9000, floridastudiotheatre.org

Cabaret: Mack the Knife: The Bobby Darin Songbook, Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins; book: Jim Prosser; dir: Catherine Randazzo. Thru Jan 28.

FST Improv: Out of Bounds, dir: Will Luera. Thru Mar 25.

Cabaret: Blue Suede Shoes, Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins; book: Jim Prosser; dir: Catherine Randazzo. Thru Apr 1.

Mainstage: Buyer and Cellar, Jonathan Tolins. Dec 13-Mar 4.

Stage III: How to Use a Knife, Will Snider. Jan 17-Feb 4.

Mainstage: Heisenberg, Simon Stephens. Jan 24-Mar 25.

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples, (866) 811-4111, gulfshoreplayhouse.org

The Price, Arthur Miller; dir: Kristen Coury. Jan 13-Feb 4.

Island City Stage, Wilton Manors, (954) 519-2533, islandcitystage.org

Zanna Don’t, Tim Acito, Alexander Dinelaris; dir: Andy Rogow. Jan 11-Feb 11.

Jobsite Theater, Tampa, (813) 229-7827, jobsitetheater.org

The Tempest, adapt: David Jenkins from Shakespeare; dir: David Jenkins. Jan 19-Feb 18.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Jupiter, (561) 575-2223, jupitertheatre.org

Hairspray, book: Thomas Meehan, Mark O’Donnell; lyrics: Marc Shaiman (also music), Scott Wittman; dir: Bill Fennelly. Jan 9-28.

Palm Beach Dramaworks, West Palm Beach, (561) 514-4042, palmbeachdramaworks.org

Dramalogue Live Interview – Sandy Duncan, Actress, Jan 9.

On Golden Pond, Ernest Thompson; dir: Paul Stancato. Jan 31-Feb 25.

Red Barn Theatre, Key West, (305) 296-9911, redbarntheatre.com

Dancing Lessons, Mark St. Germain; dir: Joy Hawkins. Thru Jan 13.

20th Century Blues, Susan Miller; dir: Joy Hawkins. Jan 23-Feb 17.

Georgia

Actor’s Express, Atlanta, (404) 607-7469, actors-express.com

Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, Tony Kushner; dir: Freddie Ashley, Martin Damien Wilkins. Jan 13-Feb 17.

Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika, Tony Kushner; dir: Freddie Ashley, Martin Damien Wilkins. Jan 18-Feb 17.

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, (404) 733-5000, alliancetheatre.org

Dinosaur!, Jan 9-Feb 18.

Native Guard, Natasha Trethewey; music: Tyrone Jackson; dir: Susan V. Booth. Jan 13-Feb 4.

Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville, (678) 226-6222, auroratheatre.com

Maytag Virgin, Audrey Cefaly; dir: Melissa Foulger. Jan 11-Feb 11.

Cinderella: The Remix, book: Psalmayene 24; lyrics: Psalmayene 24; music: Nick Tha 1Da; dir: Justin Anderson. Jan 18-Feb 10.

Theatrical Outfit, Atlanta, (678) 528-1500, theatricaloutfit.org

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, Lanie Robertson; dir: Eric J. Little. Jan 11-Feb 4.

Hawaii

Honolulu Theatre For Youth, (808) 839-9885, htyweb.org

The Red Balloon, Annie Cusick Wood (also dir). Jan 12-27.

Idaho

Boise Contemporary Theater, (208) 331-9224, bctheater.org

Good Bitch Goes Down, Adam Enright; dir: Tracy Sunderland. Jan 10-20.

Illinois

16th Street Theater, Berwyn, (708) 795-6704, 16thstreettheater.org

Harbur Gate, Kathleen Cahill; dir: Ann Filmer. Jan 11-Feb 17.

American Blues Theater, Chicago, (773) 327-5252, americanbluestheater.com

It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!, dir: Gwendolyn Whiteside. Thru Jan 6.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater, (312) 595-5600, chicagoshakes.com

Red Velvet, Lolita Chakrabarti; dir: Gary Griffin. Thru Jan 21.

Short Shakespeare! A Midsummer Night’s Dream, adapt: Jess McLeod (also dir) from Shakespeare. Jan 24-Mar 10.

Court Theatre, Chicago, (773) 753-4472, courttheatre.org

All My Sons, Arthur Miller; dir: Charles Newell. Jan 11-Feb 11.

First Folio Theatre, Oak Brook, (630) 986-8067, firstfolio.org

Women In Jeopardy, Wendy MacLeod; dir: Janice L. Blixt. Jan 24-Feb 25.

