TCG Announces 3rd Round of 2017 Edgerton New Play Awards

NEW YORK CITY: Theatre Communications Group (TCG) has announced the recipients of the third round of the 2017 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards. The awards, totaling $338,000, will grant 10 productions extra time for the development and rehearsal of new plays with the entire creative team.

“The recipients of the third round of the 2017 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards exemplify the Edgerton tradition of supporting adventurous, canon-expanding works,” said Teresa Eyring, executive director of TCG, in a statement. “The Edgerton Foundation’s support of their initial rehearsal process ensures these plays are less rushed as they are mounted for the first time. In turn, this raises the chances that they will receive many subsequent productions. The rippling impact of 11 years of support from the Edgertons is evidenced by the growing vitality of new plays in our field.”

The recipients of the third round of the 2017 Foundation New Play Awards include Six Corners by Keith Huff at American Blues Theater; Jagged Little Pill with music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, book by Diablo Cody at American Repertory Theatre; Sugar in our Wounds by Donja R. Love and Dan Cody’s Yacht by Anthony Giardina, both at Manhattan Theatre Club; An Ordinary Muslim by Hammaad Chaudry at New York Theatre Workshop; The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler at the Old Globe; Mlima’s Tale by Lynn Nottage and Kings by Sarah Burgess, both at the Public Theater; An Entomologist’s Love Story by Melissa Ross at San Francisco Playhouse; and The Amateurs by Jordan Harrison at Vineyard Theatre.

Directed by Brad and Louise Edgerton, the Edgerton Foundation New Plays Program was piloted in 2006 offering two musicals in development at the Center Theater Group an extended rehearsal period for the creative team and playwrights. The program was launched nationally in 2007, and has supported 385 plays to date at more than 50 different theatres across the country.