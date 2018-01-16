Introducing a New/Old Podcast: The Subtext

When one door closes, a window opens. Since 2015, playwright Brian James Polak has been hosting a podcast called The Subtext, for which he interviews other playwrights about what makes them tick. From 2015 to 2017, it was hosted by performing arts organization LA Stage Alliance. Over 25 episodes, the Polak interviewed writers such as Dan O’Brien, Sheila Callaghan, Bekah Brunstetter, and Jennifer Haley.

Then last year, Polak moved to Chicago and The Subtext seemed to buried. Until now: Starting this month, American Theatre is happy to present the Subtext podcast, bringing you new conversations with playwrights every month. Polak will talk to these writers about what motivates and agitates them, and how they make a career in the theatre. Here’s a little message from Polak reintroducing the Subtext.

Soon you will be able to subscribe to the new Subtext on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. In the meantime, catch up on old episodes here.