Goodman Theatre, Chicago, (312) 443-3800, goodmantheatre.org

Blind Date, Rogelio Martinez; dir: Robert Falls. Jan 20-Feb 25.

The House Theatre of Chicago, (773) 769-3832, thehousetheatre.com

The Magic Parlour, Dennis Watkins. Thru Jul 28.

Hatfield & McCoy, Shawn Pfautsch (also music); music: Matt Kahler; dir: Matt Hawkins. Jan 19-Mar 11.

Lookingglass Theatre Co, Chicago, (312) 337-0665, lookingglasstheatre.org

Hard Times for These Times, adapt: Heidi Stillman (also dir). Thru Jan 14.

Northlight Theatre, Skokie, (847) 673-6300, northlight.org

Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau; dir: Ron OJ Parson. Jan 25-Mar 4.

Piven Theatre Workshop, Evanston, (847) 866-8049, piventheatre.org

Ringing True, Rebecca Joy Fletcher. Jan 22-23.

When They Came, MT Cozzola; dir: Jackie Stone. Jan 29-30.

Raven Theatre Company, Chicago, (773) 338-2177, raventheatre.com

Nice Girl, Melissa Ross. Jan 24-Mar 11.

A Red Orchid Theatre, Chicago, aredorchidtheatre.org

Traitor, Brett Neveu; dir: Michael Shannon. Jan 5-Feb 25.

Steep Theatre Company, Chicago, (866) 811-4111, steeptheatre.com

Hinter, Calamity West; dir: Brad DeFabo Akin. Jan 25-Mar 3.

Steppenwolf Theatre Co, Chicago, (312) 335-1650, steppenwolf.org

BLKS, Aziza Barnes; dir: Nataki Garrett. Thru Jan 21.

You Got Older, Clare Barron; dir: Jonathan Berry. Jan 25-Mar 11.

Timeline Theatre Company, Chicago, (773) 281-8463, timelinetheatre.com

Boy, Anna Ziegler; dir: Damon Kiely. Jan 10-Mar 18.

Indiana

Indiana Repertory Theatre, Indianapolis, (317) 635-5252, irtlive.com

A Raisin in the Sun, Lorraine Hansberry; dir: Timothy Douglas. Jan 10-Feb 8. Co-production with Syracuse Stage, NY

Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare; dir: Henry Woronicz. Jan 23-Feb 25.

Phoenix Theatre, Inc, Indianapolis, (317) 635-7529, phoenixtheatre.org

Halftime With Done, Ken Weitzman. Jan 11-Feb 4.

Kentucky

Actors Theatre of Louisville, (502) 584-1205, actorstheatre.org

Little Bunny Foo Foo, Anne Washburn; music: Dave Malloy; dir: Les Waters. Jan 9-Feb 4.

The Magic Play, Andrew Hinderaker; dir: Halena Kays. Jan 23-Feb 11.

Lexington Children’s Theatre, (859) 254-4546, lctonstage.org

Sacagawea: Discovering History, Brian Guehring; dir: Octavia Biggs. Jan 21-28.

Commonwealth Theatre Center, Louisville, (502) 589-0084, commonwealththeatre.org

The Trojan Women, dir: Hallie Dizdarevic. Jan 25-Feb 3.

Louisiana

New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane, (504) 865-5106, neworleansshakespeare.org

The Tempest, Shakespeare; dir: Clare Moncrief. Jan 10-19.

Maine

Portland Stage Company, (207) 774-0465, portlandstage.org

Babette’s Feast, adapt: Abigail Killeen from Rose Courtney. Jan 23-Feb 18.

The Public Theatre, Lewiston, (207) 782-3200, thepublictheatre.org

Fly Me to the Moon, Marie Jones. Jan 26-Feb 4.

Maryland

Center Stage, Baltimore, (410) 332-0033, centerstage.org

Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau; dir: Nicole Watson. Jan 25-Mar 4.

Everyman Theatre, Baltimore, (410) 752-2208, everymantheatre.org

The Revolutionists, Lauren Gunderson; dir: Casey Stangl. Thru Jan 7.

Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Eugene O’Neill; dir: Donald Hicken. Jan 31-Mar 4.

Imagination Stage, Bethesda, (301) 280-1660, imaginationstage.org

Charlotte’s Web, adapt: Joseph Robinette; dir: Kathryn Chase Bryer. Thru Jan 7.

Round House Theatre, Bethesda, (240) 644-1100, roundhousetheatre.org

Handbagged, Moira Buffini; dir: Indhu Rubasingham. Jan 31-Feb 25.

Theatre Project, Baltimore, (410) 752-8558, theatreproject.org

Love Is a Blue Tick Hound, Audrey Cefaly. Jan 12-21.

Cloud 9, Caryl Churchill. Jan 26-Feb 4.

Massachusetts

American Repertory Theater, Cambridge, (617) 547-8300, americanrepertorytheater.org

Sense and Sensibility, adapt: Kate Hamill; dir: Eric Tucker. Thru Jan 7.

Hear Word! Naija Woman Talk True, Ifeoma Fafunwa (also dir). Jan 26-Feb 11.

ArtsEmerson, Boston, (617) 824-8000, artsemerson.org

Ada/Ava, music: Ben Kauffman, Kyle Kyle; dir: Drew Dir. Jan 10-14.

In the Eruptive Mode, Sulayman Al-Bassam; music: Brittany Anjou; dir: Sulayman Al-Bassam. Jan 24-28.

Company One Theatre, Boston, (617) 933-8600, companyone.org

Hype Man, Idris Goodwin; dir: Shawn LaCount. Jan 25-Feb 24.

Huntington Theatre Company, Boston, (617) 266-0800, huntingtontheatre.org

Mala, Melinda Lopez; dir: David Dower. Jan 6-28.

Bad Dates, Theresa Rebeck; dir: Jessica Stone. Jan 26-Feb 25.

The Lyric Stage Company of Boston, (617) 585-5678, lyricstage.com

Road Show, book: John Weidman; music and lyrics: Stephen Sondheim; dir: Spiro Veloudos. Jan 12-Feb 11.

Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Lowell, (978) 654-4678, mrt.org

Knyum, Vichet Chum; dir: KJ Sanchez. Jan 10-Feb 1.

New Repertory Theatre, Watertown, (617) 923-8487, newrep.org

Unveiled, Rohina Malik. Jan 10-28.

Statements After an Arrest Under the Immortality Act, Athol Fugard; dir: Jim Petosa. Jan 27-Mar 3.

SpeakEasy Stage Company, Boston, (617) 933-8600, speakeasystage.com

Shakespeare in Love, adapt: Lee Hall from Marc Norman, Tom Stoppard; dir: Scott Edmiston. Jan 12-Feb 10.

Michigan

Detroit Repertory Theatre, (313) 868-1347, detroitreptheatre.com

Dauphin Island, Jeffry Chastang; dir: Leah Smith. Jan 11-Mar 18.

Meadow Brook Theatre, Rochester, (248) 377-3300, mbtheatre.com

Nana’s Naughty Knickers, Katherine DiSavino; dir: Travis Walter. Jan 10-Feb 4.

Williamston Theatre, (517) 655-7469, williamstontheatre.org

Our Lady of Poison, Joseph Zettelmaier; dir: Shannon Ferrante. Jan 25-Feb 25.

Minnesota

Children’s Theatre Company, Minneapolis, (612) 874-0400, childrenstheatre.org

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, book and lyrics: Timothy Mason; music: Mel Marvin; dir: Peter C. Brosius. Thru Jan 7.

The Wiz, book: William F. Brown; music and lyrics: Charlie Smalls; dir: Lou Bellamy. Jan 23-Mar 18. Co-production with Penumbra Theatre

DalekoArts, New Prague, (952) 314-9072, dalekoarts.com

Underneath the Lintel, Glen Berger. Jan 19-20.

Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis, (612) 377-2224, guthrietheater.org

Blithe Spirit, Noël Coward; dir: David Ivers. Thru Jan 14.

Park Square Theatre, St Paul, (651) 291-7005, parksquaretheatre.org

Cardboard Piano, Hansol Jung; dir: Signe V. Harriday. Jan 19-Feb 18.

Penumbra Theatre Company, St Paul, (651) 224-3180, penumbratheatre.org

Frederick Douglass Now, Roger Guenveur Smith (also dir). Jan 25-28.

The Playwrights’ Center, Minneapolis, (612) 332-7481, pwcenter.org

How the Ghost of You Clings, The Anna May Wong Story, John Olive. Jan 8-9.

Stages Theatre Company, Hopkins, (952) 979-1111, stagestheatre.org

Leo Lionni’s Frederick, adapt: Suzanne Maynard Miller; music and lyrics: Sarah Durkee, Paul Jacobs; dir: Marilee Mahler. Jan 19-Feb 19.

Mississippi

New Stage Theatre, Jackson, (601) 948-3531, newstagetheatre.com

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Linda Woolverton; lyrics: Howard Ashman, Tim Rice; music: Alan Menken; dir: Francine Thomas Reynolds. Thru Jan 16.

Missouri

The Coterie Theatre, Kansas City, (816) 474-6552, thecoterie.org

The Secret of Courage, adapt: Laurie Brooks; dir: Graham Whitehead. Jan 23-Feb 11. Co-production with UMKC Theatre, MO

Kansas City Actors Theatre, (816) 235-6222, kcactors.org

Sea Marks, Gardner McKay; dir: Jan Rogge. Jan 10-28.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre, (816) 235-2700, kcrep.org

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Simon Stephens; dir: Marissa Wolf. Jan 26-Feb 18.

Metropolitan Ensemble Theare, Kansas City, (816) 569-3226, metkc.org

Defying Gravity, Jane Anderson; dir: Karen Paisley. Jan 11-28.

The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, (314) 968-4925, repstl.org

The City Mouse and the Country Mouse, book: Sarah Brandt; music and lyrics: Stephen James Neale; dir: Suki Peters. Thru Apr 8.

The Marvelous Wonderettes, Roger Bean; dir: Melissa Rain Anderson. Jan 3-28.

Laura Ingalls Wilder: Voice of the Prairie, Kathryn Schultz Miller; dir: Alan Knoll. Jan 9-Apr 8.

Faceless, Selina Fillinger; dir: BJ Jones. Jan 17-Feb 4.

St Louis Black Repertory Co, University City, (314) 534-3810, theblackrep.org

Fences, August Wilson. Jan 3-21.

Unicorn Theatre, Kansas City, (816) 531-7529, unicorntheatre.org

Chesapeake, Lee Blessing; dir: Cynthia Levin. Thru Jan 7.

Project Dawn, Karen Hartman; dir: Heidi Van. Jan 24-Feb 18.

Nebraska

Omaha Theater Company, (402) 345-4849, rosetheater.org

Pride Players (A Rose Teens ‘N’ Theater Production), Jan 25-28.

The Meaning of Maggie, adapt: Victoria Stewart; dir: Matthew Gutshick. Jan 26-Feb 11.

Nevada

Bruka Theatre, Reno, (775) 323-3221, bruka.org

Nation of Two, Tom Burmester; dir: Chase McKenna. Mar 16-Apr 7.

The Lion in Winter, James Goldman; dir: Diane Peters. Jan 26-Feb 17.

New Jersey

McCarter Theatre Center, Princeton, (609) 258-2787, mccarter.org

Stones in His Pockets, Marie Joines; dir: Lindsay Posner. Jan 12-Feb 11.

New Jersey Repertory Company, Long Branch, (732) 229-3166, njrep.org

The Calling, Joel Stone; dir: Evan Bergman. Jan 4-Feb 4. Co-production with New Jersey Rep

Two River Theater, Red Bank, (732) 345-1400, tworivertheater.org

El Coquí Espectacular and the Bottle of Doom, Matt Barbot; dir: Jose Zayas. Jan 6-Feb 4.

New York

The 52nd Street Project, NYC, 52project.org

Two-on-Twos 2018, Jan 26-28.

The Acting Company, NYC, theactingcompany.org

X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation, Marcus Gardley; music: Justin Ellington; dir: Ian Belknap. Jan 16-Feb 25.

The Barrow Group, NYC, (212) 760-2615, barrowgroup.org

The Thing With Feathers, Scott Organ; dir: Seth Barrish. Jan 13-Feb 10.

The Cider Mill Playhouse, Endicott, (607) 748-7363, cidermillplayhouse.org

Million Dollar Quartet, music: Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley. Jan 11-21.

Classic Stage Company, NYC, (212) 677-4210, classicstage.org

Twelfth Night, Shakespeare. Thru Jan 6. Co-production with Fiasco Theater Company.

Fire & Air, Terrence McNally. Jan 16-Mar 4.

Geva Theatre Center, Rochester, (585) 232-4382, gevatheatre.org

The Other Josh Cohen, book, music, lyrics: Steve Rosen, David Rossmer; dir: Hunter Foster. Jan 9-Feb 4.

Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End, Allison Engel, Margaret Engel; dir: Mark Cuddy. Jan 25-Feb 11.

HERE, NYC, (212) 352-3101, here.org

PROTOTYPE Festival, Jan 8-21.

Acquanetta, book: Deborah Artman; music: Michael Gordon; dir: Daniel Fish. Jan 9-14.

The Echo Drift, book: Elle Kunnos de Voss, Kathryn Walat; music: Mikael Karlsson; dir: Mallory Catlett. Jan 10-20.

Black Inscription, lyrics: Carla Kihlstedt; music: Matthias Bossi, Jeremy Flower, Carla Kihlstedt (also dir). Jan 11-20.

Fellow Travelers, book: Greg Pierce; music: Gregory Spears; dir: Kevin Newbury. Jan 12-14.

Secrets, music: Tuur Florizoone, Marine Horbaczewski, Michel Massot. Jan 13-14.

IYOV, music: Roman Gryhoriv, Illia Razumeiko; dir: Vladyslav Troitskyi. Jan 15-20.

Stranger Love, book: Thomas Bartscherer; music: Dylan Mattingly. Jan 16.

Irish Classical Theatre Co, Buffalo, (716) 853-4282, irishclassicaltheatre.com

The Constant Wife, W. Somerset Maugham; dir: David Oliver. Jan 19-Feb 11.

Kitchen Theatre Company, Ithaca, (607) 272-0403, kitchentheatre.org

Ironbound, Martyna Majok; dir: M. Bevin O’Gara. Jan 21-Feb 4.

La MaMa E.T.C., NYC, (646) 430-5374, lamama.org

Unexploded Ordnances (UXO), Peggy Shaw, Lois Weaver. Thru Jan 7.

Panorama Part 1, Thru Jan 21.

It’s All True, Kara Feely; music: Travis Just. Jan 25-Feb 11.

Lincoln Center Theater, NYC, (212) 239-6200, lct.org

Junk, Ayad Akhtar; dir: Doug Hughes. Thru Jan 7.

The Wolves, Sarah DeLappe; dir: Lila Neugebauer. Thru Jan 7.

Mabou Mines, NYC, maboumines.org

Imaginging the Imaginary Invalid, adapt: Clove Galilee, Valeria Vasilevski. Jan 22-Feb 7. Co-production with La Mama E.T.C.

Manhattan Theatre Club, NYC, (212) 239-6200, ManhattanTheatreClub.com

The Children, Lucy Kirkwood; dir: James MacDonald. Thru Jan 28.

In the Body of the World, Eve Ensler; dir: Diane Paulus. Jan 16-Mar 18.

The New Group, NYC, (212) 279-4200, thenewgroup.org

Jerry Springer: The Opera, book: Stewart Lee; music and lyrics: Richard Thomas (also book); dir: John Rando. Jan 30-Mar 11.

Ping Chong & Company, NYC, pingchong.org

Undesirable Elements, Ping Chong, Kirya Traber, Sara Zatz. Jan 13-21.

Playwrights Horizons, NYC, (212) 279-4200, phnyc.org

Mankind, Robert O’Hara (also dir). Thru Jan 28.

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, NYC, (212) 627-2556, rattlestick.org

Until the Flood, Dael Orlandersmith; dir: Neel Keeler. Jan 6-Feb 18.

Draw the Circle, Mashuq Mushtaq Deen; dir: Chay Yew. Jan 24-Feb 18.

Road Less Traveled Productions, Buffalo, (716) 629-3069, roadlesstraveledproductions.org

The Nether, Jennifer Haley; dir: Katie Mallinson. Jan 19-Feb 11.

Syracuse Stage, (315) 443-3275, syracusestage.org

The Wizard of Oz, adapt: John Kane from Harold Arlen (music and lyrics), L. Frank Baum, E.Y. Harburg (music and lyrics); music: Herbert Stothard; dir: Donna Drake. Thru Jan 7. Co-production with Syracuse University Department of Drama, NY

Next to Normal, book and lyrics: Brian Yorkey; music: Tom Kitt; dir: Robert Hupp. Jan 24-Feb 11.

WP Theater, NYC, womensproject.org

[PORTO], Kate Benson; dir: Lee Sunday Evans. Jan 29-Feb 25.

North Carolina

Burning Coal Theatre Co, Raleigh, (919) 834-4001, burningcoal.org

The Normal Heart, Larry Kramer; dir: Emily Ranii. Jan 18-Feb 4.

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, (704) 973-2828, ctcharlotte.org

Mr. Popper’s Penguins, book: Robert Kauzlaric; lyrics: George Howe. Jan 12-28.

The Imaginators, Dwayne Hartford. Jan 13-27.

Balloonacy, Barry Kornhauser. Jan 13-28.

Triad Stage, Greensboro, (336) 272-0160, triadstage.org

A Raisin in the Sun, Lorraine Hansberry; dir: Tiffany Nichole Greene. Jan 28-Feb 18.

Ohio

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, (513) 421-3888, cincyplay.com

Million Dollar Quartet, book: Colin Escott, Floyd Mutrux; music: Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley. Jan 20-Feb 18.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, (513) 381-2273, cincyshakes.com

On Tour: Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare; dir: Jeremy Dubin. Thru May 27.

On Tour: Macbeth, Shakespeare; dir: Darnell Pierre Benjamin. Thru May 27.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Todd Kreidler; dir: D. Lynn Meyers. Jan 24-Feb 17.

Cleveland Play House, (216) 241-6000, clevelandplayhouse.com

Marie and Rosetta, George Brant; dir: Neil Pepe. Jan 20-Feb 11.

Cleveland Public Theatre, (216) 631-2727, cptonline.org

Entry Point – A Festival of New Work, Jan 18-21.

How to End Poverty in 90 Minutes (With 199 People You May or May Not Know), Michael Rohd, Sojourn Theatre. Jan 24-28.

Dobama Theatre, Cleveland Heights, (216) 932-3396, dobama.org

Grounded, George Brant; dir: Alice Reagan. Jan 19-Feb 11.

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, (513) 421-3555, ensemblecincinnati.org

The Humans, Stephen Karam; dir: Michael Evan Haney. Jan 23-Feb 17.

Know Theatre of Cincinnati, (513) 300-5669, knowtheatre.com

SuperTrue, Karen Hartman; dir: Holly L. Derr. Jan 19-Feb 10.

Theater Ninjas, Cleveland, theaterninjas.com

Black Diamond, Jeremy Paul; music: Eric Gonzalez. Jan 27.

Oregon

Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard, (503) 620-5262, broadwayrose.org

Murder for Two, Jan 25-Feb 25.

Corrib Theatre, Portland, corribtheatre.org

Lifeboat, Nicola McCartney; dir: Avital Shira. Jan 12-Feb 4.

Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene, (541) 465-1506, octheatre.org

The Flick, Annie Baker; dir: John Schmor. Jan 11-Feb 3.

Miracle Theatre Group, Portland, (503) 236-7253, milagro.org

Bi-, Georgina Escobar (also dir). Jan 11-20.

Oregon Children’s Theatre, Portland, (503) 228-9571, octc.org

Pete the Cat: The Musical, adapt: Sarah Hammond (also lyrics); book: James Dean, Kimberly Dean; music: Will Aronson; dir: Isaac Lamb. Jan 20-Feb 18.

Eurydice, Sarah Ruhl; dir: Zoë Rudman. Jan 26-Feb 11.

Portland Center Stage, (503) 445-3700, pcs.org

Astoria: Part One, adapt: Chris Coleman (also dir). Jan 13-Feb 17.

Astoria: Part Two, adapt: Chris Coleman (also dir). Jan 20-Feb 18.

Portland Playhouse, (503) 488-5822, portlandplayhouse.org

Weaving Women Together, Nikki Weaver; dir: Gretchen Corbett. Jan 17-28.

Profile Theatre, Portland, (503) 242-0080, profiletheatre.org

2.5 Minute Ride, Lisa Kron. Jan 25-Feb 11.

Pennsylvania

Act II Playhouse, Ambler, (215) 654-0200, act2.org

A Few of Our Favorite Things, Tony Braithwaite, Jennifer Childs. Jan 9-28. Co-production with 1812 Productions, PA

Arden Theatre Co, Philadelphia, (215) 922-1122, ardentheatre.org

Peter Pan, dir: Whit MacLaughlin. Thru Jan 22.

A Doll’s House, Henrik Ibsen; dir: Terry Nolen. Jan 11-Feb 25.

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, (570) 784-8181, bte.org

I and You, Lauren Gunderson; dir: Richard Cannaday, James Goode. Jan 18-28.

Bristol Riverside Theatre, (215) 785-0100, brtstage.org

Time Stands Still, Donald Margulies; dir: Susan D. Atkinson. Jan 23-Feb 11.

City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh, (412) 431-2489, citytheatrecompany.org

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, James Lecesne; dir: Laura Savia. Jan 20-Feb 18.

EgoPo Classic Theater, Philadelphia, (267) 273-1414, egopo.org

Lydie Breeze Trilogy: Part I, John Guare; dir: Lane Savadove. Jan 31-Feb 11.

Gamut Theatre Group, Harrisburg, (717) 238-4111, gamuttheatre.org

Little Red Riding Hood, Clark & Melissa Nicholson. Jan 10-20.

Gallathea, John Lyly; dir: Francesca Amendolia. Jan 12-21.

TMI Improv, Jan 25.

InterAct Theatre Company, Philadelphia, (215) 568-8079, interacttheatre.org

Sensitive Guys, MJ Kaufman; dir: Evren Odcikin. Jan 19-Feb 11.

Lantern Theater Company, Philadelphia, (215) 829-0395, lanterntheater.org

Copenhagen, Michael Frayn; dir: Kittson O’Neill. Jan 11-Feb 11.

People’s Light, Malvern, (610) 644-3500, peopleslight.org

Aladdin: A Musical Panto, Pete Pryor (also dir), Samantha Reading; music and lyrics: Michael Ogborn. Thru Jan 7.

Morning’s At Seven, Paul Osborn; dir: Abigail Adams. Jan 10-Feb 4.

Pittsburgh Public Theater, (412) 316-1600, ppt.org

Rocky Bleier in The Play, Gene Collier; dir: Scott C. Wise. Thru Jan 6.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, book: Larry Gelbert, Burt Shevelove; music and lyrics: Stephen Sondheim; dir: Ted Pappas. Jan 25-Feb 25.

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia, (215) 987-4450, qtgrep.org

Waiting for Godot, Samuel Beckett. Jan 31-Feb 18.

Theatre Exile, Philadelphia, (215) 218-4022, theatreexile.org

Really, Jackie Sibblies Drury; dir: Matt Pfeiffer. Jan 25-Feb 18.

The Wilma Theater, Philadelphia, (215) 546-7824, wilmatheater.org

Passing Strange, book, music, lyrics: Stew; music: Heidi Rodewald; dir: Tea Alagic. Jan 10-Feb 18.

Rhode Island

Gamm Theatre, Pawtucket, (401) 723-4266, gammtheatre.org

Uncle Vanya, Chekhov; dir: Curt Columbus. Jan 18-Feb 18.

Trinity Repertory Co, Providence, (401) 351-4242, trinityrep.com

Into the Breeches!, George Brandt; dir: Tyler Dobrowski. Jan 25-Feb 25.

The Wilbury Theatre Group, Providence, (401) 400-7100, thewilburygroup.org

The Skin of Our Teeth, Thornton Wilder; dir: Josh Short. Jan 18-Feb 11.

South Carolina

Centre Stage- South Carolina, Greenville, (864) 233-6733, centrestage.org

Rockin’ the Keys, Jan 18-Feb 10.

The Christians, Lucas Hnath. Jan 23-Feb 7.

Charleston Stage, (843) 577-7183, charlestonstage.com

The Giver, adapt: Eric Coble; dir: Jesse Siak. Jan 20-21.

Lean Ensemble Theater, Hilton Head Island, (843) 715-6676, leanensemble.org

Good People, David Lindsay-Abaire; dir: Blake White. Jan 25-Feb 4.

PURE Theatre, Charleston, (843) 723-4444, puretheatre.org

Fun Home, book and lyrics: Lisa Kron; music: Jeanine Tesori. Jan 19-Feb 10.

Trustus Theatre, Columbia, (803) 254-9732, trustus.org

A Bright Room Called Day, Tony Kushner; dir: Erin Wilson. Jan 19-Feb 3.

The Village Repertory Co, Charleston, villagerep.com

The Effect, Lucy Prebble; dir: Robbie Thomas. Jan 26-Feb 10.

The Warehouse Theatre, Greenville, (864) 235-6948, warehousetheatre.com

A Moon for the Misbegotten, Eugene O’Neill; dir: Mark Sutch. Jan 26-Feb 10.

Tennessee

Clarence Brown Theatre Co, Knoxville, (865) 974-5161, clarencebrowntheatre.org

Alabama Story, Kenneth Jones. Jan 31-Feb 18.

Texas

A. D. Players, Houston, adplayers.org

Best of Enemies, Mark St. Germain; dir: Kim Tobin-Lehl. Jan 12-Feb 4.

Alley Theatre, Houston, (713) 220-5700, alleytheatre.org

The Great Society, Robert Schenkkan; dir: Kevin Moriarty. Jan 26-Feb 18. Co-production with Dallas Theater Center, TX

Austin Playhouse, austinplayhouse.com

The Immigrant, Mark Harelik; dir: Don Toner. Jan 5-28.

Dallas Children’s Theater, (214) 740-0051, dct.org

Lone Star Circus’ Cirque Joyeux, Thru Jan 1.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, adapt: Jonathan Rockefeller. Jan 19-Feb 25.

Dallas Theater Center, (214) 252-3927, dallastheatercenter.org

Fade, Tanya Saracho; dir: Christie Vela. Thru Jan 7.

The Ensemble Theatre Houston, (713) 807-4300, EnsembleHouston.org

Fetch Clay, Make Man, Will Power; dir: Mirron Willis. Jan 20-Feb 25.

Hyde Park Theatre, Austin, (512) 479-7529, hydeparktheatre.org

FronteraFest 2018 (25th Anniversary), Jan 16-Feb 17.

Main Street Theater, Houston, (713) 524-6706, mainstreettheater.com

Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, Allison Gregory; dir: Katie Harrison. Thru May 26.

Holes, dir: Rebecca Greene Udden. Jan 23-Feb 18.

Mildred’s Umbrella Theater Company, Houston, (832) 463-0409, mildredsumbrella.com

Well, Lisa Kron; dir: Bree Bridger. Jan 18-Feb 3.

Second Thought Theatre, Dallas, (866) 811-4111, secondthoughttheatre.com

Hillary and Clinton, Lucas Hnath; dir: Lee Trull. Jan 10-Feb 3.

Stage West Theatre, Fort Worth, (817) 784-9378, stagewest.org

Like a Billion Likes, Erik Forrest Jackson; dir: Garret Storms. Jan 18-Feb 11.

The VORTEX, Austin, (512) 478-5282, vortexrep.org

The Muttcracker (Sweet!), Darren Petersen, Melissa Vogt; music: Tyler Mabry. Thru Jan 7.

The Way She Spoke: A Docu-Mythologia, Isaac Gomez; dir: Laura Baker. Jan 11-20.

893 / Ya-ku-za, Daria Miyeko Marinelli; dir: kt shorb. Jan 26-Feb 10.

WaterTower Theatre, Addison, (972) 450-6232, watertowertheatre.org

Elliot, a Soldier’s Fugue, Quiara Alegría Hudes; dir: David Lozano. Jan 26-Feb 18.

ZACH Theatre, Austin, (512) 476-0541, zachtheatre.org

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, adapt: le Clanche du Rand; dir: Nat Miller. Thru Feb 4.

Las Aventuras de Enoughie: Un Cuento de Kindness (The Adventures of Enoughie: A Story of Kindness), Caroline Reck (also dir). Jan 17-Feb 25.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapt: Simon Stephens; dir: Dave Steakley. Jan 31-Mar 4.

Vermont

Vermont Stage, Burlington, (802) 863-5966, vermontstage.org

Doublewide, Stephen Spotswood. Jan 24-Feb 11.

Virginia

American Shakespeare Center, (540) 851-1733, americanshakespearecenter.com

Hamlet, Shakespeare. Jan 19-Apr 7.

The Life and Death of Richard the Second, Shakespeare. Jan 20-Apr 7.

Firehouse Theatre, Richmond, (804) 355-2001, firehousetheatre.org

To Damascus, music and lyrics: Walter Braxton; dir: Joel Bassin. Jan 17-28.

Virginia Stage Company, Norfolk, (757) 627-1234, vastage.org

Pride and Prejudice, adapt: Joseph Hanreddy, J.R. Sullivan. Jan 17-Feb 4.

Washington

ARTSWEST, Seattle, (206) 938-0339, artswest.org

Peerless, Jiehae Park. Jan 18-Feb 22.

Harlequin Productions, Olympia, (360) 786-0151, harlequinproductions.org

I Am Own Wife, Doug Wright; dir: Aaron Lamb. Jan 18-Feb 10.

Island Shakespeare Festival, Langley, islandshakespearefest.org

Shakespeare’s Other Women, Scott Kaiser. Jan 18-28.

Seattle Children’s Theatre, (206) 441-3322, sct.org

The Little Prince, adapt: Rick Cummins, John Scoullar; book: Antoine de Saint-Exupéry; music: David Dabbon. Jan 18-Mar 4.

Seattle Repertory Theatre, (206) 443-2222, seattlerep.org

Two Trains Running, August Wilson; dir: Juliette Carrillo. Jan 12-Feb 11.

Taproot Theatre Company, Seattle, (206) 781-9707, taproottheatre.org

Camping With Henry and Tom, Mark St. Germain. Jan 24-Feb 24.

Wisconsin

Forward Theater Company, Madison, (608) 258-4141, forwardtheater.com

Exit Strategy, Ike Holter; dir: Marti Gobel. Jan 18-Feb 4.

Milwaukee Repertory Theater, (414) 224-9490, milwaukeerep.com

Murder for Two, book: Kellen Blair (also lyrics), Joe Kinosian (also music); dir: JC Clementz. Thru Jan 14.

Animal Farm, adapt: Ian Ian Wooldridge; dir: May Adarles. Jan 9-Feb 11.

Co-production with Baltimore Center Stage. MD Black Pearl Sings, Frank Higgins; dir: Leda Hoffmann. Jan 19-Mar 18.

Renaissance Theaterworks, Milwaukee, (414) 291-7800, r-t-w.com

Russian Transport, Erika Sheffer; dir: Laura Gordon. Jan 19-Feb 11.